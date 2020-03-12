1A schools prep for 2nd track meet

Owyhee was paced by multiple top-five finishes by senior Chase Lozano, who crossed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 47.4 seconds — narrowly edged at the line by Elko freshman Ayden Whiting — and Lozano took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 18-feet-4-inches for another personal record.

The Braves also gained a pair of top-five performances from junior Sequoia Roubidueax, who set a personal-record span of 33-feet-10-inches for fourth in the triple jump and hurled his way to fifth in the discus with a 103-foot-9-inch toss.

All of Wells’ points were earned by a fifth-place pole vault from sophomore Morgan Johnson, who cleared the bar at 8-feet even.

Girls

Behind Wells, Jackpot was seven points back with 31 points for seventh place.

Owyhee ranked ninth with 14 points, and Carlin closed out the top-10 with five points.

The vast majority of the Lady Leopards’ scoring was provided in one event, the pole vault.

Wells went one-two in the event, sophomore Alaina Escamilla winning with a vault of 6-feet-6-inches for a personal record — senior Vanessa Solis tying for the top height at 6-foot-6 but doing so in more tries before successfully clearing the bar.