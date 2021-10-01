After no game last week, Spartans travel to Fallon

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team — which is coming off no game due to a COVID issues last week — will travel and take on the Greenwave, in Fallon.
The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, will now take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fallon, which has graduated a ton of all-league and all-state players the past two seasons, is currently 2-2 in the 2021 fall campaign — intertwining its losses and wins.
The Wave opened the year with a 42-18 loss against Division 5A North program Reno but bounced back with a 28-18 road victory over Sparks before losing 21-6 at home against Truckee.
In its most recent contest, Fallon obliterated South Tahoe by a shutout tally of 46-0 at home.
For the year, battling COVID issues of their own, Fallon has relied the most at quarterback on senior Keaton Williams — who has completed just shy of 59% of his passes for 685 yards with six touchdowns against three interceptions.
Williams has also ran for 62 yards on 12 totes.
Fallon has big-play potential, hauling in 44 receptions for 806 yards and seven touchdowns as a group — averaging 18.3 yards per catch.
Leading the way is senior Tyler Austin, who has made 12 catches — tied for the team high — for a team-best 267 yards (22.3 yards per grab) with a team-high three receiving TDs.
Senior Jace Nelson has also snagged 12 balls for 157 yards and a touchdown, senior Reece Kincaid serving as the deep-play, run-after-catch weapon with nine receptions for 211 yards (23.4 yards per catch) and a TD.
Sophomore Isiah Diaz has six catches for 103 yards and another score, fellow sophomore and tight end Ethan Tarner bringing in four balls for 52 yards and a TD.
In total, five different players have made a receiving touchdown for the Wave.
True to its ability to keep defenses guessing, Fallon can also hurt opponents on the ground — averaging 5.3 yards per carry as a unit — rushing for 571 yards on 107 attempts.
The Greenwave’s leading rusher is junior Evermar Garcia, carrying 32 times for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Brody Jacks has 102 rushing yards on 20 attempts and tops the roster with a pair of rushing TDs.
The balance continues with the contributions of junior Tristan Hill — going for 81 yards on 18 tries with a score — and Austin, who has carried only 10 times but has rolled up 73 yards and a touchdown.
On eight totes, sophomore Victor Sepulveda has put up 53 yards and a touchdown — fellow sophomore Diaz running three times for 20 yards and a score of his own.
Altogether, Fallon has scored seven rushing touchdowns — coming from six different players.
Defensively, Kincaid leads the Wave with 38 tackles and took a 30-yard fumble recovery to the end zone — also making an interception — from the secondary.
Senior linebacker Xavier Capton has recorded 35 tackles — including a team-best 30 solo stops — and has blocked a field goal.
Senior defensive back Francisco Tapia has 33 stops, forcing and recovering one fumble.
Also playing at DB, Hill has tallied 20 tackles (17 solo) and intercepted a pass.
From defensive end, Nelson is tied for the team high with two sacks — making 13 tackles — and has caused and recovered a fumble.
Senior Damein Towne has also notched a pair of sacks.
Sophomore Brady Alves — in the secondary — has also forced a turnover with an interception, notching 17 tackles.
Sophomore Jeremiah Prinz also has 17 tackles from the secondary, and senior linebacker Jeremy Budrewicz has added 15 stops.
The Spartans have two viable options at quarterback, depending on approach and what the Greenwave are willing to give up.
Junior backup Weston Petersen — in limited action — leads Spring Creek with 226 yards passing, completing 9-for-27 with an INT.
Senior Kayden Boyle has completed 10-for-27 for 168 yards with a touchdown and a pick, but he gives the Spartans more of a threat in the run game — leading the available players with 186 rushing yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.
Petersen has only carried three times for 43 yards but broke off an impressive 40-yard touchdown run late for Spring Creek’s lone TD in a 39-11 home loss to Truckee the last time the Spartans hit the field.
Senior Austin Harmening ran for 278 yards on 29 attempts and scored five touchdowns in the first-two games of the year before undergoing emergency, season-ending injury for compartment syndrome following the Spartans’ 21-8 home win over Sparks.
In his first game as a Spartan, McQueen transfer and senior running back Jacob Marizza ran for 82 yards on 17 carries.
Senior Zane Simms has Spring Creek’s only other touchdown on the ground — rushing eight times for 61 yards — and junior Maddox Moye has carried nine times for 34 yards.
Senior Johnny Slade has 27 yards on just three attempts.
In the passing game, junior Klayten Piippo — who has emerged in recent weeks — leads the Spartans with six catches for 94 yards.
Senior Josh Billat has snagged four balls for 86 yards and reeled in the only touchdown reception on the team.
Moye has caught three balls for 72 yards, and senior Ian Russell also has three catches for 51 yards.
Marizza made a 21-yard grab, and junior tight end David Hutchison has a 15-yard snag.
On defense, there are some clear-cut leaders for the Spartans — seniors Dylan Dunn and Keefer Campbell.
Dunn tops the team with 30 tackles and three fumble recoveries and forced another loose ball, and Campbell has torn up opposing backfields — notching a team-high 10.5 of his 27 stops behind the line of scrimmage — pacing the Spartans with 3.5 sacks.
Simms has recorded 14 tackles and forced a fumble, Moye making nine stops and causing a fumble as well.
Slade, Billat and junior Ethan Rockwell each have eight tackles and have a fumble recovery apiece — Piippo chipping in seven stops and a recovery.
The Spartans have forced a number of takeaways, causing six fumbles and recovering seven — sophomore Caleb Higley punching out two balls and Marizza popping another free.
Game Time
The Spartans (2-1 overall) will finally get to play a league contest against the Greenwave (2-2 overall) in the Division 3A North-East opener for both teams at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.