Aggies host Air Force on Thursday

LOGAN, Utah -- Coming off its first win of the season — a 41-27 victory over New Mexico — the Utah State football team (1-4, 1-4 in MW) will host Air Force (2-2 in, 1-2 in MW) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Thursday, at Maverik Stadium, in Logan, Utah.
The Game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.
ALLOWING 22 PERCENT CAPACITY INSIDE MAVERIK STADIUM
Utah State will allow approximately 5,350 fans (22 percent) inside Maverik Stadium for its home finale.
USU began its home schedule with 5,116 fans in attendance for its game against San Diego State on Oct. 31, but did not allow any fans for its home game against Fresno State on Nov. 14. USU did allow family members of its players inside the stadium for its last home game against New Mexico on Nov. 26.
Fans must wear face masks at all times inside Maverik Stadium, practice social distancing and adhere to safety guidelines set by state, local and campus health officials.
SCOUTING AIR FORCE
Air Force is 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in Mountain West play following its 28-0 home win against New Mexico two weekends ago.
The Falcons are led by sophomore QB Haazig Daniels, who is 17-of-31 (.548) passing for 199 yards (49.8 ypg) with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Sophomore RB Brad Roberts leads the team in rushing with 280 yards on 38 carries (7.4 ypc/140.0 ypg) with four touchdowns, and sophomore WR Kyle Patterson has caught nine passes for 140 yards (15.6 ypr/35.0 ypg) with one touchdown.
Defensively, senior CB Elisha Palm has a team-best 25 tackles, which includes 1.5 tackles for loss, while junior S Corvan Taylor has 21 tackles, to go along with two interceptions.
As a team, Air Force is averaging 26.0 points and 403.5 yards of total offense per game (336.5 rushing, 67.0 passing), and allowing 18.2 points and 324.5 yards of total offense (219.5 passing, 105.0 rushing).
Air Force returns nine starters (O-4, D-5) and 51 lettermen (O-24, D-23, S-4) from last year’s team that went 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the Mountain Division of the MW to finish second. The Falcons concluded its season ranked 22nd in the nation following its 31-21 win against Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Air Force is coached by Troy Calhoun, who is 100-71 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach.
AGGIES AND FALCONS SERIES HISTORY
Utah State and Air Force will be meeting for the ninth time in series history this week with the Falcons holding a 5-3 advantage, which includes a 1-2 record in Logan.
The Falcons won the first meeting, 38-13, on Nov. 8, 1969, at the USAF Academy. USU then won the next two games with a 52-20 win at the USAF Academy on Sept. 7, 2013, and a 34-16 home win in Logan on Oct. 11, 2014.
The Falcons then won three straight meetings with a 35-28 home win on Nov. 14, 2015, a 27-20 road win on Sept. 24, 2016, and a 38-35 home win on Nov. 25, 2017.
USU won the last game played between the two teams in Logan with a 42-32 win on Sept. 22, 2018. And, AFA won last year’s meeting with a 31-7 home win on Oct. 26, 2019.
TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK
- Play-by-Play: Ed Cohen
- Analyst: Ross Tucker
- Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD
- DISH: Ch. 158
- DirecTV: Ch. 221
RADIO: AGGIE SPORTS NETWORK
- Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard
- Analyst: Kevin White
- Online: 1280thezone.com / Tunein.com
SOCIAL MEDIA: #AGGIESALLTHEWAY
- Twitter/Instagram: @USUFootball
- Facebook: USUFootball
- YouTube: UtahStateFootball
- Live Stats: UtahState.Statbroadcast.com
AGGIE RADIO NETWORK
Every Utah State football game can be heard live on the Aggie Radio Network. Scott Garrard serves as the play-by-play announcer, while former USU quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) will provide color analysis. Games can also be heard on the Internet (www.UtahStateAggies.com) by clicking on the ‘Listen Live’ link, as well as on the TuneIn App.
KICKOFF COVERAGE
Utah State swept the weekly Mountain West awards this week as sophomore QB Andrew Peasley was named the Offensive Player of the Week, senior DL Nick Heninger was named the Defensive Player of the Week and junior PK Connor Coles was named the Special Teams Player of the Week. It is the first time in its eight years in the league that USU has swept the weekly conference awards.
Utah State’s Savon Scarver returned his sixth-career kickoff for a touchdown against Fresno State on Nov. 14, and is now just one kickoff return for a touchdown shy of tying both the Mountain West and NCAA record, which is held by four players.
Utah State is 37-25 (.597) all-time in the Mountain West, including a 21-10 (.677) home record, and has won 48 of its last 72 (.667) league games dating back to 2011. In fact, USU is 16-8 (.667) in its last 24 MW games and 19-12 (.613) in its last 31 games against all opponents.
Utah State is 9-3 (.750) in its last 12 Mountain West home games and 40-13 (.755) in its last 53 home games overall. All-time, Utah State is 152-109 (.582) inside Maverik Stadium.
Utah State (37-25) has the third-best record against Mountain West opponents (including championship games) since USU joined the league in 2013. Boise State (53-11) has the best record in the league during that time, while San Diego State (45-18) has the second-best record. Air Force ranks sixth overall with a 31-29 record.
Utah State is the seventh-youngest team in the nation as 69.4 percent of its roster is made up of freshmen and sophomores. Overall, USU has 46 freshmen and 22 sophomores on its 2020 roster, to go along with nine juniors and 21 seniors.
Through five games this season, Utah State has had 19 players make their first-career start, which ranks as the ninth most in the nation, to go along with 26 players who have made their Aggie debut.
UTAH STATE NOTCHES FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON AGAINST NEW MEXICO
Utah State picked up its first win of the 2020 season this past week with a 41-27 Mountain West home win against New Mexico.
Offensively, USU had season highs in points (41), first downs (22), rushing yards (209), passing yards (243), total offense (452) and yards per play (7.5) against the Lobos. In fact, its 41 points are its most since its 62-7 home win against Stony Brook in 2019, while its 28 points in the third quarter are its most in any quarter since it scored 28 second-quarter points against San José State during the 2018 season. And finally, its 35 second-half points are its most since scoring 37 second-half points against Weber State in 2011.
Defensively, USU allowed season lows in points (27), passing yards (152), total offense (348) and yards per play (4.6), and tied for the fewest first downs allowed in a game (25). USU also tied its season high with four sacks and had a season-high six pass breakups, while its 8.0 tackles for loss were its second-most in a game this year.
UTAH STATE RALLIES FROM HALFTIME DEFICIT FOR FIRST WIN SINCE 2015
Despite trailing New Mexico 13-6 at halftime, Utah State posted its first win when trailing at the half since 2015, when it came back from a 21-7 halftime deficit against Nevada at home to post the 31-27 win.
Overall, USU had lost 22 straight games when trailing at the half prior to its come-from-behind win against New Mexico last week.
UTAH STATE MILESTONES THAT EQUAL SUCCESS
Utah State has won 35 of its last 42 games when it has a 100-yard rusher, including a 1-1 record this year, and 38 of its last 43 contests when rushing at least 40 times in a game, including an 0-1 record this year. USU has also won 55 of its last 60 games when scoring at least 30 points, including a 1-0 record this year.
