Aggies host Air Force on Thursday

Utah State is the seventh-youngest team in the nation as 69.4 percent of its roster is made up of freshmen and sophomores. Overall, USU has 46 freshmen and 22 sophomores on its 2020 roster, to go along with nine juniors and 21 seniors.

Through five games this season, Utah State has had 19 players make their first-career start, which ranks as the ninth most in the nation, to go along with 26 players who have made their Aggie debut.

UTAH STATE NOTCHES FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON AGAINST NEW MEXICO

Utah State picked up its first win of the 2020 season this past week with a 41-27 Mountain West home win against New Mexico.

Offensively, USU had season highs in points (41), first downs (22), rushing yards (209), passing yards (243), total offense (452) and yards per play (7.5) against the Lobos. In fact, its 41 points are its most since its 62-7 home win against Stony Brook in 2019, while its 28 points in the third quarter are its most in any quarter since it scored 28 second-quarter points against San José State during the 2018 season. And finally, its 35 second-half points are its most since scoring 37 second-half points against Weber State in 2011.