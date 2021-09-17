Late interception return for TD lifts Louisville past UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jaylin Alderman returned an interception off a tipped pass for a 66-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining, giving Louisville a thrilling 42-35 victory over UCF on Friday night.

The Knights appeared primed to win the back-and-forth after intercepting Louisville's Malik Cunningham off a deflection on the previous play for possession at the Cardinals 41 with under a minute to play. But Alderman was there to snatch a tip of Dillon Gabriel's pass on the next snap, then found room down the right sideline for the TD to spark a delirious celebration for Louisville.

UCF (2-1) attempted several laterals on the game's final play before being penalized for an illegal forward pass that closed the victory for Louisville (2-1).

Cunningham ran for two touchdowns and threw for another TD in helping Louisville. He was 23-of-38 passing 265 yards and rushed 13 times for 99 yards.

UCF drove 87 yards in eight plays to tie the game at 35 as Gabriel scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Gabriel passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, completing 21 of 28 passes for 188 yards.