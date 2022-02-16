1A regional tournament tips in Elko

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELKO — The 1A East basketball playoffs are already underway — three games being played Tuesday at host sites — but the regional tournament will hit full stride Friday through Saturday, at Elko High School.

Girls

For the girls bracket, No. 1 Wells (19-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will play the first semifinal against No. 4 McDermitt (6-11 overall, 2-6 in league) — the Lady Bulldogs freshly removed from a 54-22 victory home win Tuesday over No. 5 Carlin (2-17 overall, 1-7 in league) — tipping off at 3 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

In the regular-season matchups, the Lady Leopards swept the Lady Bulldogs with ease — winning 57-26 on Jan. in 20, in McDermitt, and 60-35 on Feb. 12, in Wells.

The second semifinal will feature No. 2 Eureka (12-4 overall, 6-2 in league) and No. 3 Owyhee (9-6 overall, 3-5 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Vandals also swept the season series, beating the Lady Braves 52-39 on Jan. 29, and 40-30 on Feb. 4, both games taking place in Eureka.

The winner in each semifinal contest will advance to the 1A state tournament — an eight-team tournament — from Thursday, Feb. 24, through Saturday, Feb. 26, in Las Vegas.

As for regionals, the championship game will take place 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Boys

On the boys side, the first regional semi contest will be between No. 1 Owyhee (13-5 overall, 9-0 in league) and No. 4 McDermitt (5-17 overall, 307 in league) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Bulldogs advanced to the regional semifinal with a thrilling 34-33 overtime victory at home Tuesday over No. 5 Carlin (3-14 overall, 2-7 in league).

In the regular season, the Brave swept the two-game slate with the Bulldogs — winning 53-28 on Jan. 14, in Owyhee, and 59-39 on Jan. 28, in McDermitt.

The second semifinal will pit No. 2 Eureka (13-5 overall, 8-2 in league) versus No. 3 Jackpot (7-5 overall, 4-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jackpot advanced to the semifinal round with a 42-33 home win over No. 6 Wells (3-19 overall, 2-8 in league) on Tuesday.

During the regular season, the Vandals rode roughshod over the Jaguars by scores on 59-30 on Jan. 8, in Eureka, and 54-29 on Feb. 12, in Jackpot.

The winners of the semifinal ballgames will play for the regional championship at 1 p.m. Saturday, each punching their tickets to the 1A state tournament — an eight-team tournament — from Thursday, Feb. 24, through Saturday, Feb. 26, in Las Vegas.

