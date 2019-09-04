NORTH TAHOE, California — Through five games, the Spring Creek girls soccer team is finally getting healthier — the Lady Spartans still looking for their first win.
Spring Creek played its first two-game slate of the Division 3A North, losing the first contest and tying in the second.
Versus Truckee
In the Lady Spartans’ league opener Friday, the defense was solid for much of the contest in a 2-0 loss against defending 3A state champion Truckee.
In fact, Spring Creek kept the Lady Wolverines off the board the entire first half and actually aided Truckee’s 2-0 win with an own goal in the first minute after the break.
“We scored on ourselves. That ball had terrible spin on it,” said Spring Creek coach Kami Crowe. “The ball was crossed and one of our defenders nicked it and then we nicked it again and it spun and hit off the post for an own goal.”
Truckee added its second and final goal “a few minutes later.”
“They had a nice cross and a girl volleyed it in. It was a really nice play,” Crowe said. “We were tired at that point. Holding Truckee scoreless for 40 minutes is a big task.”
The Lady Wolverines more than doubled the Lady Spartans in shots, Truckee firing 17 and limiting Spring Creek to seven.
Spring Creek junior goalkeeper Betsy Fellows finished the contest with 17 saves.
Versus North Tahoe
The Lady Spartans started Saturday’s contest versus North Tahoe on a positive note, scoring an early goal for a 1-0 lead.
Junior Harper Wines notched Spring Creek’s first goal of the league season 10 minutes into the game.
“The goalie came out quite a bit and Harper chipped it over her head,” Crowe said.
Spring Creek took its one-goal lead into the break.
In the second half, a mental lapse cost the Lady Spartans the win.
“Betsy had a beautiful save, but we were caught ball watching and their girl followed it in,” Crowe said.
The breakdown in focus during the 46th minute proved to be the “difference between three points and one.”
Neither team managed a score in the final 34 minutes — the game resulting in a 1-1 tie — but Spring Creek had its chances.
“I bet we missed at least eight one-on-one opportunities,” Crowe said. “We’re not shooting, and we can only play defense for so long. That’s when one kick can change the game, and it did against North Tahoe.”
Spring Creek attempted 15 shots in the match, North Tahoe taking only 10 shots — Fellows saving three attempts.
“We’re mostly healthy now. These were the first-full games for a lot of the girls who were hurt,” Crowe said.
Home Openers
The Lady Spartans (0-1-1 in league) will play their first home games of the season, hosting South Tahoe (2-0 in league) at 5 p.m. Friday.
Due to the fact Incline (0-2 in league) does not have a junior varsity team, Saturday’s varsity game will start early at 10 a.m.
