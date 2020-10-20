Kershaw, LA stars shine, Dodgers top Rays 8-3 in WS opener

After helping Boston beat the Dodgers in the 2018 Series, Betts was traded to LA before this season. The former AL MVP showed off his defensive skills in the NLCS with three terrific catches.

Los Angeles is in the Series for the third time in four years but seeking its first title since the Kirk Gibson- and Orel Hershiser-led team of 1988. Coming off an unusual LCS of games on seven straight days, the Dodgers planned an all-bullpen outing for the next game.

Tampa Bay’s only previous Series was a five-game loss to Philadelphia in 2008.

After a regular season played without fans, MLB resumed selling tickets with a limited amount for the NLCS at Globe Life and kept that up by allowing about 28% of capacity to be filled at the 40,518 capacity ballpark, where the roof was open. The crowd was widely dispersed throughout and was the smallest for the Series since 10,535 attended Game 6 between the Pirates and Tigers at Detroit’s Bennett Park in 1909, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Glasnow was chased after 4 1/3 innings with an ominous pitching line that included three hits, six runs, six walks and eight strikeouts. He threw a career-high 112 pitches and became the first to walk six or more in a series game since Edwin Jackson of St. Louis in Game 4 of 2011. Glasnow went to three-ball counts on 12 of 23 batters.