Injuries deplete Chicago Bears receiving group

Horsted played wide receiver at Princeton and was an undrafted free agent this year, before converting to tight end. In a brief debut last week, he made a 4-yard reception.

“It’s like different body positions, so starting in that three-point stance is different for running routes and for blocking,” Horsted said of his switch. “I would say also it’s all just kind of new.

“So it takes time both to get adjusted to it and to learn what’s good and what’s bad in the position.”

Ridley was drafted in the fourth round and has been on the active roster all season without suiting up on game day, but Nagy said the former Georgia standout has been patient.

“It’s hard, these kids come from these big programs that are successful, the big fish in the small pond and it kind of flips on them, but he’s been a true pro,” Nagy said. “He’s trying to learn every day after practice. He takes advice, very patient.

“I know it’s killing him, because he wants to be out there. With Taylor here up in the air, we’ll see what kind of chance this gives Riley.”

Even when the Bears were at full strength, their offense struggled.