After delay, Spring Creek hosts Lowry

Each team put up six points in the fourth quarter, but the outcome was already sealed.

Lowry lost for the first time of the season by a final score of 50-21, the Bucks falling to 2-1 and the Vaqueros improving to 2-1 with a two-game winning streak after dropping its season opener in Spring Creek.

As for the Spartans’ matchup with Lowry, head coach Mike Tournahu knows his teams’ No. 1 objective is to stop — or at least slow down — senior running back Anthony Peterson, the Eastern Oregon University commit.

“Their last game was high scoring, and Lowry had a touchdown called back. They didn’t wind up scoring on that drive, and Fernley scored. Things kind of snowballed on them after that,” Tournahu said. “We have to stop Peterson, obviously. We have to play better on offense. If we can control the ball, it keeps it out of his hands.”

In two games, the Spartans have scored a grand total of 14 points — albeit against the two teams in the 2019 state final — putting up a touchdown each versus Fernley and Fallon in a slim win and a blowout loss.