AP
NCAA can claim victory after losing federal antitrust case
- Matt Slocum
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wire
- General News
- Sports
- Athlete Compensation
- Sports Business
- College Sports
- Court Decisions
- Legal Proceedings
- Law And Order
- Basketball
- Men's College Basketball
- College Basketball
- Men's Basketball
- Men's Sports
- Lawsuits
- College Football
- Football
- Monopoly And Antitrust
- Corporate News
- Business
- Graduate Education
- Higher Education
- Education
- Social Affairs
- School Athletics
- National Courts
- Courts
- Judiciary
- Government And Politics
- National Governments
- Sports Governance
As featured on
The NCAA was able to claim victory Friday night after a judge ruled against the governing body for college sports in a federal antitrust lawsuit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.