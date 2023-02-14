WINNEMUCCA — Both the Wells and West Wendover wrestling teams gained state championships from one of their competitors during the Division 2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.

On Saturday, at Winnemucca Events Complex, Wells senior Tanner Hall claimed the 144-pound state title for his second-consecutive championship — winning the 152-pound crown last season — and West Wendover senior Oscar Botello nabbed the 138-pound championship for the Wolverines, also moving down a weight since his 2022 state runner-up effort at 145 pounds as a junior.

In the team standings, the Wolverines ranked just eight ahead of the Leopards — West Wendover finishing eighth with 67 points and Wells taking ninth with 62.

State Champions

Tanner Hall

In the 144-pound division, Hall posted a perfect 3-0 record with two wins by fall.

He pinned West Wendover’s Andres Trujillo at the 2:53 mark of the quarterfinal and beat The Meadows’ Brandon Reidy by fall in in 5:50 during the semifinal round.

For the championship, Hall needed a late takedown with 40 seconds remaining for a 6-5 decision over White Pine’s Tristin Gubler.

Oscar Botello

At 138 pounds, Botello was also a perfect 3-0 and posted one pin.

His lobe win by fall in the quarterfinal round at the 2:37 mark against Coral Academy-North’s Aron Alvarez, and he advanced to the final with a 5-1 decision over Pahranagat Valley’s Ramzi Hughes in the semi.

In the title match, Botello doubled up White Pine’s Tucker Maestes in a 12-6 decision.

State Runners-Up

Both the Wolverines and the Leopards had one second-place wrestler.

Lusio Gonzales

After ranking fourth at 126 pounds as a junior, West Wendover senior Lusio Gonzales jumped to second in the division — finishing 2-1 with two wins by fall.

He opened with consecutive pins in one minute versus Pershing County’s Tavis Lawrence in the quarterfinal and at the 3:28 mark of the semifinal against Battle Mountain’s James Spealman.

In the championship, Gonzales lost by major decision with the score at 11-2 to Yerington’s Nathaniel Gutierrez.

Jake Glascock

Wells’ Jake Glascock won the 126-pound state title as a freshman, and his bid for consecutive state championships came up a win shy at 132 pounds as a sophomore — going 2-1 with a win by fall and another major decision.

He opened with a 14-6 victory over Lake Mead Christian Academy’s Talon Stevenson in the quarterfinal and added a win by fall against Yerington’s Travis Otto in 58 seconds during the semifinal.

In the title match, Glascock was pinned late in 5:45 by Pershing County’s Jeffrey Elerick.

Third-Place Finisher

Isaac Sweat

For the Wolverines, freshman Isaac Sweat made an impact early in his high school wrestling career as well — taking third place at 215 pounds with a 3-1 record and three pins.

He won his quarterfinal match by fall in 59 seconds against Pershing County’s Logan Hunt but was pinned at the 3:37 mark of the semifinal by Pahranagat Valley’s Shawn Twitchell.

In the consolation semifinal, Sweat pinned White Pine’s Jordan Stroud in 1:50 — closing with a win by fall in 3:27 against Eureka’s Sam Baumann for the consolation championship.

Fourth-Place Finishers

A pair of Wells wrestlers and one West Wendover grappler notched fourth-place finishes in their respective weight classes.

Thomas French

For the Leopards, senior Thomas French closed his career with a fourth-place performance at 150 pound — going 2-2 two with two wins by fall.

He pinned Indian Springs’ Korbin Watkins in 5:13 during the quarterfinal but lost his semifinal match by fall in 3:30 to Battle Mountain’s Wyatt Madalena.

From the consolation semi, French earned a medal with a pin of Lake Mead’s Alex Crooker in 2:34 but lost the third-fourth match by fall in 4:26 to Pershing County’s Wyatt Hughes.

Vander Strong

Wells senior Vander Strong closed out his high school career with a strong showing, placing fourth at the 285 pounds with a 2-2 record and pair of pins.

His wins and losses came in the same order as French’s; posting a win by fall in 1:26 of the quarterfinal over West Wendover sophomore Warren Hold but losing his semifinal match by fall in 38 seconds against Yerington’s Floyd Thomas.

Strong won his consolation semifinal by fall in 3:34 versus Laughlin’s Juan Gavan, but he ended the tourney with a loss by fall in 3:56 to Battle Mountain’s Ben George.

Manuel Trujillo

As a sophomore, West Wendover’s Manuel Trujillo ranked fourth in the 175-pound division and went 2-2 with two pins.

He narrowly lost his quarterfinal match with the score at 7-6 against Coral Academy-North’s Aiden Steininger.

But, Trujillo responded with consecutive victories — pinning Yerington’s Ricardo Tamayo in no-time flat and beating Tonopah’s Sam Nichols by fall at the 2:05 mark of the consolation semifinal.

In the third-fourth match, Trujillo was forced to drop his second matchup with Steininger due to injury default at the 1:12 mark of the first period.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

West Wendover

Freshman Alonzo Carrillo — 1-2 with a pin at 120 pounds

Freshman Sylus Jimenez — 0-2 at 106 pounds

Senior Joey Escobedo — 0-2 at 132 pounds

Senior Abram Marin — 0-2 at 138 pounds

Freshman Andres Trujillo — 0-2 at 144 pounds

Sophomore Robert Pineda — 0-2 at 190 pounds

Sophomore Warren Hold — 0-2 at 285 pounds

Wells

Senior Victor Jauregui — 1-2 at 138 pounds

Sophomore Brock Herzog — 0-2 at 285 pounds

Owyhee

Freshman Owen Jim — 0-2 at 215 pounds

Congratulations

Congratulations to Wells’ Tanner Hall and West Wendover’s Oscar Botello for their individual state titles and to all placing wrestlers and qualifiers of the Division 2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.