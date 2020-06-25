Liverpool clinches league title, ends 30-year drought

Chelsea then put Liverpool over a winning line that had proved so elusive for a team accustomed to dominating English football in the 1970s and 80s.

After waiting so long to win a 19th English title, the pandemic left an anticlimactic cloud over celebrations on the hottest day of the year so far.

Fans couldn’t even gather in pubs, which have been shut since March, to watch Chelsea clinch the title for them. Gatherings of multiple households are also still banned inside.

The only communal viewing experiences allowed are for groups of up to six people to meet outside. Photos of garden viewings spread on social media. A few fans watched on phones outside Anfield.

Klopp, the German manager who has restored a winning mentality to Liverpool with his brand of “heavy metal” football, already led the club to the Champions League title last year. But this will widely be regarded as the moment he truly brought Liverpool back to the pinnacle of English football.

The last time Liverpool won the league, it was still called the First Division and the club held the English record for most titles with 18. But the inception of the Premier League in 1992 transformed the landscape of the English game.