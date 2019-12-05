Indians come to life, beat Hug by 27

Hug grabbed a 9-7 advantage with a runner on the baseline by sophomore Agustin Aguirre, but Michael Klekas gridlocked the tally with a bunny on the left block from an inbound assist by senior EJ Alvarez.

Cordy scored for the Hawks for an 11-9 lead, but Michael Klekas maintained his hot start with a three from the right wing on an assist from sophomore Dawson Dumas.

After one, Elko led by a slim margin at 12-11 — Michael Klekas accounting for all of the Indians’ points.

Beginning the second period, Elko went to a trap defense and forced a turnover — Alvarez saving a ball from the boundary and flipping to Michael Klekas.

He looked ahead to sophomore Isaiah Dahl for a layup on the break.

Dumas stroked a three from the middle on a pass from Michael Klekas for a 17-11 lead.

Grant dropped a layup from an inbound pass for the Hawks, but Michael Klekas grabbed a loose ball on the other end and finished inside for a 19-13 tally.

Hug notched the next-two buckets, one by Cordy and another by Freeman on a backdoor cut.

Alvarez found an open layup and converted on a give-and-go with a feed from junior Jake Zeller.