Lamar Jackson throws 5 TD passes, Ravens rout Rams 45-6

Jared Goff passed for 212 yards with two interceptions and Todd Gurley rushed for just 22 for the defending NFC champion Rams (6-5), who took the worst loss of their three seasons under coach Sean McVay.

Los Angeles hadn’t lost by more than 21 points in its first 43 games under McVay, whose once-prolific offense had another embarrassing performance with just 111 yards in the first three quarters before finishing with 221. The Rams failed to score a touchdown for the second time in three games.

In the Coliseum’s first Monday night game since the Rams’ epic 54-51 win over Kansas City last November, the Rams gave up one more point than they had allowed in their previous four games combined. The Rams also were among the NFL’s best offensive teams for the previous two seasons, but they’ve lost that status this year while Baltimore has ascended to dominance.

The Ravens scored on their opening drive for the seventh time already this season when Jackson lofted an easy TD pass to Brown, who spent a year playing community college ball in nearby Santa Clarita. Brown got his second TD from 18 yards out on Baltimore’s second drive, and Ingram capped a 75-yard march with an 11-yard TD run on the third.

