1A track and field closes season

Relays

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eureka and Wells split the wins in the relay events, the Lady Vandals taking each of the shorter runs while the Lady Leopards did their damage in the distance races.

In the 4x100, Eureka had nearly three seconds to spare with a time of 57.4 — Wells finishing second in 1:00.2 and Jackpot placing third in 1:05.93.

The Lady Vandals also won the 4x200, Eureka fending off Wells with a time of 2:11.96 — the Lady Leopards crossing in 2:12.84.

Wells won the 4x200 with a collective time of 5:08.84, and the Lady Leopards took the 4x800 in 14:01.14.

Boys

100 Meters

Eureka junior Clayton Shoda tore off an easy victory in the 100 meters, posting a time of 11.4 seconds.

Jackpot junior Jonnathan Rios ran second in 12.21 seconds, and Owyhee freshman Santino Thomas set a personal record of 12.62 for third place.

Wells junior Morgan Johnson’s PR of 13.53 finished fourth, the personal best of 14.05 from Jackpot junior Cristian Uribe closing out the top-five.

200 Meters