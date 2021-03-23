1A Football Corner

ELKO — Prior to the March 20 matchup between the Owyhee and Pyramid Lake football teams — score not reported — the Braves were atop the 1A North-East football standings with an unblemished record of 2-0.

Behind the Braves were the Wells Leopards are 1-1, followed by Carlin with a mark of 1-2.

Owyhee

The Braves opened the season with a commanding 42-18 victory over the Lady Railroaders on March 5, in Carlin.

The first quarter played out scoreless, Owyhee putting up 10 points in the second for a 10-0 advantage at the break.

In the second half, Carlin scored 18 points — 6 in the third and 12 in the fourth — but the Railroaders were unable to slow down Owyhee and allowed 32-second half points with 18th in the third and 14 in the fourth.

Owyhee improved to 1-0 on the season, sending the Railroaders to 0-1.

*The Braves did not report stats for the contest.

Carlin was paced offensively on the ground by 118 yards on 18 carries from senior Josh Urie — scoring a rushing touchdown and taking an 80-yard kick return to the house — also hauling in an 11-yard reception.