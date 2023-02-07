HENDERSON — At the Division 2A South regional wrestling tournament, just two teams finished ahead of West Wendover.

The Wolverines ranked third in the team standings with 177 points, trailing only second-place White Pine (188.5) and champion and tourney host Lake Mead Christian Academy (201.5).

In total, West Wendover also nabbed three runner-up finishes, tallied six consolation champions and qualified 10 wrestlers for the 2A state tournament.

Runners-Up

Lusio Gonzales

Senior Lusio Gonzales, the defending 126-pound regional champion, came a win short of repeating as the 2A South title holder at the same weight — finishing 3-1 with three pins.

He pinned each of his first-three opponents; Lincoln County’s Jackson Free (26 seconds), Lake Mead’s Ephraim Schmidt (3:06) in the quarterfinal and Lake Mead’s Bo Bryan (3:08) in the semifinal round.

For the title, Gonzales dropped a 10-6 decision to Tonopah’s Mitchell Miller.

Oscar Botello

At 138 pounds, senior Oscar Botello took second place with a 2-1 record and one pin.

From a bye, he pinned White Pine’s Danny Highline in 36 seconds during the quarterfinal and notched a 10-4 decision over Pahranagat Valley’s Ramzi Hughes in the semifinal round.

In the championship, Botello was pinned in 5:32 by White Pine’s Tucker Maestes.

Warren Hold

Sophomore Warren Hold was the runner-up in the 285-pound division, posting a 2-1 mark with one pin.

He won his first match by forfeit and pinned Laughlin’s Juan Gavan in only 14 seconds during the semifinal.

For the title, Hold lost by fall in just 18 seconds to Lake Mead’s Vance Mahue.

Consolation Champions

Abram Marin

The Wolverines qualified two wrestlers at 138 pounds, senior Abram Marin joining Botello with a third-place finish on a 4-1 record with three wins by fall.

He opened with consecutive pins of The Meadows’ Coleman Plaster (1:32) and Lake Mead’s Zach Grinnell in 23 seconds during the quarterfinal round.

Botello was pinned by Maestes at the 3:02 mark of the semifinal, but he closed with consecutive victories — booking a position in the state tourney with a pin of Highline at the 1:41 mark of the consolation semi and claiming the consolation title with a win by injury default by Hughes in the third-fourth match.

Alonzo Carrillo

As a freshman, Alonzo Carrillo was the consolation champ at 120 pounds — finishing 3-1 with three pins.

From a bye, he pinned Indians Springs’ Owen Hansen at the 2:17 mark of the quarterfinal before losing his semifinal match by fall in 3:55 to Pahranagat Valley’s Rio Hughes.

Carrillo rebounded with a pin of Tonopah’s Devin Selters in 1:43 in the consolation semi — punching a ticket to state — and beat Lake Mead’s Joseph Calavano by fall at the 3:44 mark of the consolation final.

Isaac Sweat

Fellow freshman Isaac Sweat ranked third at 215 pounds, going 3-1 with three wins by fall.

He pinned White Pine’s Marshall Mille in no-time flat in the quarterfinal before losing by fall in 2:48 during the semifinal against Lake Mead’s Caleb King.

Sweat closed the tourney with consecutive pins in 2:51 of the consolation semi over Tonopah’s Talon Smith and White Pine’s Jordan Stroud at the 1:22 mark of the third-fourth match.

Joey Escobedo

Senior Joey Escobedo ranked third at 132 pounds with a 3-1 record and two pins.

He edged Lake Mead’s Talon Stevenson 10-9 in the quarterfinal but followed with a loss by fall in 3:41 in the semifinal to Tonopah’s Brekken Miller.

In the consolation semi, Escobedo pinned White Pine’s Jackson Armstrong in 3:57 and closed with a win by fall in 3:02 in the third-fourth match — beating Stevenson for the second time.

Manuel Trujillo

At 175 pounds, sophomore Manuel Trujillo finished third on a 2-1 record with two wins by fall.

He was pinned in the quarterfinal at the 1:32 mark by Pahranagat Valley’s Alec Thornton but advanced in the consolation bracket with a bye.

Trujillo earned a state berth with a 48-second pin of Lake Mead’s Wyatt Rollins in the consolation semi and beat Lincoln County’s Blake Heaton by fall in 1:10 during the third-fourth match.

Sylus Jimenez

Freshman Sylus Jimenez won the consolation title at 106 pounds, going 2-1 with a pair of pins.

From a bye, he lost his first match by fall in two minutes to Lake Mead’s Dylan Rider.

Jimenez came up clutch with consecutive pins from the consolation bracket; beating Lake Mead’s Lukas Ritchie by fall in 45 seconds in the consolation semi and pinning The Meadows’ Alexandra Lopez at the 1:10 mark of the third-fourth match.

Fourth-Place Qualifier

Andres Trujillo

The final qualification to state for the Wolverines was claimed by freshman Andres Trujillo, who finished fourth with a 2-2 record and a pin at 144 pounds.

In the quarterfinal, he lost by fall in 4:21 to Pahranagat Valley’s Daniel Miller.

Trujillo then earned an 8-4 decision over White Pine’s Cristian Bonanomi and earned his position in the state tourney with a pin of Pahranagat Valley’s Ricardo Heredia at the 2:16 mark of the consolation semifinal before losing to Miller for the second time by fall in 1:56 in the third-fourth match.

Fifth-Place Finishers

A quartet of West Wendover wrestlers finished fifth and one spot outside of a state qualification.

Manuel Lopez

Senior Manuel Lopez ranked fifth at 120 pounds, finishing 3-2 with three pins.

Robert Pineda

At 190 pounds, sophomore Robert Pineda took fifth with a 1-2 record and one win by fall.

Davian Morales

Freshman Davian Morales was fifth in the 157-pound division with a 1-2 mark.

Ivan Gonzalez

Junior Ivan Gonzales placed fifth at 165 pounds, despite going 0-2.

Sixth-Place Finisher

Manuel Arias

Sophomore Manuel Arias ranked sixth in the 126-pound class, posting a 1-3 record.

State Tournament

The Division 2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships will start at 12:40 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Complex.