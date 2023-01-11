West Wendover’s Gonzales wins Canyon Ridge Girls Invitational

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — During the Canyon Ridge Girls Invitational, seven Elko County athletes from three team earned placing positions.

Destiny Gonzales

West Wendover’s Destiny Gonzales led the local charge, winning the 185 championship with a 3-0 record and each victory coming by way of fall.

In the quarterfinal, she pinned West Side’s Jasmine Hansen in 1:56.

She followed with a win by fall at the 3:20 mark of the semifinal against Weiser’s Audrey Deleon.

Gonzales claimed the title with a pin in 1:32 versus Filer’s Gabby Shaddy in the championship.

Mulania Jones

Elko’s Mulania Jones ranked second in the 152 division, posting a 2-1 record with a pair of pins.

She beat Canyon Ridge’s Aliza Powlus by fall at the 2:34 mark of the quarterfinal and pinned Twin Falls’ Kya Gonzalez in 1:48 of the semifinal round.

For the championship, Jones was pinned in 31 seconds by Ririe’s Bre Arrowsmith.

Penelope Ruiz

In the 138 class, Elko’s Penelope Ruiz took fourth place with a 3-2 record and three wins by fall.

Ruiz was pinned in 49 seconds in the quarterfinal by Weiser’s Aliyah Alhilla, but she answered with three-consecutive victories from the consolation bracket.

She pinned Canyon Ridge’s Ida Kristensen in 37 seconds, beat Minico’s Jenay Castro by fall at the 2:23 mark and defeated Burley’s Diamondique Martinez in 1:49 of the consolation semi.

In the third-fourth match, Alhilla beat Ruiz for the second time with a pin in 3:58.

Natalia Morales

The Lady Indians also gained a fourth-place finish from Natalia Morales, who tallied a 2-2 mark and two pins in the 185 division.

After a bye, she pinned Canyon Ridge’s Paulina Haller-Cruz in 46 seconds in the quarterfinal before losing by fall in 1:34 to Shaddy in the semifinal.

In the consolation semi, Ruiz pinned Hansen at the 3:27 mark then suffered a 7-0 shutout loss against Canyon Ridge’s Riana Walter in the third-fourth match.

Hailey Key

Despite an 0-4 record, West Wendover’s Hailey Key placed fifth in the 235 class.

Faith Gonzales

The Lady Wolverines earned a sixth-place finish from Faith Gonzales, who posted a 3-3 record with two wins by fall in the 120 class.

After losing by major decision with the score at 13-0 to Snake River’s Jordan Reynolds, Gonzales pinned Canyon Ridge’s Eliza Heward in 41 seconds.

She then beat West Side’s Kathryn Christensen by fall in 1:51 and defeated Glenns Ferry’s Madeline Hatchett by a 9-7 decision.

Gonzales closed the tournament with consecutive losses, being pinned by Deleon in the consolation semifinal and falling 9-3 to Filer’s Sara Lloyd in the fifth-sixth match.

Alina Collins

Spring Creek’s Alina Collins also placed sixth, going 2-3 with one by fall in the 114 division.

She won her first match by disqualification against Minico’s Aideliz Marin but followed with a loss by fall to Canyon Ridge’s Lylah Lynch at the 3:53 mark of the quarterfinal.

Following a bye, Collins pinned Canyon Ridge’s Kadynce Neitzke in 2:31.

Collins lost her last two matches, being pinned by Burley’s Estrella Hernandez in 1:49 during the consolation semifinal and coming up short in an 8-3 decision versus Canyon Ridge’s Kylie Barker in the fifth-sixth match.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Elko

Alea Benitez (2-2 with one pin in the 138 class)

Alycianna Nunez (1-2 with one pin in the 126 division)

Vanessa Romero (0-2 in the 100 class)

Natalia Hernandez (0-2 in the 126 division)

Nevaeh Maynes (0-2 in the 126 class)

Camila Castaneda Martinez (0-2 in the 132 division)

Spring Creek

Addison Utt (1-2 with a pin in the 132 class)