ELKO – After falling 12-1 Thursday in the opening round of the Division 3A North baseball tournament, the Spring Creek softball team was bounced with another double-digit loss.
On Friday, the No. 6 Lady Spartans fell 10-0 to No. 5 Dayton.
Spring Creek trailed from the onset, Dayton pulling away late – the Lady Spartans finishing with just three hits.
The Lady Spartans were retired in order in the top of the first, and Dayton added its first run in the home half.
Junior Marissa Hein thumped a one-out single to center field and scored on a two-out error in left field.
In the top of the second, Spring Creek struck out in order – all falling victims to punchouts to senior pitcher Caleigh Onstott.
The Lady Spartans escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the second.
Onstott hit a one-out single and senior Gabrielle Dickenson and junior Amanda Woitas added two-out base knocks.
The frame was shut down by a 5-3 groundout from senior Rae Ann Chavez to freshman Janeigha Stutesman.
Junior Patience Swafford added Spring Creek’s first hit in the top of the third on a leadoff single to left field, but the next batter struck out and Dayton turned a 1-3 double play to end the frame.
In the bottom of the third, junior Tamia Powell sent a one-out base knock to left and scored on an error behind the plate.
Following two Ks in the top of the fourth, Stutesman tallied Spring Creek’s second knock with a single the opposite way to right field – stranded by a popup near third base.
All the Lady Dust Devils managed in the home half was a two-out single by Woitas, the inning ending with a fly ball to sophomore Anessa Chiquete in left field.
Spring Creek was sat down one-two-three in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom half, Dayton doubled its lead.
Junior Julie Rogacs led off and reached with an error at second base, Powell turning on an inside pitch and smashing a two-run homer to left field for a 4-0 advantage.
With two gone in the top of the sixth, the Lady Spartans notched their final hit of the season – Chiquete hitting a fly ball that fell at second base.
The Lady Dust Devils close the show with a big offensive frame in the home half.
Junior Shaye Thompson led off with a single to left field, advancing to second with an error as Dickenson reached.
Woitas drove in two with a double to left field, and Hein continued the streak with a base knock up the gut.
Rogacs drove in Woitas with a sac fly to center for a 7-0 lead.
A popup to sophomore Jaycee Freyensee marked the second out, but the third out would never come.
Senior Aleea McGill-Howe clubbed a no-doubt, two-run shot to left field for a 9-0 advantage.
Senior Elizabeth Vincent singled hard on the ground to left field and took second base on a passed ball, scoring on the walk-off double by Onstott to left field.
Dayton shut down the game early with a 10-run victory over Spring Creek, eliminating the Lady Spartans from the postseason.
The Lady Dust Devils went on to defeat Elko by a final score of 9-6 Friday afternoon, knocking the Lady Indians out of the tourney with a seven-run inning.
