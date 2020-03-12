1A schools prep for 2nd track meet

SPRING CREEK — After opening the season Saturday at the Elko League Meet, the Division 1A track and field programs are prepped for their second event of the year.
The Spring Creek League Meet — which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 — has been pumped ahead and will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Spring Creek High School.
Several of the small-school athletes fared very well in Elko’s meet, Owyhee’s boys ranking fifth with 25 points and the Wells girls taking sixth with 38 points.
Boys
Behind the Braves, Independence tallied 14 points for sixth place and Jackpot posted 11 points for seventh.
Carlin finished eighth with eight points, and Wells ranked ninth with four points.
Jackpot sophomore Hector Ontiveros won each of his distance races, claiming the 1600 meters with a one-mile jaunt of 5:03.4 and trekked to the front of the 3200 meters with a two-mile tally in 11:25.5.
He also turned in a fourth-place effort in the 800 meters with a personal-record half-mile of 2:21.1.
The Railroaders were led by a second-place effort from senior Austin Sexton, who threw a personal-record distance of 39-feet-11-1/2-inches in the shot put.
Owyhee was paced by multiple top-five finishes by senior Chase Lozano, who crossed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 47.4 seconds — narrowly edged at the line by Elko freshman Ayden Whiting — and Lozano took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 18-feet-4-inches for another personal record.
The Braves also gained a pair of top-five performances from junior Sequoia Roubidueax, who set a personal-record span of 33-feet-10-inches for fourth in the triple jump and hurled his way to fifth in the discus with a 103-foot-9-inch toss.
All of Wells’ points were earned by a fifth-place pole vault from sophomore Morgan Johnson, who cleared the bar at 8-feet even.
Girls
Behind Wells, Jackpot was seven points back with 31 points for seventh place.
Owyhee ranked ninth with 14 points, and Carlin closed out the top-10 with five points.
The vast majority of the Lady Leopards’ scoring was provided in one event, the pole vault.
Wells went one-two in the event, sophomore Alaina Escamilla winning with a vault of 6-feet-6-inches for a personal record — senior Vanessa Solis tying for the top height at 6-foot-6 but doing so in more tries before successfully clearing the bar.
Owyhee did a bulk of its scoring on throws, gaining 11 of its 25 points from a pair of top-five tosses in the shot put.
Junior Kaitlyn Teller took third place with a distance of 28-feet-5-1/4-inches, and freshman Kiyarra Saltas followed in fourth with a heave of 26-feet-5-1/2-inches.
Wells senior Aubree Talbert notched a pair of fourth-place finishes, one on the track and the other in a field event.
In the high jump, Talbert — the defending state champ at 4-feet-8-inches — cleared the bar at 4-feet-4-inches Saturday.
On the track, she finished the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01 after taking second at state last season in 53.8 seconds.
A pair of local girls posted top-five runs in the 400 meters, Owyhee senior Thalia Thomas taking third with a one-lap sprint in 1:16.5 and Carlin junior Angel Baysinger following in fourth with a time of 1:22.7.
Jackpot senior Bryanna Rios finished fifth in the triple jump with a span of 26-feet-10-inches, and Wells sophomore Bella Garcia rounded out the top-five of the 100-meter hurdles in 19.87 seconds for a personal record.
Relays
The Lady Jaguars fared well in two relays, finishing third in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:16.7 and taking third in the 4x800 in 11:51.21.
Wells posted a third-place relay in the 4x100 with a time of 59.11 seconds.
Up Next
The second meet of the local track and field season — the Spring Creek League Meet — will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Spring Creek High School.