2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reno — Minor League Baseball announced today that the 2020 PCL season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reno Aces will not take the field for the 2020 season, but will focus on ensuring that the 2021 season is the best yet for Reno baseball fans.

“While this news has seemed inevitable for months now, this is unquestionably the saddest moment in recent memory for our national pastime,” said Reno Aces president Eric Edelstein. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder and we can’t wait to welcome our community back to professional baseball in Reno next April.”

All fans who paid for tickets or ticket packages in 2020 have received communication on account credit for the future. All fans who have account credit will be entitled to use the credit for any future Aces or 1868 FC game. Fans with questions may call our box office at 775-334-7000 or email tickets@renoaces.com

“We are heartbroken for our fans but we have to put the health and safety of our players, staff and our fans first,” said Aces general manager Emily Jaenson. “We can’t wait to welcome you back to the ballpark to watch your Reno Aces next season.”