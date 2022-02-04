2nd half of league in swing for 1A hoops

ELKO — As the second half of the 1A East basketball season is in swing, a number of Elko County teams have experienced successful campaigns.

Girls Basketball

Wells Lady Leopards

Atop the 1A East standings are the Wells girls, posting a 14-2 overall record and a perfect 3-0 mark in league play — missing a game against Owyhee that was delayed until Feb. 8 due to COVID issues within the Lady Braves’ program — the Lady Leopards slated to open the second half of their league schedule at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, in Carlin, and Saturday, at 2 p.m. MST, in Owyhee.

In the first meeting with the Lady Railroaders, the Lady Leopards rolled off a 55-14 victory on Jan. 21, in Wells.

Wells began league play with a 57-26 road win on Jan. 20, at McDermitt.

In its most recent contest, the Lady Leopards found their most significant win of the year in terms of opponent and seeding — notching a 43-37 road victory over the Lady Vandals on Jan. 27, in Eureka.

According to stats submitted by head coach Garrett Hylton, the team has been led by senior Haylee Sethman — averaging a team-high 19.1 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists — and the double-double performances of junior Jillian Rodriguez at 10.2 points and 10 boards per ballgame.

Senior Evelia “Bella” Garcia yanks down a roster-best 11.5 rebounds and scores eight points per contest, while senior guard Jasmin Garcia averages eight points, 3.5 assists and three takeaways.

Senior Falen Iveson adds five points, 2.5 swipes and 2.5 dimes.

Owyhee Lady Braves

Behind second-place Eureka (10-3 overall, 4-1 in league), Owyhee’s girls ranked third in the 1A East standings with an 8-3 record and a 2-2 mark in conference play.

The Lady Braves were slated to take on the Lady Vandals at 6 p.m. Friday.

In the first meeting, Eureka won by double digits with the score at 52-39 on Jan. 29.

Owyhee began league play on Jan. 7, beating Carlin by 44 in a 67-23 home victory.

The Lady Braves followed with a 50-32 road loss to the Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 14, in McDermitt, but Owyhee avenged the defeat with a 46-34 home win on Jan. 28.

Carlin Lady Railroaders

Of the five teams in the 1A East — Jackpot not playing a girls season — Carlin’s girls are tied for fourth with McDermitt (4-9 overall, 1-4 in league) in the league standings, the Lady Railroaders opening with a 2-13 overall record and a 1-4 conference mark.

Carlin tipped off league play with two straight losses, falling 67-23 to the Lady Braves on Jan. 7, in Owyhee, and following a 42-12 home loss to Eureka on Jan. 14.

The Lady Railroaders gained their lobe league victory by a final score of 38-27 over McDermitt on Jan. 15, in Carlin.

Wells beat the Lady Railroaders 55-14 on Jan. 21, in Carlin, and the Lady Vandals took out Carlin 50-19 on Thursday, in Eureka.

The Lady Railroaders and Lady Leopards were slated to face off for the second time at 4:30 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

Freshman Kylie Kennedy leads Carlin a variety of areas with six points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks — adding 1.6 steals.

Junior Addison Melendez averages 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and a team-high 1.7 takeaways.

Senior Garren Graves notches 2.1 points, 2.5 boards and a steal per ballgame; senior Miranda Rainville tallying 1.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 swipes per contest.

Junior Natalie Brown turns in 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Boys Basketball

Owyhee Braves

Owyhee’s boys are No. 1 in the 1A East boys standings, the Braves opening the season with a 9-5 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in conference play.

The Braves began their league slate with a 67-34 victory against Carlin on Jan. 7, in Owyhee, rolling off consecutive home wins 53-28 over McDermitt on Jan. 14 and 33-31 versus Eureka on Jan. 15.

Owyhee booked back-to-back road victories by scores of 59-39 against the Bulldogs on Jan. 28 and 62-53 over the Vandals on Jan. 29.

The Braves were scheduled to take on Wells for the first time at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in Owyhee.

Senior Dayln Thomas leads Owyhee in scoring at 10.4 points per game, senior Micah Johnson nearing double figures with nine points per contest.

Sophomore Bisaapi Melendez averages 6.9 points, sophomore Donovan Dodson adds 6.6 points and junior Royce Rivas turns in 6.1 points.

Junior Lenso Hanchor scores 4.9 points per contest, while senior Lane Rose drops 2.6 points per outing.

The roster is rounded out by two points apiece from freshman Rolando Espitia and junior Kaden Harney.

Carlin Railroaders

The Railroaders are currently third in the league standings with a 3-9 overall record and a 2-3 mark in conference play.

Carlin opened is league schedule with a 67-34 road loss on Jan. 7, in Owyhee, following with a 45-27 home loss to Eureka on Jan. 14.

But, the Railroaders responded with consecutive wins — beating McDermitt 38-30 on Jan. 15, in Carlin, and taking down the Leopards 45-36 on Jan. 21, in Wells.

In its most recent action, Carlin dropped 51-32 contest to the Vandals on Thursday, in Eureka.

The Railroaders were slated to square off with the Leopards for the second time at 6 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

Sophomore Jordan Vicente leads Carlin in several categories at 12 points, 2.6 steals and 2.1 assists — adding 4.5 rebounds.

Junior Quinton Henderson averages 6.2 points, 6.5 boards, 1.5 steals and an assist — senior Quincy Doxey posting 4.7 points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 takeaway per contest.

Senior Alin Carl turns in 3.3 points and 4.5 boards, junior Jacob Runkle chipping in 2.7 points and two rebounds per outing.

Jackpot Jaguars

According to MaxPreps, Jackpot has a 3-3 record overall and a 1-2 mark in league play — ranking fifth in the conference standings.

The Jaguars opened their league schedule with consecutive losses — dropping a 41-34 home contest to McDermitt on Jan. 7, in Jackpot, and falling 59-30 on Jan. 8, in Eureka.

Jackpot notched its lone league victory at home by a final score of 40-31 over Wells on Jan. 14.

The Jags were slated to host Carlin at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Jackpot.

Wells Leopards

The Wells boys are in the sixth and last position of the 1A East standings with a 1-14 overall record and an 0-4 mark against conference opponents.

On Jan. 7, the Leopards lost 52-32 at Eureka — losing a four-point, 55-51 road contest to the Bulldogs on Jan. 8, in McDermitt.

Wells fell 40-31 on Jan. 14, in Jackpot, and dropped a 45-36 home contest to Carlin on Jan. 21.

The Leopards were scheduled to face the Railroaders for the second time at 6 p.m. Friday, in Carlin, and play the No. 1 Braves for the first time at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in Owyhee.

