ELKO – The Elko girls basketball team is in.
How long will the Lady Indians dance?
Elko earned the No. 6 seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament with a 72-50 home win Monday over South Tahoe.
The Lady Indians’ reward is playing a team they have lost to twice.
In the first game of the regional tourney, Elko will tip off at 3 p.m. Thursday against No. 3 Lowry, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
Lowry claimed both meetings during the regular season, winning by 21 points on each occasion.
The Lady Buckaroos defeated the Lady Indians 54-33 on Dec. 22, 2018, at Centennial Gymnasium, and then took down Elko 56-35 on Feb. 2, in Winnemucca.
The deficits were not only identical, the final scores were nearly the same as well.
Giving up something in the 50s is not a huge issue, only scoring in the 30s was Elko’s downfall in each contest.
Each ballgame boiled down to a few telling signs.
In both matchups, Elko shot the ball poorly – hitting at just 27 percent in the first contest and falling to 20 in the second – Lowry connecting at 38 percent in the first meeting and falling to 27 percent at home.
Turnovers.
In the first matchup, the Lady Indians coughed the ball up 29 times – Lowry committing 17 turnovers – Elko giving the ball away 24 times in the second game, forcing 16 Lowry turnovers.
Shooting percentages were not the only difference in the meetings, the types of shots also played a crucial role in the outcomes.
The Lady Indians have to defend outside the arc.
Lowry made 10 3s in the first meeting, Elko finishing 1-for-10 on attempts from distance – the discrepancy in points from 3s equaling a 27-point advantage for the Lady Bucks.
In the second contest, the Lady Bucks connected on six triples – Elko finishing 0-7 on 3s – Lowry leading the battle from deep by 18 points.
Game One
Senior Sydney Connors posted a game-high 19 points and splashed four 3s in the first matchup, Elko senior Alexis Elquist dropping a team-high 18 points – the rest of the roster accounting for just 15 points – junior Katie Ross following with seven points and tying sophomore Sydney Patterson for the game high with nine rebounds apiece.
Ross made a team-high three assists, and Elquist led the defensive charge with a game-high five steals and three blocks.
Connors also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, dished a team-best three assists and made three steals.
Lowry senior Julisa Garcia finished with 12 points and two triples, junior Carly Capellen’s nine points all coming on three 3s.
Senior Rebecca Kuskie tallied a team-high four steals for the Lady Bucks.
Game Two
In the second meeting, the Lady Indians limited Connors to eight points.
However, junior Sierra Maestrejuan went off – burying three 3s – scoring a game-high 21 points.
The Lady Indians did not have the services of freshman Jersey Tsosie in the first meeting as she recovered from a concussion, but she led Elko with 13 points in the second matchup.
Garcia had another good game against the Lady Indians, scoring 11 points and making a team-high three steals in the second meeting.
Despite only scoring four points, Elquist compiled an all-around stat line – pulling down a game-high seven rebounds, making a game-best six steals, leading the Lady Indians with two assists and blocking a shot.
Senior Rachel Garrison paced the Lady Bucks on the backboards with six rebounds.
Key comparisons
Elko leads Lowry on the backboards per contest, 33 to 26.5, and the Lady Indians average two more assists per game, 9.7 to 7.7.
The Lady Bucks average three more steals per contest, 13.6 to 10.5.
Field-goal percentages and blocks are a virtual wash, Lowry hitting 32 percent from the floor and Elko connecting at 31 percent, the Lady Bucks swatting 2.2 shots – the Lady Indians rejecting 2.1.
The Lady Buckaroos score 51.5 points per game, the Lady Indians averaging 43.7.
Mille Marin
While Tsosie missed the first game against Lowry, freshman Millie Marin was not on the varsity team for either contest.
She has emerged as a crucial contributor on both ends of the floor for the Lady Indians since her call-up from the junior varsity.
Game Three
Elko has to get off to a better start, losing the first-quarter battle 15-4 in the first meeting and 17-8 in the second.
The Lady Indians belong, but they need to know they do – Lowry often owning the mental edge over Elko before the ball is even tipped.
To win, teams have to score points – to score points – shots have to fall.
If the Lady Indians can limit turnovers, make shots, defend the three-point line and stay locked in for 32 minutes – Elko can dance into the regional semifinal for a date with No. 2 Spring Creek.
The Division 3A North regional quarterfinal round will tip off at 3 p.m. Thursday, Elko facing Lowry, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
