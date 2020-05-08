2020 Reno Rodeo canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RENO — The Reno Rodeo Association announced today that they have made the decision to cancel this year’s Reno Rodeo originally scheduled for June 18–27, 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was not an easy decision, and we know the impacts are far-reaching,” said George Combs, General Manager of the Reno Rodeo. “We had hoped the state and nation’s recovery from this pandemic would allow for community events by mid-June and this would be something the region could look forward to. Unfortunately, this global crisis has forced us all to make sacrifices and work through this unprecedented situation. After many discussions with leading government and health authorities, as well as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, we are certain that this is the right action.”

The Reno Rodeo will be offering guests who have purchased tickets the following three options:

Rollover their ticket to the 2021 Reno Rodeo, which is scheduled for June 17- 26. Donate the ticket amount to the Reno Rodeo Legacy Project. Refund the ticket purchase.