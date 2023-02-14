WINNEMUCCA — Following a 33-year drought, the Elko wrestling team has now claimed each of the last-two state titles.

On Saturday, the Indians — the 2022 Division 3A state champions — repeated and nailed down consecutive crowns.

The margin of victory was more comfortable than last year’s 2.5-point advantage over runner-Spring Creek, Elko scoring 118.5 points as a team — beating second-place Virgin Valley’s total of 99, third-place Lowry’s 93 and Boulder City’s fourth-place tally of 91.

The top-five was rounded out with an 80.5-point split by both Fernley and Moapa Valley.

Spring Creek finished eighth in the team standings with 59 points.

State Champions

Locally, Elko crowned three state champions in five tries during the final round — Spring Creek notching one state champ of two finalists.

Marco Romero

Elko junior Marco Romero tallied back-to-back state titles at 113 pounds, finishing with a 3-0 record with two wins by fall and another by technical fall.

He pinned Eldorado’s James Choato at the 1:04 mark of the quarterfinal round and beat Spring Creek sophomore Scottie Adams by fall in 3:26 during the semifinal.

In the championship, Romero defeated defending 106-pound state champion Coda Nichols, of Lowry, by tech fall with the score at 18-2.

Eli Finlayson

Fellow junior Eli Finlayson claimed his first state title for the Indians at 215 pounds, posting a 3-0 record with two pins — a year after finishing second at 182 pounds.

In the quarterfinal, he pinned Boulder City’s Anthony Chavez in 1:02 — advancing to the championship with an 11-5 decision in the semifinal over Chaparral’s Frankie Maldonado.

For the title, Finlayson escaped a head-and-arm quickly against Boulder City’s Caleb Ramsey-Brown — stamping the championship with a 58-second pin.

Wesley Ricaporte

Beating a good wrestler four times in a row is difficult to do, but that is exactly what Spring Creek senior Wesley Ricaporte did against Elko’s Craig Slater — the defending 120-pound state champ.

Ricaporte — the defending 126-pound state champ — bumped up a weight and claimed the 132-pound crown with a 3-0 record and two wins by fall.

He pinned Pahrump Valley’s Cole Miller in 1:27 during the quarterfinal and beat Fernley’s Riley McCullar by fall at the 4:26 mark of the semifinal.

For the title, Ricaporte overcame a 2-0 deficit and beat Slater 3-2 with a takedown — all four matches between the two separated by a grand total of four points.

Camden Jensen

At 106 pounds, Elko junior Camden Jensen — who placed fourth at state a sophomore — booked his first championship with a 2-0 record and win by major decision.

From a quarterfinal bye, he defeated Lowry’s Kruz Gomez 12-2 in the semifinal round.

In the final, Jensen notched a hard-fought 6-5 decision over Fernley’s Camron McMackin.

Runners-Up

In total, three local wrestlers tallied runner-up finishes — two for the Indians and one for the Spartans.

Craig Slater

For Elko, Slater’s bid for consecutive state titles came up a point shy — posting a 2-1 record with two wins by fall.

He pinned Moapa Valley’s Braxton Farley in 50 seconds during the quarterfinal and beat Sunrise Mountain’s Angel Laguna at the 1:15 mark of the semifinal.

In the championship, Slater took a 2-0 lead with a takedown, lost a point on a deferral to a neutral position between rounds and lost on a takedown by Ricaporte — dropping a 3-2 decision, the fourth-consecutive one-point loss in the matchups.

Colton Browne

Spring Creek senior Colton Browne’s attempt for consecutive state championships fell a win short.

At 144 pounds, Browne — the defending 138-pound champion — went 2-1 with two pins.

He beat Moapa Valley’s Mateo Bradshaw by fall in 40 seconds during the quarterfinal and pinned South Tahoe’s Patrick Webster at the 4:52 mark of the semifinal round.

For the title, Browne was shut out in a 6-0 loss to Virgin Valley’s Ruben Silveyra.

Kody Goss

As a freshman, Elko’s Kody Goss nearly climbed the mountain and ranked second in the 126-pound division — finishing 2-1 with a win by fall.

In the quarterfinal, he notched an 11-5 decision over Pahrump Valley’s Jacob Gray — following with a pin at the 3:11 mark of the semifinal versus Boulder City’s Logan Goode.

Goss lost the championship by the slimmest of margins, dropping a 5-4 decision to Virgin Valley’s Decker Lee — giving away two points on violations in a one-point defeat.

Third-Place Finisher

Scottie Adams

At 113 pounds, Spring Creek senior Scottie Adams ranked third in his first year of wrestling for the Spartans — tallying a 3-1 record with one win by fall and another in sudden victory.

He made a takedown in overtime for a 5-3 victory over Desert Oasis’ Gavin Cabrera in the quarterfinal before losing by fall in 3:26 during the semifinal to Romero.

In the consolation semi, Adams blanked Pahrump Valley’s Tyler Heaney by a score of 4-0 and claimed the consolation championship with a pin of Cabrera — beating him for the second time — at the 2:59 mark of the third-fourth match.

Fourth-Place Finishers

For Elko, two grapplers ranked fourth.

Titan Kennedy

Senior Titan Kennedy, the 3A North regional champion, lost his first match by major decision, posted two straight wins with pins but closed with a loss by fall — finishing 2-2 with two wins by fall at 126 pounds.

In the quarterfinal, he was beaten handily by Goode with the score at 15-5.

Kennedy responded with consecutive pins in the consolation bracket; beating Gray by fall in 1:58 and pinning Valley’s Adrian Thompson at the 1:37 mark of the consolation semifinal.

In the third-fourth match, Kennedy was pinned in 1:21 by Fallon’ Jaiden McFadden — who he beat by major decision (15-5) in the 3A North regional tournament and the 3A North league duals (12-4).

Cael Sellers

Elko junior Cael Sellers — the state runner-up at 132 as a sophomore — finished fourth at 138 pounds and went 2-2 with a win by fall.

In the quarterfinal, Sellers pinned Sunrise Mountain’s Qua’ion Russell in 1:39 but dropped a 5-4 decision to South Tahoe’s Kash Hendrick — who Sellers beat 11-6 in the league duals — in the semifinal round.

In the consolation semi, Sellers posted a hard-fought 6-5 win over Fallon’s Jeremiah Prinz.

For third and fourth, Sellers was pinned by North Valleys’ Andrew McClung — who he defeated by major decision (9-1) in the regional tournament and by fall (3:49) in the league duals.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Elko

Senior Jordan Howes — 1-2 with a pin at 150 pounds

Senior Alex Apodaca — 1-2 with a pin at 157 pounds

Junior Andres Flores — 1-2 with a pin at 190 pounds

Senior Luke Bennett — 1-2 with a pin at 285 pounds

Senior Ayden Rodriguez — 1-2 at 175 pounds

Junior Jesston Tkach — 0-2 at 165 pounds

Spring Creek

Sophomore Trent Whiteley — 1-2 with a pin at 113 pounds

Sophomore Gage Carter — 1-2 with a pin at 150 pounds

Junior Matt Loyd — 1-2 with a pin at 215 pounds

Junior Logan Austin — 0-2 at 190 pounds

Congratulations

Congratulations to Elko head coach Mitch Overlie and the Indians for defending their 3A North and 3A state championships, Marco Romero, Eli Finlayson and Camden Jensen on their individual state titles, Spring Creek’s Wesley Ricaporte for closing his career with consecutive state championships and to all placing wrestlers and all qualifiers of the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.