A ‘Wright’ kind of party

ELKO — Things are looking up for Stetson Wright, who once looked down the list at the competition in the All-Around Cowboy standings of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Déjà vu. No, déjà two.
For the second-consecutive year, Wright was named the PRCA All-Around champion at just 21-years-old — earning $337,725.22 in earnings for the 2020 season — nearly doubling up second-place Tuf Cooper’s $179,411.58.
In fact, the race was essentially over when he reached the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in two events.
He became the youngest cowboy to win back-to-back All-Around titles in his first-two seasons and the first to repeat as the All-Around Cowboy since Trevor Brazile in 2014 and 2015.
Wright mathematically sewed up the coveted title in Round 9 of the WNFR, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas, but he added to his hardware in a big way in Round 10.
“I was in the race for the all-around and to come out on top I was at a loss for words, I was star struck to beat guys I look up to,” said Wright. “But winning the all-around world title meant so much to me, but to win it again feels better for the simple fact that people might say I was lucky my first time. But I feel like after the second one, maybe they’ll still think I’m lucky, but everyone has their own opinion, and it doesn’t change the fact that I got what I wanted, so I’m just happy to be here.”
Opening his performance on Andrews Rodeo’s “All or Nothin,” Wright split the victory in the saddle bronc riding with his brother, Ryder, who claimed his second world championship in the event and also nabbed the average crown as well.
“All or Nothin” made some huge jumps, set up and threw a fit a couple times and lined out to finish the ride — Stetson going all-or-nothing with his spurs.
Thankfully, it was “all.”
He scored 91 points — earning 45 for his ride and 46 from the bronc — taking the lead, only to be tied by Ryder as the last-man out of the chute en route to his own world title and average victory.
As if one round win and a world title wasn’t enough, Stetson reset and ran for another championship with a roughstock gold buckle.
In the bull riding, needing a clutch ride and a high finish in Round 10 — he did exactly that.
Aboard Bar T Rodeo’s “Angel’s Landing,” the bull spinning into his riding hand, Stetson made what could be used as an instructional video of how to ride bulls.
He used his free hand to make the corner, opened up and spurred with his outside foot and was perfectly in the middle for the eight-second duration — capping his WNFR with an 89-point ride — splitting fourth in the round and finishing second in the average with a score of 539 points on six bulls.
With a total of $267,940.53 in winnings for the year, he became the bull-riding world champion for his first-ever title from an individual event and became the first cowboy to win the all-around and a roughstock gold buckle in the same season since Ty Murray was the all-around hand and claimed the bull riding world title in 1998.
"That’s what I always wanted growing up, to be one of the best cowboys to ever live,” Stetson Wright said. “That means a lot to hear people talk that highly about me, makes me feel lucky and happy to be where I’m at.”
Colten Fritzlan won the average as the only cowboy to cover seven bulls — scoring 605 points — but he ranked third in the world standings with $241,446.89 in earnings for the season.
Ty Wallace finished second in the world standings with $256,599.21 on the year.
“It was crazy. Ty Wallace, Colten Fritzlan and Ky Hamilton all rode phenomenally,” Wright said. “Every guy did this week, but it came down to us four in the last round and it was crazy to come out on top. This is what I live for, the stories when it comes down to the last ride.”
Stetson Wright finished third in the RAM Top Gun rankings — given to the highest-earning competitor from a single event at the WNFR — winning $199,115.38 in the bull riding over 10 days.
On six-qualified bull rides, he won four go-rounds — Rounds 1, 2, 7 and 9 — and placed in six of ten rounds.
In the saddle bronc riding, Stetson placed in six of 10 rounds and won or split first place twice — doing so in Round 7 and Round 10 — taking home another $96,603.
To go along with receiving $10,000 for each of his qualifications in the saddle bronc riding and the bull riding, Stetson Wright turned a 10-day trip to the WNFR into a $315,718 payoff.
Merry Christmas indeed.
Kaycee Feild becomes third bareback rider to win five world titles
After a six-year drought — filled with injuries and a comeback from a brain injury — Kaycee Feild is a world champion bareback rider once again.
Feild’s victory came down to his final ride — actually a re-ride during the saddle bronc — capturing his first world championship since 2014, the final time his dad, Hall of Famer Lewis Feild, saw him grab the bold buckle.
In Round 10, the battle was simple for Feild.
He needed to win the go-round.
Drawing Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s “Junior Bonner” for his re-ride horse, he chased an 89.5-point ride by average champion Jess Pope — who scored 853 points on 10 buckers — and an 89 set by three-time world champion Tim O’Connell.
Riding just before the saddle broncs, the tension was so thick it could have been cut with a knife.
Feild nodded his head and turned in a great ride, driving his spurs in the neck every jump — everyone wondering if the horse had done enough himself.
When the judges turned in their scores, it was official — Feild earning 24s across the board for a rider score of 48 and Junior Bonner earning 43 points — lighting up the scoreboard for 91 points.
Feild did all he could do, but many wondered if the score should have been more than O’Connell’s and if it should have been two-points more than O’Connell’s.
In the end, Feild earned $26,231 for the ride and another $54,577 for winning second in the average with a 10-horse tally of 849.5 points, O’Connell ranking third in the average with a 10-horse mark of 847.5 points — exactly two points off the pace of Feild.
The gold buckle tied Feild for the most bareback world championships of all-time, his five (2011-2014, 2020) matching those of Joe Alexander (1971-1975) and Bruce Ford (1979-1980, 1982-1983, 1987).
Feild placed on eight out of 10 horses and won two rounds — taking Round 1 and Round 10 — none bigger than his bookend, record-tying ride.
He won $172,756 at the WNFR.
For the year, he won $277,648.01 and was $6,656.68 ahead of O’Connell’s No. 2 ranking of $270,991.33.
“This one is better than the first one, second one, all of them,” Feild said. “The competition is stiffer than ever. Finding the motivation and the drive was something I had to dig really deep for, more than I have in the past."
For O’Connell, he also did all he could do — falling two points short of his fourth world title after winning three in a row from 2016 through 2018 before battling severe injuries of his own.
He even competed with an injured shoulder on his free arm during the 2020 WNFR.
Kinsel wins third-consecutive barrel racing crown, RAM Top Gun Award
Not only did Hailey Kinsel claim her third straight world championship in the barrel racing, she did so in record-breaking fashion.
For the season, Kinsel finished with $349,076 — banking a WNFR record $270,615 in Arlington over 10 days.
Kinsel and her 9-year-old palomino mare, Sister, won five go-rounds in nine tries — riding a different horse for one run.
They broke their own world record on a standard-sized pattern in Round 8, smoking around the barrels in 16.56 seconds and eclipsing their time of 16.63 they set earlier during the season in Dodge City, Kansas.
The duo opened and closed the largest margin of victory of any event for the year, No. 2 in the world standings belonging to Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi with $201,224 — leaving a $147,852 gap between the gold buckle and second place.
“They’re all so equally different in so many ways,” Kinsel said about her world titles. “The first one being a dream that you know is there. The second being you know what it really feels like. And the third, being this year and being as crazy as it was, it was more than just a want. It was something, I set goals. It doesn’t fulfill everything for you, it doesn’t just completely bring you all the joy in the world, but it dang sure helps. To be able to pull it off this year with all the craziness we went through and the hard times in my life and to be able to rise up from that and do something so awesome here is not something I could have planned.”
Kinsel — thanks in large part due to her dancing partner — earned the RAM Top Gun Award for the being the person who won the most money in a single event at the WNFR.
Stetson Wright won $315,718 in total at the WNFR, but his money came in both the bull riding and the saddle bronc riding.
Not only did Kinsel and Sister win five rounds, they placed second three times — finishing second or better in a remarkable eight out of nine runs.
They obliterated the competition for the average title with a 10-run time of 170.95 seconds, which was 3.15 seconds ahead of second-place Jill Wilson’s 10-run total of 174.10 seconds.
“They ask if she knows how special she is, and absolutely she knows she’s special to me, but I don’t think she knows she’s done a great thing,” Kinsel said. “I think she just has a great time. That, for me, is the most important thing. She loves it, she continues to love it, she has a blast out there. She doesn’t do it for anything I do it for. She does it because she thinks I asked her to and she likes me.”
Ryder Wright captures second world title
After winning his first world championship in 2017 in just his second year as a pro, Ryder Wright knocked down his second gold buck in the saddle bronc riding — putting on a show.
Wright either won outright or split first in five go-rounds at the WNFR — equaling the WNFR record — doing so for the second time in his career.
He actually pulled off the impressive feat first as a rookie in 2016, the year before his first world championship.
Billy Etbauer (1992, 1999 and 2005) and Dan Mortensen (1998) are the only other bronc riders who have won five go-rounds in a single WNFR.
In Round 10, Ryder closed the show — the last ride of the night — chasing the 91 put up by his brother, Stetson.
Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s “Big Tex” provided the horsepower, and Ryder supplied the flash — riding the bronc just as he did for every ride of his 10-day onslaught — square in the saddle and hammering the neck.
“(This feels) twice as good,” Wright said. “That horse has been around forever. I remember my dad (Cody) got on that horse when I was little. I think he’s like 20 years old. Super happy to have him.”
Whether the ride should have been as high as Stetson’s — who drew a ranker horse — was debatable, but one thing that was not in question was the fact that Ryder outrode the competition the entire rodeo.
With a Ryder (rider) score of 47.5 points and a stock score of 43.5 points, the 91 was duplicated for the 10th-round tie.
He won the average with an incredible, 10-horse mark of 876.5 points — setting a new WNFR average record.
In total, Ryder scratched $247,134.62 from the WNFR — including $10,000 for qualifying — placing on nine out of 10 horses.
“I’ve had an awesome week,” Ryder said. “Couldn’t have drawn any better than I did. That’s a huge part in winning world titles, drawing good horses. I was lucky enough to capitalize on them. I was feeling pretty good today. I was confident and just let it play out, and it worked out in my favor.”
Lovell, Eaves make clutch run for team roping buckles
After Round 4 — receiving a no-time for a poor call on a crossfire ruling — and finishing with an illegal head catch in Round 5, things looked fairly bleak for team ropers Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves.
Never say die.
With Lovell on the front and Eaves on the back side, they closed the WNFR on an amazing streak.
Despite taking another no-time in Round 7, Lovell and Eaves placed on four of their final-five steers — either splitting or winning the round outright three times in row from Round 8 through Round 10.
As things worked out, it was simple for their final run — just win.
Charly Crawford and Logan Medlin held onto the Round 10 lead with a time of 4.7 seconds until the final run of the WNFR.
The last team to run in Round 10 — with their backs against the wall — Lovell roped a steer that crossed in front of him and to the left, rolled the animal through the corner and Eaves let off his last swing and threw a “floater” for a clean heel shot and the world title, winning Round 10 with a time of 4.4 seconds.
“Our steer was slower, and he came to the left. I was relying on my horse (Bartender) to let me catch up fast and be really close to the steer. When I got up there and stuck it on him, I knew I was in a bad spot and I tried to hang him, and I saw Paul coming and I went for it, and he heeled the fire out of him.”
The victory was clutch, it was crucial.
“It was crucial, we had to do it,” Eaves said. “We had to win the round to win the world and it was everything, and we knew coming into it that it would be that way.”
Lovell claimed the heading world championship with a total of $187,835.57 and narrowly surpassed the $187,382.92 earned by second-place Luke Brown, the margin of victory coming down a mere $452.65.
“Everything this week we’ve been through with the ups and downs and trying to stay focused, do our job and being fortunate enough here at the end, I didn’t have any jitters,” Lovell said. “If it came together, it came together. I told my wife if it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Paul and I talked before this and I made up my mind if Luke (Brown’s) run placed in the round I was just going to go win money and try to get paid, but the way it fell together, Paul and I were talking and I said we’ll try to win the round.”
On the heeling side, Eaves’ gold buckle — his second in three years — was a little more comfortable for margin, but he still needed to win the round.
He finished the year with $178,485.97 in earnings and bested WNFR average champion Paden Bray ($175,503.11) by $2,982.66.
Erich Rogers and Bray won the WNFR average and roped 10 steers in 80.2 seconds, finishing as the only team in the field to catch all their cattle.
Lovell and Eaves came from the depths of despair, needing to and pulling off three victories in a row en route to their respective world titles.
In Round 8, they tore off a time of 4.3 seconds for the outright victory.
They split Round 9 — matching Chad Masters and Wesley Thorp — with a blazing-fast, 3.8-second run.
The capper was their slowest win of the rodeo, but the 4.4-second run on Saturday night will each serve as one of the most-memorable runs of their lives.
Lovell and Eaves placed every time they earned a qualified time — doing so on five steers — never ranking lower than third in a round when they stopped the clock, closing the WNFR with three straight Ws in Round 8, Round 9 and Round 10.
“When we were here (Friday), we saw the standings, and the average plays such a big part in this deal that nobody ever wins the world without at least some average money,” Eaves said. “I guess it wasn’t entirely in our hands, we had to do the best we could do, and it had to fall right, but it was exciting all day knowing we had a chance.”
At the WNFR, Lovell and Eaves won $112,328 apiece — all coming on round checks — not earning a single dollar in the average.
For Lovell, it marked the first world title of his career — Eaves notching his second gold buckle after also winning in 2018 behind two-time world champion header Clay Smith (2018, 2019).
“Man, it’s everything. There’s a fine line of people that have it and you grow up roping your whole life wanting it. Last night on the stage (for the Round 9 winner’s presentation) I was the only one without one (a world champion buckle) and I thought about that while standing up there,” Lovell said. “You strive to be the best and strive to keep the confidence to think you’re the best. If you don’t think you’re the best then it’s hard to compete against these guys.”
“It’s a personal thing, satisfaction, to do that,” Eaves said. “Everyone forgets about it the next year but for yourself on the inside, it’s an awesome stage to be on.”
Edler wins steer wrestling world title at first WNFR
Entering Round 10, the steer wrestling was an all-out knife fight that could have fallen a number of ways — the world title on the line for more than a handful of cowboys.
For WNFR rookie Jacob Edler, it proved to be a night he will not soon forget.
Entering the last round in third place of the average, Edler put the heat on the competition — smacking his steer down in 3.9 seconds.
He finished fourth in the go-round and, when Stetson Jorgensen drew a tough steer and closed with a time of 5.0 seconds, Edler knocked down the average title with a 10-steer total of 43.4 seconds — Jorgensen ranking second with a tally of 43.7 seconds.
“I’m still trying to make everything come to reality right now,” Edler said. “I don’t know whether to cheer, laugh, cry, what I’m supposed to do. I’ve wanted this so bad and I’ve worked so hard the last six years. Coming into my first NFR and doing this, it’s unbelievable right now.”
The event essentially turned into a one-header, Edler taking the upper hand and riding his average crown and round money to the gold buckle, winning the world championship with a total of $200,510.48.
“My thoughts were, I knew it was going to be a one-header,” he said. “I wasn’t the favorite coming into today. I was a little bit of an underdog coming into today. I knew that I really needed to take as much start as I could at that steer and have everything line out perfectly, and it ended up lining out perfectly.”
Jorgensen finished the season in second place with $198,830.77 in earnings.
Ironically, it was a horse switch that paid large dividends for Edler — actually finishing the week on Jorgensen’s horse, Mabel, who carried her riders to first and second in the world standings.
Edler placed in seven of 10 rounds — splitting the win in Round 6 with a time of 3.3 seconds — and matched the fastest-steer thrown of the entire WNFR, tying Jorgensen’s 3.3 in the sixth round.
Edler won $154,903.83 in 10 days.
“Stetson’s such a great competitor, he got a little bit of a bad draw today. I am ever-so grateful for him letting me ride his horse. Without Stetson Jorgensen, there is no way I could ever have done this,” Edler said. “I told him, ‘thank you so much, thank you for being a friend. One of these gold buckles is headed your way. You bulldog way too good not to have one.’”
Jorgensen placed on six of his 10 steers and split Round 6 with Elder on matching 3.3s, stacking $152,788.46 into his pockets at the WNFR.
Mayfield hangs on for world title
By the skin of his teeth.
Luckily for Shad Mayfield, he entered with a huge lead in the tie-down roping world standings — opening an $89,479 lead over his next-closest competitor.
He needed every dollar after having a terrible WNFR.
Mayfield registered a time on just four of 10 calves and took six no-times, placing in only two rounds.
He closed the season with $198,399 in earnings — opening the WNFR with a second-place time of 7.5 seconds in Round 1 and notching a fourth-place 7.8 in Round 7 — managing just $31,731 over 10 runs in Arlington.
Marty Yates ranked second in the world standings with $198,168.
Mayfield hung on for his first gold buckle by a margin of $231.
“It means the world to me,” Mayfield said. “It’s something I wanted growing up, it’s been a dream of mine. I had a great year coming in, the best year I could ever imagine having. I had a rough finals, I really didn’t rope like I should have, but God had big plans, he put me here for a reason, and I think just having a good season paid off.”
In fact, Yates let his first world title slip through his fingers — missing the flank on his last calf for the fourth time of the week — still managing to place sixth with an 8.1-second run.
However, the mistake cost him winning the 10th round and kept the gold buckle from finding his belt.
Yates still managed to win second in the average with a total time of 90.4 seconds and placed on four calves, winning both Round 1 and Round 2.
In total, Yates pulled $132,001 from the WNFR — $142,002 when his $10,000 qualifier total was included.
Shane Hanchey won the WNFR average for the second time — roping and tying solid all week — posting a time of 83.1 seconds on 10 calves.
Hanchey still holds the WNFR average record, blowing through 10 calves in 80.1 seconds in 2013 — the same year he won his first and only world championship.
Dakota Eldridge
Elko’s Dakota Eldridge wrestled steers well throughout the duration of the WNFR, his chase for a gold buckle coming down to his final steer.
In Round 9, Eldridge kept his hopes of a world championship alive with a sixth-place time of 3.8 seconds.
Entering Round 10, he was in third place of the average but was fifth in the world standings — chasing Stetson Jorgensen (average leader, second in the world) and Elder (second in the average, sixth in the world).
When Edler threw his steer in 3.9 seconds, it made it impossible for Eldridge to move past him in the average.
“I knew I probably had to win the round to give myself a chance and probably needed Stetson to go long or get a no-time to move up in the average to win the world,” Eldridge said.
He took a chance at the score line and drilled his steer to the ground in 3.5 seconds — which would have won Round 10 that was split by Will Lummus and Tyler Waguespack on matching 3.7s — but Eldridge broke the barrier with the chest of Benz, the horse owned by traveling partner and fellow WNFR competitor Clayton Hass.
Eldridge’s time — including the 10-second speeding ticket — climbed to 13.5 seconds and ended his dreams of grasping his first world championship.
He fell from third to fifth in the average when things were all said and done, posting a 10-steer time of 54.4 seconds.
His average check dropped $20,307.70 from $43,153.85 for third to $22,846.15 for fifth.
“The money would have been nice, but you rodeo all year to win a gold buckle,” Eldridge said. “That’s what I tried to do, win first and win the world.”
Eldridge place on six of his 10 steers at the WNFR — splitting first three ways in Round 1 with a time of 3.9 seconds — and made his fastest run of the week in Round 7 with a time of 3.5 seconds.
Between the money he grabbed in the go-rounds, his fifth-place average check and the $10,000 he earned by qualifying for the WNFR — Eldridge bagged nearly $100,000 over a 10-day span.
At Arlington, he racked up $98,564.09 in earnings.
He finished sixth in the year-end standings with $$148,648.85 in earnings.
Lefty Holman
While Eldridge neared $100,000 at the WNFR, his nephew-by-marriage — Lefty Holman — surpassed the 100-grand plateau.
Holman, the great-nephew of 1978 PRCA world champion saddle bronc rider Joe Marvel, showed off some grit, some flash and proved that genes and an established example may just trickle on down the old blood lines.
After entering the WNFR in 11th place in the world standings, Holman climbed five spots and closed the year in sixth with $166,997.04 in winnings for the 2020 season — more than $100,000 of which came in Arlington.
After bucking off his second horse of the WNFR in Round 8 — each of his no-scores coming against the eliminator broncs — Holman marked 81.5 points in Round 9 and finished just outside of a paycheck in seventh place.
However, he earned his fifth check in 10 tries during Round 10 — spurring Calgary Stampede’s “Special Delivery” for 87 points Saturday night for another $8,885 on a fourth-place split.
Holman ranked sixth in the average with an eight-horse total of 683 points — the highest mark of cowboys who had only ridden eight horses — booking another $9,900 in aggregate money.
Along with his $10,000 qualifying money, his average check and what he took home in the go-rounds, Holman banked $111,573.95 at the WNFR.
He split first place in Round 1 and notched a pair of second-place rides in Round 4 and Round 6.
Not bad for a week and a half of work.
Jade Corkill
In the hunt for his fourth heeling world title, Fallon’s Jade Corkill — the three-time, consecutive world champ from 2012 through 2014 — rode a rollercoaster of emotions during the WNFR.
From being one of the favorites, to overcoming a slow start and climbing back in the race — his week ended on a low point.
Heeling for partner Clay Smith, they opened the WNFR with a solid run of 5.1 seconds for fourth-place money, only to follow with a no-time on a missed heel loop and a pair of one-legged shots.
However, in Round 5 — Smith and Corkill tied the WNFR Round 5 record with a smoking run of 3.6 seconds.
Just when they appeared to find a little momentum, a tough steer caused them to take a step back — finishing in 12.3 seconds with a five-second penalty.
When the door seemed like it was closing, their hopes were once again ignited with a second-place, 4.3-second effort in Round 7.
One step forward, two steps back with a missed head shot on a good steer in Round 8.
Things looked dreary, but a wacky-and-wild Round 9 of team roping cracked the door open once more.
Key players in the hunt for the world title faltered, other than Lovell and Eaves — who continued their string of go-round victories — and Smith and Corkill knocked down a 4.4-second run for fourth place.
Entering Round 10 in second place and moving back up in the average, Smith and Corkill needed a good run to give themselves a chance at their respective third and fourth gold buckles.
No bueno.
Another misfire on the head loop spelled disastrous and ended and up-and-down, valley-and-peak week for the team.
Despite struggles — finishing with three-no times and three runs with five-second penalties — Smith and Corkill placed on all-four of their clean runs, winning Round 5 and earning a second-place check to go along with a pair of fourth-place performances.
They were still able to pull an average check of $3,807.69 apiece for eighth place on a seven-run total of 48-seconds flat.
Smith and Corkill — along with their qualifier moneys — with go-round checks and their average finish, compiled $85,307.69 each at the WNFR.
With $155,011.24 apiece in winnings for the 2020 season, both Smith and Corkill ranked sixth in the year-end heading and heeling standings.
Round 10 Results
Bareback Riding
1. Kaycee Feild, 91 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Junior Bonner, $26,231
2. Jess Pope, 89.5, $20,731
3. Tim O’Connell, 89, $15,654
4. Clayton Biglow, 88, $11,000
5. Jake Brown, 87, $6,769
6. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $4,231
7. Mason Clements, 84
8. (tie) Leighton Berry and Winn Ratliff, 83.5 each
10. Tanner Aus, 83
11. Chad Rutherford, 82
12. Tilden Hooper, 79
13. Jamie Howlett, 75.5
14. Orin Larsen, NS.
15. Richmond Champion, OUT
Steer Wrestling
1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Will Lummus, 3.7 seconds, $23,481 each
3. Blake Knowles, 3.8, $15,654
4. (tie) Matt Reeves and Jacob Edler, 3.9, $8,885 each
6. Clayton Hass, 4.3, $4,231
7. Bridger Anderson, 4.9
8. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Stetson Jorgensen, 5.0 each
10. Jace Melvin, 6.0
11. Curtis Cassidy, 7.3
12. Jacob Talley, 13.2
13. Dakota Eldridge, 13.5
14. Jule Hazen, 14.4
15. Jesse Brown, NT
Team Roping
1. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.4 seconds, $26,231 each
2. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.7, $20,731
3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.8, $15,654
4. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.2, $11,000
5. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.6, $6,769
6. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 6.5, $4,231
7. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 10.6
8. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 11.2
9. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 14.4
10. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, NT
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin and Ryder Wright, points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex, 91 points, $23,481 each
3. Brody Cress, 90.5, $15,654
4. (tie) Lefty Holman and Zeke Thurston, 87, $8,885 each
6. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Rusty Wright, 86.5, $2,115 each
8. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Shorty Garrett, 83.5
10. Taos Muncy, 83
11. Chase Brooks, 82.5
12. (tie) Allen Boore, Jacobs Crawley, Cole Elshere and Isaac Diaz, Jacobs Crawley, NS
Tie-Down Roping
1. Haven Meged, 7.4 seconds, $26,231
2. Hunter Herrin, 7.5, $20,731
3. (tie) Ty Harris and Tyson Durfey, 7.9, $13,327 each
5. Shane Hanchey, 8.0, $6,769
6. Marty Yates, 8.1, $4,231
7. Timber Moore, 8.3
8. Westyn Hughes, 8.8
9. Cory Solomon, 9.0
10. Ryan Jarrett, 9.3
11. Tyler Milligan, 9.4
12. Caddo Lewallen, 12.3
13. Adam Gray, 19.1
14. (tie) Shad Mayfield, and Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, NT
Barrel Racing
1. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.79 seconds, $26,231
2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.88, $20,731
3. Jill Wilson, 17.11, $15,654
4. Jimmie Smith, 17.16, $11,000
5. Jessica Routier, 17.17, $6,769
6. Tiany Schuster, 17.32, $4,231
7. Ryann Pedone, 17.34
8. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.53
9. Emily Miller, 17.57
10. Brittney Barnett, 17.58
11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.68
12. Jessica Telford, 17.83
13. Wenda Johnson, 22.02
14. Shelley Morgan, 22.40
15. Lisa Lockhart, 26.89
Bull Riding
1. (tie) Sage Kimzey, on Dakota Rodeo’s Safety Meeting and Roscoe Jarboe, on Rafter G Rodeo’s Freddy Fender, 92 points, $23,481 each
3. Brady Por10ier, 90, $15,654
4. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and Ty Wallace, 89, $8,885
6. Colten Fritzlan, 87.5, $4,231
7. Clayton Sellars, 83
8. (tie) Ky Hamilton, Dustin Boquet, Denton Fugate, Jeff Askey, Boudreaux Campbell, Tyler Bingham, Parker McCown and Trevor Kastner, NS
WNFR Average Rankings
Bareback Riding
1. Jess Pope, 853 points on 10 head, $67,269
2. Kaycee Feild, 849.5, $54,577
3. Tim O’Connell, 847.5, $43,154
4. Tanner Aus, 829, $31,731
5. Mason Clements, 810.5, $22,846
6. Cole Reiner, 764 points on nine head, $16,500
7. Leighton Berry, 748.5, $11,423
8. Orin Larsen, 741.5, $6,346
9. Tilden Hooper, 734
10. Chad Rutherford, 729.5
11. Winn Ratliff, 715.5
12. Jamie Howlett, 712.5
13. Richmond Champion, 680.5 points on eight head
14. Clayton Biglow, 640
15. Jake Brown, 494.5 points on six head
Steer Wrestling
1. Jacob Edler, 43.4 seconds on 10 head, $67,269
2. Stetson Jorgensen, 43.7, $54,577
3. Tyler Waguespack, 51.4, $43,154
4. Will Lummus, 52.3, $31,731
5. Dakota Eldridge, 54.4, $22,846
6. Bridger Anderson, 56.2, $16,500
7. Jace Melvin, 85.1, $11,423
8. Jule Hazen, 85.8, $6,346
9. Blake Knowles, 37.3 seconds on nine head
10. Matt Reeves, 52.4
11. Jacob Talley, 65.2
12. Curtis Cassidy, 72.3
13. Tanner Brunner, 46.5 seconds on eight head
14. Clayton Hass, 53.6
15. Jesse Brown, 34.1 seconds on seven head
Team Roping
1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 80.2 seconds on 10 head, $67,269 each
2. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 54.0 seconds on nine head, $54,577
3. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 55.9, $43,154
4. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 62.3, $31,731
5. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 68.6, $22,846
6. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 83.6, $16,500
7. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 41.4 seconds on seven head, $11,423
8. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 48.0, $6,346
9. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 50.2
10. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 55.0
11. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 55.3 seconds on six head
12. Clay Tryan, Billings/Jake Long, 21.9 seconds on five head
13. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 37.4
14. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 47.0
15. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 27.9 seconds on three head
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Ryder Wright, 876.5 points on 10 head, $67,269
2. Wyatt Casper, 774 points on nine, $54,577
3. Chase Brooks, 742.5, $43,154
4. Zeke Thurston, 741, $31,731
5. Rusty Wright, 683 points on eight head, $22,846
6. Lefty Holman, 681, $16,500
7. Sterling Crawley, 670.5, $11,423
8. Shorty Garrett, 660, $6,346
9. Isaac Diaz, 657.5
10. Stetson Dell Wright, 610 points on seven head
11. Brody Cress, 598
12. Allen Boore, 594
13. Taos Muncy, 562
14. Jacobs Crawley, 480.5 points on six head
15. Cole Elshere, 79.5 points on one head
Tie-Down Roping
1. Shane Hanchey, 83.1 seconds on 10 head, $67,269
2. Marty Yates, 90.4, $54,577
3. Cory Solomon, 95.2, $43,154
4. Caddo Lewallen, 97.3, $31,731
5. Ryan Jarrett, 105.0, $22,846
6. Ty Harris, 108.5, $16,500
7. Adam Gray, 119.0, $11,423
8. Tyler Milligan, 143.4, $6,346
9. Hunter Herrin, 78.7 seconds on nine head
10. Westyn Hughes, 87.8
11. Haven Meged, 93.5
12. Timber Moore, 101.9
13. Tuf Cooper, 89.2 seconds on eight head
14. Tyson Durfey, 66.3 seconds on six head
15. Shad Mayfield, 44.0 second on four head
Barrel Racing
1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 170.95 seconds on 10 runs, $67,269
2. Jill Wilson, 174.10, $54,577
3. Jessica Routier, 174.59, $43,154
4. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 175.23, $31,731
5. Emily Miller, 177.72, $22,846
6. Ryann Pedone, 177.78, $16,500
7. Jimmie Smith, 180.00, $11,423
8. Wenda Johnson, 184.92, $6,346
9. Cheyenne Wimberley, 185.47
10. Tiany Schuster, 185.72
11. Shelley Morgan, 189.66
12. Brittney Barnett, 191.18
13. Stevi Hillman, 191.84
14. Jessica Telford, 195.29
15. Lisa Lockhart, 221.85
Bull Riding
1. Colten Fritzlan, 605 points on seven head, $67,269
2. Stetson Dell Wright, 539 points on six head, $54,577
3. Ty Wallace, 533.5, $43,154
4. Ky Hamilton, 430.5 points on five head, $31,731
5. Jeff Askey, 428.5, $22,846
6. Sage Kimzey, 423.0, $16,500
7. Roscoe Jarboe, 353.5 points on four head, $11,423
8. Clayton Sellars, 256 points on three head, $6,346
9. Brady Portenier, 255.5
10. Parker McCown, 246
11. Dustin Boquet, 169.5 points on two head
12. Tyler Bingham, 161
13. Boudreaux Campbell, 87.5 points on one head
14. Trevor Kastner, 87
15. Denton Fugate, NS
Year-End World Standings
All-Around
1. Stetson Dell Wright, $392,302
2. Tuf Cooper, $179,412
3. Clay Smith, $159,699
4. Trevor Brazile, $94,803
Bareback Riding
1. Kaycee Feild, $277,648
2. Tim O’Connell, $270,991
3. Jess Pope, $220,029
4. Tanner Aus, $174,533
5. Cole Reiner, $154,325
6. Orin Larsen, $152,526
7. Clayton Biglow, $151,415
8. Richmond Champion, $142,123
9. Leighton Berry, $132,065
10. Mason Clements, $124,770
11. Tilden Hooper, $116,530
12. Jamie Howlett, $80,813
13. Chad Rutherford, $77,874
14. Winn Ratliff, $77,243
15. Jake Brown, $59,547
Steer Wrestling
1. Jacob Edler, $200,510
2. Stetson Jorgensen, $198,830
3. Tyler Waguespack, $192,845
4. Matt Reeves, $164,566
5. Will Lummus, $155,837
6. Dakota Eldridge, $148,649
7. Jacob Talley, $138,329
8. Blake Knowles, $132,304
9. Bridger Anderson, $120,934
10. Jace Melvin, $111,014
11. Clayton Hass, $93,302
12. Tanner Brunner, $93,270
13. Jesse Brown, $88,559
14. Jule Hazen, $75,961
15. Curtis Cassidy, $68,932
Team Roping (Headers)
1. Colby Lovell, $187,835
2. Luke Brown, $187,383
3. Erich Rogers, $175,503
4. Nelson Wyatt, $166,390
5. Andrew Ward, $160,180
6. Clay Smith, $155,011
7. Dustin Egusquiza, $151,176
8. Jeff Flenniken, $149,084
9. Clay Tryan, $140,540
10. Chad Masters, $139,048
11. Charly Crawford, $132,922
12. Cody Snow, $125,343
13. Levi Simpson, $101,648
14. Brenten Hall, $90,145
15. Kolton Schmidt, $76,676
Team Roping (Heelers)
1. Paul Eaves, $178,486
2. Paden Bray, $175,503
3. Joseph Harrison, $168,017
4. Levi Lord, $167,589
5. Buddy Hawkins II, $160,180
6. Jade Corkill, $155,011
7. Tyler Worley, $150,830
8. Jake Long, $146,137
9. Travis Graves, $143,514
10. Wesley Thorp, $139,048
11. Logan Medlin, $132,313
12. Junior Nogueira, $114,199
13. Shay Dixon Carroll, $107,517
14. Chase Tryan, $90,145
15. Hunter Koch, $76,676
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Ryder Wright, $358,471
2. Wyatt Casper, $320,984
3. Brody Cress, $173,847
4. Rusty Wright, $164,587
5. Allen Boore, $163,654
6. Lefty Holman, $160,997
7. Stetson Dell Wright, $154,101
8. Chase Brooks, $150,034
9. Zeke Thurston, $141,261
10. Shorty Garrett, $118,621
11. Sterling Crawley, $90,378
12. Isaac Diaz, $81,063
13. Cole Elshere, $64,351
14. Jacobs Crawley, $60,930
15. Taos Muncy, $59,073
Tie-Down Roping
1. Shad Mayfield, $198,399
2. Marty Yates, $198,168
3. Shane Hanchey, $195,991
4. Hunter Herrin, $188,895
5. Cory Solomon, $170,527
6. Westyn Hughes, $146,968
7. Haven Meged, $141,479
8. Tuf Cooper, $135,151
9. Ty Harris, $129,549
10. Ryan Jarrett, $127,234
11. Tyson Durfey, $120,120
12. Adam Gray, $116,505
13. Caddo Lewallen, $108,333
14. Tyler Milligan, $106,034
15. Timber Moore, $83,898
Barrel Racing
1. Hailey Kinsel, $349,076
2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $201,225
3. Jill Wilson, $165,756
4. Emily Miller, $159,427
5. Jimmie Smith, $153,291
6. Stevi Hillman, $137,273
7. Jessica Routier, $133,717
8. Lisa Lockhart, $119,866
9. Shelley Morgan, $116,383
10. Tiany Schuster, $109,483
11. Cheyenne Wimberley, $94,693
12. Wenda Johnson, $90,569
13. Dona Kay Rule, $77,454 — Did not compete (COVID-19)
14. Ryann Pedone, $75,850
15. Brittney Barnett, $70,296
16. Jessica Telford, $59,477 — Replacement for Rule
Bull Riding
1. Stetson Dell Wright, $267,941
2. Ty Wallace, $256,599
3. Colten Fritzlan, $241,447
4. Ky Hamilton, $201,831
5. Sage Kimzey, $184,764
6. Roscoe Jarboe, $177,609
7. Jeff Askey, $168,387
8. Dustin Boquet, $124,778
9. Brady Portenier, $114,413
10. Boudreaux Campbell, $106,746
11. Parker McCown, $98,138
12. Clayton Sellars, $83,279
13. Tyler Bingham, $82,058
14. Trevor Kastner, $80,935
15. Denton Fugate, $62,236
