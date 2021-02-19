Joel Embiid scores career-high 50 points, 76ers beat Bulls

With the Cavs still hanging around in the fourth, Murray made three 3-pointers in 1:05 to push Denver’s lead to 21. He scored 20 points in the final quarter before being replaced with 2:23 left.

Jokic, on his 26th biurthday, had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season. Collin Sexton scored 23 points, and Jarrett Allen had 20 for Cleveland.

SUNS 132, PELICANS 114

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul had 15 points and a season-high 19 assists, spearheading an 11-point, fourth-quarter comeback in Phoenix’s victory over New Orleans.

Paul, who rose to stardom with New Orleans after being drafted fourth overall in 2005, appeared to be gesturing that he owned the arena after hitting a step-back 3 that gave Phoenix a 118-107 lead with less than five minutes to go. The Suns outscored the Pelicans 41-12 in the final quarter.

Paul’s decisive 3, his third of the game, was one of 22 the Suns hit from deep on 39 attempts (56.4%). Jae Crowder hit six 3s on his way to 20 points, and Frank Kaminsky madehit five 3s for the bulk of his 17 points. Devin Booker scored 23 points to help the Suns rebound from a tough home loss to Brooklyn to win for the 10th time in 12 games.