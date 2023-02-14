Related to this story

Ruiz, Montoya win 2nd at regionals

On Saturday, Elko finished third in the team standings with 93 points — trailing only runner-up McQueen (99) and champion Reed (181) — Spring …

Ruiz finishes 5th for Lady Indians

Sophomore Penelope Ruiz led the Lady Indians with a fifth-place finish in the 138 division, Elko finishing 20th in the team standings with 35 points.

WATCH NOW: Wells’ Tanner Hall claims 144-pound 2A state wrestling title with 6-5 decision over White Pine’s Tristin Gubler