NHL at the break: Surprises, disappointments and award contenders from the first half
Somehow, the NHL has gotten to the midway point of its season.
Despite more than 100 games being postponed because of COVID-19 issues, and games that went on despite lineups that looked more like preseason game rosters, the NHL has reached All-Star Game weekend, the point in the schedule many correlate as the halfway point.
It's been quite a ride.
It hasn't been smooth, but the NHL is hopeful the second half will be much more smoother, given the expectation COVID isn't going to be as impactful and games will be made up this month during the time the league expected to be at the Olympics.
Playoff positioning will be interesting.
The eight spots in the Eastern Conference appear to be almost set right now, but in the West, it's likely going to be a thrilling race with many teams still in the hunt.
As usual, there have been surprises, disappointments, and plenty of unknowns heading into the final several months.
Here is a look at the NHL, heading into its halfway mark in the schedule.