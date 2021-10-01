After no game last week, Spartans travel to Fallon

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team — which is coming off no game due to a COVID issues last week — will travel and take on the Greenwave, in Fallon.

The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, will now take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fallon, which has graduated a ton of all-league and all-state players the past two seasons, is currently 2-2 in the 2021 fall campaign — intertwining its losses and wins.

The Wave opened the year with a 42-18 loss against Division 5A North program Reno but bounced back with a 28-18 road victory over Sparks before losing 21-6 at home against Truckee.

In its most recent contest, Fallon obliterated South Tahoe by a shutout tally of 46-0 at home.

For the year, battling COVID issues of their own, Fallon has relied the most at quarterback on senior Keaton Williams — who has completed just shy of 59% of his passes for 685 yards with six touchdowns against three interceptions.

Williams has also ran for 62 yards on 12 totes.

Fallon has big-play potential, hauling in 44 receptions for 806 yards and seven touchdowns as a group — averaging 18.3 yards per catch.