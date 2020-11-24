Lions stumble into Thanksgiving game after abysmal defeat

Detroit's annual Thanksgiving game had already lost some of its luster because of the coronavirus, and now Patricia's future — and that of general manager Bob Quinn — are looming over the team. Players have still been publicly supportive of Patricia.

"I love Matt as a head coach," said safety Duron Harmon, who played for New England when Patricia was a defensive coordinator there. "Whatever he asks of me to do, his approach as a coach, I'm going to follow him. I'm going to ride with him until the wheels fall off."

Patricia was asked what a fair time frame is to evaluate a coach.

"We certainly are critiqued and judged every day by the job that we're doing," he said. "We try to improve every day from that standpoint and try to do it better and always try to be the best that we can be."

WHAT'S WORKING

Not much. The Lions do have the NFL's leading punter in Jack Fox. He had six opportunities Sunday, averaged 42.2 yards and put four inside the 20.

WHAT NEEDS WORK