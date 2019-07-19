O’FALLON, Missouri — A former Spring Creek baseball player is doing big things.
Trevor Achenbach, a Spring Creek High School Class of 2012 graduate, just earned his first appearance in a professional-level All-Star game.
Playing in the professional, independent Frontier League — consisting of 10 teams primarily located in the Midwest — Achenbach works second base for the River City Rascals and was voted to his first All-Star game on July 8, joining teammates Braxton Martinez and Kameron Esthay in their first All-Star nods.
Achenbach was fourth in the Frontier League with a .314 batting average — currently ninth in the league — his clip at the dish since dropping to .295.
Through 49 games with the Rascals in the 2019 summer season, Achenbach has racked up 52 hits, scored 38 runs and driven in 25 runs — smacking 11 doubles, two triples and five home runs.
On July 10, in Pomona, New York, Achenbach and the Frontier League won the first interleague All-Star game against the Can-Am League —a six-team professional, independent organization located in the Northeast United States and Canada.
The Frontier League shut out the Can-Am All-Stars, riding a four-run third inning en route to a 7-0 victory.
In the contest, Achenbach hit 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run.
Achenbach is in his second summer with River City — his third season in the Frontier League — playing for the Lake Erie Crushers in 2017.
Last year, he hit .327 in 58 ballgames with River City — mounting 67 hits, 39 runs, 36 RBIs and raking 14 doubles, a pair of triples and five power bombs.
On May 11, he tied his season high with three hits (3-for-5) and scored a pair of runs versus the Washington Wild Things.
One of Achenbach’s best all-around games of the year came right before the All-Star selections were announced, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and scoring a season-high four runs on July 7 versus the Evansville Otters.
His second three-hit contest (3-for-6) came on May 17 against the Gateway Grizzlies, driving in two runs — one of Achenbach’s four multi-RBI games of the season — scoring two runs of his own.
Achenbach set his season high for RBIs on May 23 versus the Southern Illinois Miners, driving in three runs with a bases-clearing double.
“River City plays in O’Fallon; it’s about 20-30 minutes outside of St. Louis. We have Mondays off, so if the Cardinals have a Monday home game we go over there and watch them,” Achenbach said. “Scouts come to our games. You can’t really pick them out in the stands, but they get a hold of our managers and tell them they’re looking at a few guys.”
Achenbach said the Frontier League is a lot different than teams affiliated with Major League Baseball and competing in college.
“We have a pretty young league. It’s not like the minors, where the players are constantly with the team and a lot of money is invested in them. Here, you’ll get out of it what you put into it,” he said. “It’s less structured than college baseball, but it’s a spot to get noticed and move up to an affiliate team.”
Achenbach said there are some “D-I guys” in the Frontier League, but he noted the league is filled with “NAIA and D-II guys.”
“This league is pretty much for guys who didn’t get drafted and didn’t get noticed,” he said. “When I was at Oklahoma Wesleyan (University), we had two National Players of the Year. They aren’t playing baseball anymore. If someone has connections, they can make a call and get guys drafted.”
In 2017, Achenbach was not selected in the MLB Draft after batting .476 with 109 hits and 86 RBIs in 57 games with Oklahoma Wesleyan — scoring 87 runs and smoking 21 homers, 10 doubles and six triples.
Achenbach said there are good baseball players in the Frontier League and believes “they can compete with some of the single-A teams.”
The Rascals were supposed to play a doubleheader Wednesday, but Achenbach said an unexpected storm rolled through and rained them out.
“I don’t think there was anything on the radar but we got blasted,” he said.
River City made up the twin bill Thursday evening against the Schaumberg Boomers, Achenbach finishing 1-for-3 with two runs in a 10-3 win and 1-for-4 in a 4-2 loss.
Achenbach’s stepdad and Spring Creek head baseball coach, Scott Gilligan, and his mom, Lisa Buechler Gillian, are in O’Fallon to watch him play and stay through the weekend.
“I don’t live here the whole year. I usually get here in April. Our season starts in May and runs through August and the playoffs go until the second week of September,” Achenbach said. “After that, I’ll probably stop in Spring Creek for a bit and go up to Billings (Montana) and look for a job during the offseason.”
Congratulations to Trevor Achenbach on his first All-Star game appearance at the professional level and good luck toward continued success in the Frontier League and beyond.
