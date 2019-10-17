Don't forget about the boys.
In the past-seven seasons, either Elko's or Spring Creek's boys have claimed every state championship — the Indians winning four titles (2012-2013, 2015, 2018) and and the Spartans nabbing three crowns (2014, 2016-2017).
Another race between the boys is brewing at a coffee-temperature level.
Varsity Boys
On Oct. 11, during the Lowry Invitational, at Winnemucca Golf Course, the action was hotly contested as usual.
Despite only three teams posting qualifying scores, the top-two were dominant and separated by just five points once again.
Spring Creek prevailed with a score of 25 points, Elko following directly on the Spartans’ heels with 30 points.
In fact, the best individual finish of local runners went to Elko sophomore Isaiah Dahl — who took second of 47 athletes with a personal-record time of 16:53.2.
Directly behind Dahl, Spring Creek junior Secody Charley crossed third in 16:55.6.
The Spartans went back-to-back, freshman Jake Bradford’s personal record of 16:55.9 finishing fourth.
Elko senior Duncan Monroe set a PR for fifth place, closing his run in 17:04.7.
The back-and-forth continued as Spring Creek junior Conner Gage ranked sixth with a personal record of 17:15.7.
In ninth, junior Jimmy Murphy notched a PR for the Indians in 17:28.8.
The Spartans rounded out the top-10 with a 17:38 by junior Harrison Walund, freshman teammate Liam Hamilton following in 11th with a personal record of 17:42.4.
In succession, Elko crossed a pair of runners in 12th and 13th — sophomore Philip Neff posting a PR of 18:02.7 and narrowly edging the PR of 18:02.9 from junior teammate Noah Haase.
Senior Dallin Fisher ranked 15th for Spring Creek with a time of 18:18.6.
West Wendover tallied consecutive runners in 19th and 20th, junior Omar Rodriguez tallying a personal record in 18:46 and senior Zach Smith finishing immediately after in 18:46.5 for a PR.
Senior Nathan Copen closed out the Spartans’ top-seven with a time of 18:50.3 for 21st place, and Elko’s top-seven was capped by an 18:51.8 from sophomore Keian Lostra for 22nd and a personal-record 19:03.1 from freshman Tyler Fadenrecht for 24th.
For Owyhee, senior Lance Owyhee notched a personal record of 19:43.9 for 29th place.
West Wendover senior Johnny Mendoza crossed in 20:40.5 for 35th, and junior teammate Christian Rodriguez finished out the Wolverines’ varsity roster in 42nd place at 22:46.
Varsity Girls
The Lady Spartans took both the individual and team titles Friday, Spring Creek scoring 18 points in a three-team field and leading second-place Elko (47) by 29 points.
With 32 runners in the race, the top spot went to Spring Creek junior Kendra Lusk on her time of 19:20.8.
Fellow junior Grace Florence placed third in 20:14.5, and she was followed by Elko junior Xandry de Arrieta’s season-best time of 20:51.9 for fourth.
Spring Creek senior Rosemary Little took sixth in 21:19.5, starting a four-in-a-row run for the Lady Spartans.
Freshman Macey Reed closed in 21:23.4 for seventh place, junior Emma Campbell ranked eighth in 21:37.7 and freshman Kiely Munson crossed ninth in 21:50.2.
Elko’s No. 2 runner, junior Loulou Neff, stopped the clock in a season-record time of 22:07.4 in 12th place — sophomore teammate Jersey Tsosie going for a personal-record 22:17.1 at 13th.
The Lady Indians opened a four-consecutive string from 20th through 23rd.
Freshman Alysia Carr rounded out the top-20 with a personal-record time of 23:43.6, followed by a season-best 23:50.3 from senior Vivian Gavaldon.
Senior Karissa Fadenrecht crossed in 22nd with a season-record time of 24:01.7, and senior Marrisa Valdez closed her run in 24:36.2 for 23rd place.
Up Next
Elko County programs will be on full display Friday during the Wells Invitational, at Chimney Rock Golf Course, the boys running at 3 p.m. and the girls following at approximately 3:45.
Rylie Lusk
Spring Creek's Rylie Lusk turns toward the finish line on Oct. 11, 2018, near the midway point of the Elko Invitational, at Ruby View Golf Course. She broke the course record by 17 seconds, finishing with a time of 19:10.
Anthony Mori
Payge Walz
Spring Creek's Payge Walz runs during the Elko Invitational on Oct. 11, 2018, at Ruby View Golf Course. Walz won the Northeastern Nevada JV Championship, at Spring Creek Golf Course. She finished with a time of 23:19, and the Spring Creek boys and girls each claimed first in their respective divisions.
Anthony Mori
Spring Creek girls 3A North cross country regional championship
The Spring Creek girls cross country team gathers at the finish line with its Division 3A North regional championship trophy at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno. The Lady Spartans won their third-consecutive regional title.
Submitted
Spring Creek 2018 3A state cross country
The Spring Creek girls cross country team, right, and the Spring Creek boys squad gather with their hardware at Veterans' Memorial Park following the Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, in Boulder City. The Lady Spartans won the 3A state title and posted the fastest-overall time of any team in the state — regardless of division — earning a spot in the Nike Cross Southwest Regional. The Spartans closed as the state runners-up behind 3A state champion Elko.
Submitted
Rylie Lusk signing
Spring Creek senior Rylie Lusk signs her national letter of intent to run cross country and track for Weber State University, at Spring Creek High School. Front row, from left: Kendra Lusk, Norah Lusk, Rylie Lusk and Jeremy Lusk. Back row, from left: SCHS Principal Keith Walz, Nick Lusk, Larissa Mahlke and SCHS head cross country and track coach Todd Mahlke.
Anthony Mori
Rylie Lusk
Spring Creek's Rylie Lusk runs during the Elko Invitational on Oct. 11, 2018, at Ruby Viewd Golf Course. She set the course record by 17 seconds with a time of 19:10. Lusk was recognized as a 1st-Team All-State selection, regardless of division, by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Anthony Mori
Kendra Lusk
Spring Creek's Kendra Lusk approaches the finish line of the Elko Invitational on Oct. 11, 2018, at Ruby Golf Course. In just her sophomore season, the Las Vegas Review-Journal selected Lusk as a 2nd-Team All-State runner, regardless of division or class.
Anthony Mori
Mikkala Percehtti signing
Spring Creek senior Mikkala Perchetti signs her letter of intent at Spring Creek High School, choosing to compete in cross country and track and field for the College of Idaho. Front row, from left: Mikkala's father Mike Perchetti, Mikkala Perchetti and Mikkala's mother Tina Perchetti. Back row, from left: SCHS cross country and track and field coach Todd Mahlke, Mikkala's sister Brianna Perchetti and Larissa Mahlke.
Anthony Mori
Mikkala Perchetti
Spring Creek's Mikkala Perchetti approaches the finish line of the Elko Invitational cross country meet on Oct. 11, 2018, at Ruby View Golf Course. She notched a top-10 finish and placed ninth with a time of 20:59.
Anthony Mori
Ruby Moutain Running Club -- Girls
The Ruby Mountain Running Club girls team gathers at the Nike Cross Southwest Regional, at Grande Sports Academy, on Nov. 17, 2018, in Casa Grande, Arizona. The girls placed third out of 13 teams, Rylie Lusk notching a top-three finish and Kendra Lusk booking a top-five run.
Submitted
Ruby Mountain Running Club -- Boys
The boys of Ruby Mountain Running Club gather at the finish line of the Nike Cross Southwest Regional on Nov. 17, 2018, at Grande Sports Academy, in Casa Grande, Arizona. They finished 10th out of 20 teams.
Submitted
Jimmy Murphy, Peter Neff
Elko's Jimmy Murphy, left, and teammate Peter Neff battle toward the finish of the line of the Elko Invitational cross country meet on Thursday, at Ruby View Golf Course. Murphy took 15th place, Neff finishing in 16th. Elko defeated Spring Creek by one point for the title in the boys team standings, 40-41.
Anthony Mori
Elko boys 3A North cross country regional championship
The Elko boys cross country team is presented its Division 3A North regional championship trophy at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno. For the Indians, it was their first regional championship in program history.
Submitted
Elko boys 3A state cross country champions
The Elko boys cross country team, flanked by assistant coach and now-head Hilary Kohntopp (left) and former head coach Cody Krenka (right), are crowned as the Division 3A state champion at Veterans' Memorial Park, in Boulder City.
Submitted
Alex Klekas
Alex Klekas opens a lead during the Elko Invitational on Oct. 11, 2018, at Ruby View Golf Course. Klekas was selected as a 1st-Team All-State cross country runner by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, encompassing athletes from all divisions.
Anthony Mori
Alex Klekas signing
Elko High School senior Alex Klekas signs his national letter of intent at Elko High School, committing to College of Idaho to compete in cross country and both indoor and outdoor track and field. Front row, from left: Father and EHS basketball coach Chris Klekas, Alex Klekas and mother Julie Klekas. Back: EHS cross country and distance track coach Cody Krenka.
Anthony Mori
Rylie Lusk
Spring Creek junior Rylie Lusk
1st-Team All-State, 1st-Team All-League
Kendra Lusk
Spring Creek freshman Kendra Lusk
1st-Team All-State, 1st-Team All-League
Larissa Mauer
Spring Creek senior Larissa Mauer
2nd-Team All-State, 2nd-Team All-League
Raini Jonson
Elko senior Raini Jonson
2nd-Team All-State, 2nd-Team All-League
Rosemary Little
Spring Creek sophomore Rosemary Little
2nd-Team All-State, 2nd-Team All-League
Alandra Mauer
Spring Creek senior Alandra Mauer
2nd-Team All-State, 2nd-Team All-League
Xandry de Arrieta
Elko freshman Xandry de Arrieta
2nd-Team All-League
Madison Macias
Elko senior Madison Macias
2nd-Team All-League
William Fallini-Haas
Spring Creek senior William Fallini-Haas
State champion, regional champion
Spencer Thomas
Spring Creek senior Spencer Thomas
1st-Team All-State, 1st-Team All-League
Alex Klekas
Elko junior Alex Klekas
1st-Team All-State
Noah Mahlke
Spring Creek junior Noah Mahlke
2nd-Team All-State, 2nd-Team All-League
Curtis Prescott
Elko senior Curtis Prescott
2nd-Team All-State, 2nd-Team All-League
TJ Stevens
Elko senior TJ Stevens
2nd-Team All-State
Sean Klekas
Elko freshman Sean Klekas
2nd-Team All-State
Duncan Monroe
Elko sophomore Duncan Monroe
1st-Team All-League
George Skivington
Spring Creek junior George Skivington
2nd-Team All-League
