Kershaw finally wins elusive World Series title

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw cut through the doubters, just like one of his curveballs through the strike zone.

Only took 13 seasons.

One of the most accomplished pitchers in baseball history attained the achievement he had sought most, winning the World Series for the first time when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Kershaw went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA over 11 2/3 innings in two starts, striking out 14 and walking three.

And he earned his title not far from his hometown of Dallas, with family and friends filling a ticket allotment supplemented with "nosebleed seats."

Watching from the Dodgers bullpen in right-center field, Kershaw raised both arms and pointed fingers toward the sky, a huge smile across his face. His blue Dodgers sweatshirt still on, he ran through the bullpen door and to the infield to join his jumping teammates.

Kershaw's honors are too numerous to list on his likely Hall of Fame plaque: a five-time major league ERA champion, including four in a row from 2012-14; a three-time strikeout champion; a two-time 20-game winner in an era when innings are diminished; a pitching triple crown winner in 2011.