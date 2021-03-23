1A Football Corner

ELKO — Prior to the March 20 matchup between the Owyhee and Pyramid Lake football teams — score not reported — the Braves were atop the 1A North-East football standings with an unblemished record of 2-0.
Behind the Braves were the Wells Leopards are 1-1, followed by Carlin with a mark of 1-2.
Owyhee
The Braves opened the season with a commanding 42-18 victory over the Lady Railroaders on March 5, in Carlin.
The first quarter played out scoreless, Owyhee putting up 10 points in the second for a 10-0 advantage at the break.
In the second half, Carlin scored 18 points — 6 in the third and 12 in the fourth — but the Railroaders were unable to slow down Owyhee and allowed 32-second half points with 18th in the third and 14 in the fourth.
Owyhee improved to 1-0 on the season, sending the Railroaders to 0-1.
*The Braves did not report stats for the contest.
Carlin was paced offensively on the ground by 118 yards on 18 carries from senior Josh Urie — scoring a rushing touchdown and taking an 80-yard kick return to the house — also hauling in an 11-yard reception.
Through the air, senior quarterback Toby Pinnell completed five of 12 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown but tossed two interceptions.
Senior Logan Christensen caught two balls for 62 yards with a touchdown, sophomore Quinton Henderson catching two balls for 45 yards.
Defensively, senior Quincy Doxey recorded a team-high 10 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles — followed by eight stops from Urie and seven apiece by Christensen, senior Chris George and Henderson.
Henderson forced one fumble.
On March 13, the Braves went to 2-0 on the season with a 62-46 victory over Wells during the Braves’ home opener and the Leopards’ first game of the year.
Owyhee did not record touchdowns in its stats. However, the ground game punished Wells to the tune of 438 rushing yards on 33 carries — averaging more than 13 yards per haul.
Senior Julian Dick carried 20 times for 249 yards, and sophomore Lenso Hanchor also eclipsed the 100-yard plateau with 10 attempts for 158 yards.
Senior quarterback Sequoia Roubideaux was 13-for-18 through the air for 251 yards with two interceptions — touchdowns not posted — and rushed once for a 25-yard gain.
Collectively, the Braves compiled 689 yards of total offense.
Dick flew around the field on defense as well, leading Owyhee with 14 tackles (12 solo).
Roubideaux finished with nine tackles, followed by eight each from Hanchor, junior Dishaun George-Smith and senior Desmond Hanchor — who also snagged an interception.
Sophomore Royce Rivas made five tackles, forcing and recovering a fumble.
Junior Lane Rose and George-Smith each notched a sack.
Wells
Following the 62-46 loss in their season opener, the Leopards rebounded with a 58-0 shutout victory of McDermitt in their home opener on March 19, in Wells.
*Stats were not reported for the contest by either team.
Carlin
Like followed a lopsided loss to Owyhee with a blowout victory — shutting out McDermitt in an 84-0 demolition on March 13.
Urie once again sparked the Railroaders — scoring four rushing touchdowns and taking a different return the distance on a punt.
He carried the ball just nine times for 151 yards, and Pinnell toted five times for 73 yards and a pair of TDs.
Passing the football, Pinell was efficient — completing five of seven passes for 61 yards with a touchdown and no INTs — and in the return game, he was lethal, taking two punts all the way home.
Freshman Jordan Vicente ran three times for 46 yards and a touchdown and hauled in three passes for 52 yards.
Christensen collected a six-yard touchdown pass from Pinnell, and Henderson grabbed a three-yard reception.
Henderson was a beast in the opposing backfield, making six of his team-high 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Doxey finished with eight tackles — four for losses — and recovered a fumble.
George notched five tackles, as did freshman Josef Hartford — who also jumped on a loose ball.
On Friday, March 19, the Railroaders were unable to carry the momentum with them on the bus for a road trip to Eureka — the Vandals dominating Carlin by a final score of 58-12.
The Vandals shut the ground game down, allowing just 12 yards on 18 carries.
Carlin had no answers for Eureka’s ground game as a whole or senior quarterback Chris Drayton — who scored four rushing touchdowns — running 11 times for 78 yards. He also completed three of eight passes for 43 yards.
Sophomore Tristan Auch had a huge day — exploding for 135 rushing yards and a TD on just five touches — senior Ashton Sanders rushed five times for 114 yards with a touchdown.
Sophomore Danny Lee carried only twice for 22 yards but took one his two touches to paydirt.
As a unit, the Vandals erupted for 377 rushing yards on just 26 attempts — averaging 14.5 yards per carry.
Auch caught one pass for 18 yards, Lee snagged a 16-yard reception and Sanders snagged one pass for nine yards.
Pinnell finished 7-for-12 for 85 yards with a touchdown, but he carried the ball eight times for -34 yards.
He accounted for half of Carlin’s points, taking a kick return back for a touchdown.
Urie ran four times for 24 yards — catching four passes but going for only 11 yards — sophomore Jacob Runkle finishing with six carries for 22 yards.
Henderson caught two passes for 11 yards with a touchdown, and Vicente paced the air attack with a 30-yard reception — Christensen’s only gran going for nine yards.
Defensively, Henderson led all players with 11 tackles.
Eureka’s defense was balanced, paced by 10 stuffs from junior Gavyn Bowling — who also recovered a fumble — the Vandals gaining nine stops apiece from freshman Anthony Minoletti, Sanders, Auch and Drayton.
Sander also picked up a fumble recovery.
For Carlin, Doxey and Pinnell each finished with six tackles — Runkle adding five stops.
Up Next
Owyhee will take on the Bulldogs (0-2) at 1 p.m. Friday, in McDermitt.
The Leopards (1-1) will face the challenge of slowing down the Vandals at 1 p.m. Friday, in Wells.