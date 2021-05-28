3A North-East All-League football players honored

ELKO — After an unlikely football season was approved and safely executed, a number of players were recognized with All-League selections of the Division 3A North-East.
Fallon senior running back Levi Andrews was voted on by the coaches as the League MVP, while the Greenwave’s signal caller, senior quarterback Avery Strasdin, earned the Offensive Player of the Year Award.
Andrews carried the ball 83 times for 845 yards — averaging 10.2 yards per attempt — leading the league with 13 rushing touchdowns.
Strasdin completed 42 of 72 passes (58.3%) for 626 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception, leading the league in both passing yards and passing TDs.
He also ran the rock 41 times for 343 yards (8.4 per attempt) with two scores, finishing eighth in the league in rushing yards.
The Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Fernley senior linebacker Tucker Hall, who recorded a league-high 51 tackles (32 solo) with five stops behind the line of scrimmage and recovered a fumble.
Fallon senior David Palanivelu was tabbed the Lineman of the Year, paving the way for an offense which racked up 1,512 rushing yards on just 174 attempts — posting an average rush of 8.7 yards.
Defensively, he made 24 tackles (21 unassisted) with eight stuffs for losses — also notching a two sacks.
The Coach of the Year was Fallon’s Brooke Hill, who led the Greenwave to an undefeated season with a record of 5-0 and captured the league title with a 21-17 victory over Spring Creek — Strasdin launching a 95-yard touchdown pass to senior Kenji Armbruster after the same connection had an 80-yard TD taken off the board due to a penalty.
1st-Team All-Offense
Kaiden Cervantes
Elko running back Kaiden Cervantes was named a 1st-Team All-League running back, serving as a workhorse for the Indians in his final season.
Remarkably, Cervantes reached the 1,000-yard milestone — leading the league in rushing — rattling off an incredible 185 carries in just six games, averaging 5.4 yards per carry from the wildcat formation.
He ranked third in the league with seven rushing touchdowns.
He caught two passes for 53 yards and completed two of seven passes for 30 yards with a TD and two picks.
On March 6, Cervantes ran the ball an insane 53 times for 247 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-22 loss at Lowry, in Winnemucca, and carried 27 times for a career-high 249 yards and a score in a 38-37 home victory over Spring Creek on April 3, at Warrior Field.
Q Boyd
Spring Creek senior Q Boyd joined Cervantes in the backfield as a 1ast-Team All-League tailback.
On the season, Boyd served as a weapon in the run game and a viable option in the passing game as well.
He toted the ball 82 times for 456 yards — averaging 5.6 yards per carry — and four touchdowns, ranking fourth in the league in rushing and sixth in the league in rushing TDs.
He caught 11 balls for 176 yards, finishing third in the league in receptions and fourth in the league in receiving yards — averaging 16 yards per catch.
In his final game, Boyd ran for a career-high 140 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown in the Spartans’ 21-17 loss to the Greenwave in the league championship on April 10, in Fallon, also hauling in five passes for 77 yards.
Calvin Burden
Elko senior lineman Calvin Burden tallied a 1st-Team All-League selection up front, aiding a run-heavy attack that mounted 1,607 yards on 295 carries for an average rush of 5.4 yards with 19 touchdowns.
Ethan Hanson, William Tournahu
For the Spartans, both seniors Ethan Hanson and William Tournahu booked 1st-Team All-League nods along the offensive front.
A senior-laden bunch, Tournahu and Hanson not only paved the road for the Spartans’ ball carriers to collectively amass 732 rushing yards on 170 carries — they also provided ample time to throw the football for 624 yards and six touchdowns.
1st-Team Defense
Give and take; with offenses earning accolades — defenses also played their parts in their respective teams’ abilities to win ballgames.
Both Spring Creek and Elko tallied two 1st-Team All-Defense selections.
Shawn Sessions
Elko senior Shawn Sessions notched a 1st-Team All-League honor on the defensive line, varying from outside linebacker to defensive end in the Indians’ 50 defense.
He tied for the team high with 35 tackles — making 25 solo stuffs — with 1.5 sacks.
Session tallied his season high with 10 stops (nine solo) in the Indians’ 38-37 win over Spring Creek, combining for the game-deciding stop on the Spartans’ two-point conversion attempt that would have given them the lead.
Tristin Thomsen
In his final season with the Spartans, senior Tristen Thomsen made impact plays en route to his 1st-Team All-League selection at defensive end.
On the year, he posted 25 tackles with 18 solo stops and drug down four ball carriers in the backfield.
He tied for the team high with one sack, forced a fumble and a recovered a loose ball.
In Spring Creek’s 7-6 home victory over defending-state champion Fernley in the season opener on March 6, Thomsen notched his season high with 10 tackles and seven solo stops.
Lincoln Ratliff
Despite being snubbed from any offensive honors after finishing sixth in the league with 383 rushing yards and ranking second in the 3A North-East with 10 rushing touchdowns — adding 244 passing yards (fourth in the league) and a touchdown — Elko senior Lincoln Ratliff received a 1st-Team All-Defense award at safety.
Ratliff finished the season with 23 tackles (10 solo) with a half-sack and a fumble recovery.
In the Indians 38-37 win over Spring Creek, Ratliff was a force all over the field.
In addition to 148 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, he also made a season-high nine tackles with seven-unassisted stops.
Zach Simms
Spring Creek senior Zach Simms was limited due to injury in his final season in black and silver, but he still managed to receive votes for a 1st-Team All-League selection on defense at linebacker — despite playing in only one game.
In the Spartans’ 7-6 win over Fernley in the season opener, Simms tallied 11 tackles and deflected a pass.
1st-Team Special Teams
In his senior season, Spring Creek senior Kyler Lulay — who has always been talented in the kicking game — served as a Swiss-Army knife for the Spartans in all three phases of the game.
He nailed down a 1st-Team All-League selection on special teams as a punter — averaging nearly 40 yards per boot.
On 12 punts, Lulay boomed the ball a total of 477 yards and knocked one inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
In a 44-7 loss on March 13, in Fallon, Lulay sent five punts 186 yards and hammered a season long of 74 punts with a kick inside the Greenwave’s 20.
He nailed seven of seven point-after attempts through the uprights and successfully cashed three of four fields goals, booming his career long of 42 yards against Elko.
2nd-Team Offense
Grant Brorby
In his first season of starting at quarterback, Spring Creek senior Grant Brorby showed the ability to throw a pretty ball and only gained confidence and momentum as the season progressed — leading to a 2nd-Team All-Offense selection.
Brorby completed 45 of 85 passes for 624 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
He ranked second in both passing yards and passing TDs in the league standings.
His skills were on full display in the Spartans’ 38-37 loss in Elko, completing 10 of 18 passes for 170 yards with three touchdowns against no picks.
He also carried the ball nine times for 23 yards with a touchdown in the contest.
Kyler Lulay
As the season advanced, one thing became clear — Kyler Lulay needed the ball in his hands in space.
With his speed, Lulay — who also has great hands — carved teams up in the open field and caught 15 passes for 219 yards with three touchdowns, earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection at wide receiver.
He was second in the league in both receptions and receiving yards, tying for second in receiving TDs.
At Elko, he went off — notching his season and career highs with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
He also turned a botched snap on a punt into what equated into a 51-yard touchdown on a run that probably covered closer to 85 yards and more than 100 yards of actual distance from where he started the play.
Luis Aboytes
Joined by an abundance of upper classmen on the offensive line, senior Luis Aboytes played well for the Spartans at center.
Tasked with the duties of not only blocking and snapping, he was also tasked the responsibility of picking up the Mike backer and recognizing blitzes.
He closed his career with a 2nd-Team All-Offense award up front.
2nd-Team All-Defense
Q Boyd
Along with being Spring Creek’s offensive pillar in the backfield, Boyd also served as the Spartans’ best defensive stopper.
At linebacker, he finished second in the league with 51 tackles — making 33 solo stops.
Boyd also forced a fumble in the 7-6 win over Fernley and blocked a crucial field goal in a 30-29 home victory against Lowry on March 27, in Spring Creek.
Along with his offensive production against the Indians, he also grinded out a season-high and career-best 13 tackles with nine-unassisted stuffs.
Darin Groen
In his last season at linebacker, Elko senior Darin Groen earned a 2nd-Team All-Defense nod.
For the year, he tallied 27 tackles with 20 solo stops.
He notched his season high with eight tackles (seven unassisted) in a 32-12 road loss to Fernley on March 13, in Silver Springs.
Jayce Esplin
Spring Creek senior Jayce Esplin booked a 2nd-Team All-League honor on the defensive front.
He recorded 13 tackles with nine solo stops, making a pair of stuffs behind the line — including a sack — and also forced a fumble.
His best game came in the season-opening win versus Fernley, making five stops and forcing a fumble in the 7-6 win over the Vaqueros.
Kyler Lulay
Lulay earned a 1st-Team or 2nd-Team selection in all three phases of the game.
Adding to his 1st-Team Special Teams and 2nd-Team Offense honors, he also added a 2nd-Team Defense award at cornerback.
He closed with eight tackles and an interception and defended three passes.
His lone pick came in the Spartans 30-29 home victory against Lowry, and he deflected two passes in the league championship at Fallon.
Honorable Mentions
Offense
Spring Creek senior Aiden Painter — Wide Receiver (10 catches, 135 yards, three touchdowns)
Elko senior David Heard — Running Back (16 carries, 116 yards, one touchdown)
Elko senior Brig Johnson — Wide Receiver (five catches, 102 yards, one touchdown)
Elko senior Fabian Castaneda — Offensive Line
Elko senior Dillon Burden — Offensive Line
Defense
Elko senior Manny Alvarado — Cornerback (28 tackles, 25 solo stops, one interception, three blocked field goals)
Spring Creek senior William Tournahu — Defensive Line (17 tackles, 11 solo stuffs, six tackles for losses)
Spring Creek senior Aiden Painter — Safety (23 tackles, 14 solo stops, two passes defended)
Spring Creek senior Kevin Thompson — Linebacker (12 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, interception)
Congratulations to the 1st-Team All-League performer on every side of the football, the 2nd-Team All-League selections and to all honorable mentions who received recognition for the 3A North-East awards.
