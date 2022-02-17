3 Leopards win regional wrestling titles

LOVELOCK — The Wells wrestling team fared extremely well at the Division 2A North regional tournament on Saturday, in Lovelock — crowning three regional champions and qualifying all six of its members for the 2A state tournament.

As a team, the Leopards ranked third in the standings with 89 points — second-place Yerington’s total of 133 points and regional champion Battle Mountain’s tally of 188 points.

Regional Champions

Jake Glascock

At 126 pounds, freshman Jake Glascock proved he can not only hang with the upper classmen — he can beat them too.

Glascock finished with a 3-0 record with three wins by fall.

In the quarterfinal round, he pinned Excel Christian’s Ryno Goedhals in 1:02 and followed with a win by fall at the 4:33 mark of the semifinal against Yerington’s Stephen Lorentz.

For the championship, Glascock pinned another Yerington wrestler — Travis Otto — in 1:13.

Lucas Peavey

Senior Lucas Peavey claimed his title in the 182-pound division, posting a 2-0 record with both of wins coming on pins.

He advanced to the championship match with a pin of Eureka’s Grant Kiechler in 1:50.

In the final, Peavey defeated Battle Mountain’s Zach Duggan by fall at the 2:50 mark.

Tanner Hall

In the 152-pound class, junior Tanner Hall also tallied a 2-0 mark — winning one match by fall and another by injury default.

Hall advanced to the final with an injury to Yerington’s Aiden Pope at the 1:26 mark of the semifinal round and completed his regional title with a pin of Yerington’s Curtis Blake in 3:37 in the championship.

Third-Place Finishers

Thomas French

Junior Thomas French placed third in the 145-pound division, going 0-1.

He was pinned in the semifinal by Lovelock’s Wyatt Hughes at the 2:35 mark but received a bye in the third-fourth match — winning the consolation championship.

Sylias Mercado

The Leopards will send two to state at 152 pounds, sophomore Sylias Mercado joining Hall.

Like French, Mercado took third place without a victory — technically going 1-0.

In the semifinal, he was pinned by Blake in 3:37.

For the third-fourth match, Mercado — due to the injury to Pope — was named the consolation champion by injury default.

Fourth-Place Finisher

At 170 pounds, senior Pedro Casas earned the fourth and final berth to the state tourney — going 1-2 with a pin.

In the semifinal, he was beaten by fall in 3:30 by Battle Mountain’s Asher Bundrock.

Casas bounced back with a key victory in the consolation semi — pinning Lovelock’s Lucian Gonzalez at the 2:20 mark — but he closed with a loss by fall to Coral Academy’s Aiden Steininger at the 3:49 mark of the third-fourth match.

State Tournament

The Division 2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, at The Meadows School, in Las Vegas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.