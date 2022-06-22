 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kadri's OT goal lifts Avalanche over Lightning 3-2 in Game 4

  • 0
Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during overtime of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 

 AP, John Bazemore

TAMPA, Fla. — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning.

Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead.

The Avalanche outshot the Lightning 11-3 in the extra period. Vasilevskiy stopped Logan O'Connor on a breakaway, and Colorado had a shot clang off the post and another hit the crossbar before Kadri ended it.

Game 5 is Friday night in Denver, where Colorado won the first two games of the series and are 7-2 this postseason.

Anthony Cirelli scored 36 seconds into the game and Victor Hedman also scored in regulation for the Lightning. They took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Nathan MacKinnon scored on a second-period power play for Colorado, and Andrew Cogliano tied it early in the third.

People are also reading…

Darcy Kuemper, pulled from Game 3 after giving up five goals in a 6-2 loss, stopped 37 shots for the Avalanche.

Vasilevskiy finished with 35 saves. He has rebounded from allowing 11 goals in Games 1 and 2 to limit the high-scoring Avalanche to five the past two games.

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win at least three straight Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83. The Avalanche last hoisted the Cup in 2001.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After good rise, Tatum, Celtics fall flat late in NBA Finals

After good rise, Tatum, Celtics fall flat late in NBA Finals

When Jayson Tatum made consecutive baskets to cap a game-opening Boston blitz, TD Garden was at its absolute loudest. It sure got quiet in a hurry. So did Tatum. After climbing back to the top of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics fell flat in the latter stages of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors won the final three games, winning the title with a 103-90 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night. It was the first three-game skid for the Celtics since December. Tatum finished with just 13 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

Ravens sign LB Steven Means, who made 29 starts for Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Steven Means. The Ravens announced the move Friday. Means started 29 games for the Atlanta Falcons across the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Means has six sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. Police said the cause of death is still to be determined but that no foul play is suspected at this time. Ferguson played three NFL seasons. All were with Baltimore. Ferguson set the college Football Bowl Subdivision career sacks record with 45 when he played at Louisiana Tech, and he was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019. He played in 38 games as a pro and had 4 1/2 sacks. Ferguson was born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana. He played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana.

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News