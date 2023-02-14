WINNEMUCCA — In the first-ever Girls Nevada State Wrestling Tournament sanctioned by the NIAA, West Wendover sophomore Destiny Gonzales laid down a third-place finish.

She single-handedly moved the Lady Wolverines to 17th in the team standings with 15 points, posting a 3-1 record with all three victories coming by way of fall at 185 pounds.

In her first match, Gonzales was narrowly edged in a 5-4 decision by Battle Mountain’s Jennifer Galvan in the quarterfinal round.

But, Gonzales began her comeback with a pin of South Tahoe’s Anete Chavarin in 2:56.

In the consolation semifinal, she beat Liberty’s Sophia Clark by fall in 2:35.

For the consolation championship, Gonzales notched her third-consecutive pin in 49 seconds against Chaparral’s Grecia Lopez.

Spring Creek

For the Lady Spartans — who tied for 28th in the team standings — sophomore Hannah Montoya scored all of Spring Creek’s points, finishing 1-2 with a win by fall at 152 pounds.

Montoya was narrowly defeated by a tally of 9-5 in in sudden victory by Silverado’s Valerie Braun in the quarterfinal, but she bounced back with a pin of Reed’s Elece Baron in 2:23.

In her last match, Montoya was edged 5-4 by McQueen’s Jaclyn Daley.

Elko

As a team, the Lady Indians mounted one point — finishing 33rd in the standings — sophomore Penelope Ruiz notching Elko’s lone victory, going 1-2 in the 132-pund division.

She lost her quarterfinal match by fall at the 1:49 mark to Liberty’s Skyla Philpot-Fernandez, but Ruiz answered with a 12-10 decision over Fernley’s Ruby Barrett-Reese.

In her final match, Ruiz was beaten in a 9-4 decision by Sparks’ Maliyah Moore.

Wrestlers without a win

Elko freshman Vanessa Romero — 0-2 at 100 pounds

Elko freshman Natalia Hernandez — 0-2 at 107 pounds

Elko junior Keyona Apodaca — 0-2 at 126 pounds

Elko junior Avianna Robles — 0-2 at 185 pounds

Congratulations

Congratulations to West Wendover’s Destiny Gonzales for placing third in the first-ever Girls Nevada State Wrestling Championships, Spring Creek’s Hannah Montoya and Elko’s Penelope Ruiz for reaching the consolation semifinal round and to everyone who qualified and were a part of history for girls wrestling in the Silver State.