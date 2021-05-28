3A North-East All-League football players honored

He ranked second in both passing yards and passing TDs in the league standings.

His skills were on full display in the Spartans’ 38-37 loss in Elko, completing 10 of 18 passes for 170 yards with three touchdowns against no picks.

He also carried the ball nine times for 23 yards with a touchdown in the contest.

Kyler Lulay

As the season advanced, one thing became clear — Kyler Lulay needed the ball in his hands in space.

With his speed, Lulay — who also has great hands — carved teams up in the open field and caught 15 passes for 219 yards with three touchdowns, earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection at wide receiver.

He was second in the league in both receptions and receiving yards, tying for second in receiving TDs.

At Elko, he went off — notching his season and career highs with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

He also turned a botched snap on a punt into what equated into a 51-yard touchdown on a run that probably covered closer to 85 yards and more than 100 yards of actual distance from where he started the play.

Luis Aboytes