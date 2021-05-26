1A track and field closes season

ELKO — The Division 1A programs — Eureka, Jackpot, McDermitt, Owyhee and Wells — closed their track and field seasons Friday, May 21, 2021, in the 1A East Regional Track Meet.
Competing at Warrior Field, on the Elko High School campus, the athletes out their skills to the test — against the other schools and also themselves.
Girls
100 Meters
In the 100 meters, Eureka junior Isabella Minoletti darted to first comfortably with a time of 14-second flat.
Wells junior Alaina Escamilla took second placed with a time of 15.08 seconds, Eureka freshman Angelita Salazar finishing third in 15.87.
Jackpot sophomore Adriana Mata placed fourth in 16.02, sophomore teammate Francely Carreno rounding out the top-five in 17.02 seconds.
200 Meters
Salazar won the 200 meters, finishing her half-lap run in 33.72 seconds for a personal record.
Mata ranked second with a time of 34.12, and Eureka sophomore Kaira Watson took third with a PR of 34.38.
Jackpot sophomore Luz Martinez set a personal best of 35.18 for fourth, and fifth went to Carreno with a time of 37.16.
400 Meters
Wells junior Haylee Sethman booked the victory in the 400 meters with a time of 1:10.94.
Martinez crossed second in 1:19.53 for a PR, and Wells sophomore Morgan Noorda finished third in 1:20.22 with a personal best of her own.
Watson posted a PR in 1:22.81 for fourth place, Eureka sophomore Lucia Orocco tallying a personal best of 1:30.16 for fifth.
800 Meters
Sethman also won the 800 meters with a half-mile time of 2:53.21, followed by senior teammate Liliana Cobian’s personal record of 3:03.25 for second place.
The Lady Leopards finished a one-two-three-four streak with a third-place PR of 3:03.58 from freshman Carolina Johnson and a fourth-place personal best in 3:07.49 by sophomore Madison Wachtel.
3200 Meters
Wells also made a clean sweep of the podium spots in the two-mile, Johnson winning the race with a 3200-meter race of 16:28.96.
Cobian finished second with a time of 16:50.71, senior Ana Roque-Luna ranking third in 18:06.4.
100-Meter Hurdles
Eureka junior Kyra Todd opened more than a one-second victory in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 18.59 seconds.
Wells junior Bella Garcia placed second in 19.69 seconds, and Owyhee senior JosieRose Thomas ranked third in 21.36.
300 Meters
Todd swept the hurdles with a large-margin win in the 300-meter event, posting a time of 53.93 seconds.
Garcia set a PR of 56.4 seconds and finished second in both hurdling events.
Thomas took third in both hurdling races — notching a time of 1:02.37 — and Wells senior McKenli Myers tallied a personal best of 1:03.68 for fourth.
Shot Put
The longest throw in the shot put was sent by Owyhee senior Kaitlyn Teller, who shoved the shot 28-feet-2-inches.
Jackpot sophomore Kiyarra Saltas took second with a mark at 26-8, and third went to Todd with a distance of 25-10 for a PR.
Eureka sophomore Aleigh Hooper placed fourth with a toss of 25-2, and the personal best of 24-feet-6-inches set by McDermitt freshman Nicolette Northrup closed out the top-five.
Discus
Teller knocked down her second victory — winning each throwing event — sailing the disc 70-feet-3-1/2-inches.
Hooper launched a personal-record 69-9 for second place, McDermitt sophomore Cayla Crutcher finishing third with a distance of 63-7.
Saltas followed closely in fourth with a mark of 63-even, and Orocco rounded out the top-five with a throw of 59-feet-11-inches.
High Jump
The Lady Leopards did well in the high jump, Sethman leaping to her third victory and clearing the bar at 4-feet-6-inches.
Watson was second with a height of 4-feet-4-inches and a personal best.
Cobian closed out the medalists with a bronze, third-place jump of 4-feet.
Pole Vault
In the pole vault, the Lady Leopards went one-two.
Escamilla won the event with a successful vault of 7-feet-3-inches — notching a personal record — and Myers took second place at a height of 7-even.
Long Jump
Minoletti knocked down her second first-place performance in the long jump, spanning 15-feet-3-inches.
Garcia finished second with a distance of 12-11-1/2, and Thomas flew 11-feet-5-1/2-inches for third place.
Owyhee freshman Tsiavi Melendez followed in fourth at 9-3 with a personal best.
Triple Jump
With a total distance of 34-feet-1-inches, Minoletti took first place in the triple jump.
Relays
Eureka and Wells split the wins in the relay events, the Lady Vandals taking each of the shorter runs while the Lady Leopards did their damage in the distance races.
In the 4x100, Eureka had nearly three seconds to spare with a time of 57.4 — Wells finishing second in 1:00.2 and Jackpot placing third in 1:05.93.
The Lady Vandals also won the 4x200, Eureka fending off Wells with a time of 2:11.96 — the Lady Leopards crossing in 2:12.84.
Wells won the 4x200 with a collective time of 5:08.84, and the Lady Leopards took the 4x800 in 14:01.14.
Boys
100 Meters
Eureka junior Clayton Shoda tore off an easy victory in the 100 meters, posting a time of 11.4 seconds.
Jackpot junior Jonnathan Rios ran second in 12.21 seconds, and Owyhee freshman Santino Thomas set a personal record of 12.62 for third place.
Wells junior Morgan Johnson’s PR of 13.53 finished fourth, the personal best of 14.05 from Jackpot junior Cristian Uribe closing out the top-five.
200 Meters
Shoda captured his second first-place performance with a time of 23.18 seconds in the 200 meters, Rios ranking second in his other spring with a time of 24.93 seconds.
Eureka sophomore Jose Martinez ran third in 27.99, and Thomas finished fourth with a time of 29.08.
Uribe rounded off the top-five in 30.37.
400 Meters
Three in a row? Why not?
Shoda swept the sprints with a commanding lead in the 400 meters, running a quarter-mile in 56.09 seconds.
Owyhee senior Sequoia Roubideaux crossed second in 1:01.38 for a personal record, Thomas also setting a PR of 1:02.38 for third place.
Wells sophomore Ruben Cobian finished fourth in 1:04.61, and Owyhee junior Nathan Patterson closed out the top-five with a time of 1:12.28.
800 Meters
The mid-distance to distance runs were dominated by Jackpot junior Hector Ontiveros, who rolled to victory in the 800 meters with a half-mile time of 2:23.88.
Owyhee senior Monte Cummins placed second in 2:36.82, and McDermitt junior Braeden Ramsey’s personal-record 2:41.44 was third.
The Bulldogs sent three in a row across the line, junior Jason Villalobos finishing fourth in 2:53.94 and junior Tristan Bott closing in fifth with a time of 2:57.5.
1600 Meters
As the races became longer, so did the margins of Ontiveros’ wins.
He ran a mile in 5:13.09 — opening more than 48 seconds of cushion — Eureka freshman Tyler Watts crossing second in 6:01.68.
Cummins took third place with a time of 6:03.56, and Owyhee senior Alan Kelly took fourth in 6:26.46 — the Braves finishing three-four-five as Patterson finished in 6:45.11.
3200 Meters
Ontiveros had time for a sandwich after his two-mile run of 12:08.84, Kelly finishing second with a time of 14:05.52.
300-Meter Hurdles
In the 300 hurdles, Owyhee senior Desmond Hanchor won the event with a time of 51.86 seconds.
Shot Put
The Leopards launched to victory in the shot put, freshman Grant Kington tossing nearly 2-feet past the competition with a throw of 32-feet-6-inches.
McDermitt junior Enrique Villalobos took second with a distance of 30-7, and Wells sophomore Isaac Harney marked third at 29-feet-1-inch.
With a PR, Jackpot senior Jaime Martinez finished third with a 28-foot-9-inch effort — Eureka freshman Nicholas Blanco closing out the top-five at 28-4.
Discus
Roubideaux absolutely obliterated the field in the discus, sailing his throw 112-feet-10-inches — 25-feet farther than anyone else.
Harney set a personal record of 87-10 for second place, Jose Martinez finishing third at 87-3.
Enrique Villalobos was fourth with a distance of 83-4, and the personal best of 79-9 by Johnson took fifth.
High Jump
Watts won the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-feet-10-inches.
Long Jump
In the long jump, Shoda made a clean sweep of his four events — flying well past the field.
He took first place with a distance of 19-feet-8-1/2-inches, second going to Hanchor’s mark of 15-11-1/2.
Watts finished third with a span of 13-9.
Triple Jump
Roubideaux easily leaped to first place in the triple jump, notching a mark of 35-feet-2-3/4-inches.
Watts was second with a total distance of 31-9-1/2.
Relays
Running only three relays, there was a different champion in each race.