Aggies rout Hawaii

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State University football team still has a little breathing room atop the Mountain West Conference-Mountain standings.

The Aggies (6-2 overall, 4-1 in conference) still hold a one-game lead over Air Force (6-2 overall, 3-2 in league) following Utah State’s 51-31 home domination of Hawaii on Saturday, at Maverik Stadium, in Logan, Utah.

Utah State dominated early and virtually throughout — aside from a late third-quarter charge by the Rainbow Warriors and a fourth-quarter turnover taken back for a touchdown — opening a 17-0 lead in the contest.

After winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half, the Aggies forced a three-and-out and took over on their own 32-yard line.

Utah State went 68 yards in seven plays, capping its opening possession with a three-yard touchdown run by Elelyon Noa.

Connor Coles added the point-after attempt for a 7-0 lead with 10:04 on the first-quarter clock.

Hawaii’s second drive spanned 12 plays and 70 yards but ended in disaster.

The Rainbow Warriors gained back-to-back first downs on a 21-yard reception by Dedrick Parson from quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and a 10-yard catch by Calvin Turner Jr.

Turner moved the chains once again with a 17-yard grab to the Utah State 18, another 17-yard connection from Cordeiro to Jonah Parke setting up Hawaii at the Aggies’ 1.

But, a false start and consecutive runs by Parson of four and minus-three yards was followed by a tipped pass — Bryon Vaughns jumping for the deflection — winding up in the hands of Chase Gilliam for an interception in the end zone.

The Aggies wasted little time to take advantage of the takeaway, going 80 yards in seven plays.

Noa and quarterback Logan Bonner each moved the chains with their legs, adding the exclamation point with a 45-yard TD pass from Bonner to Justin McGriff on a streak down the left side.

The Coles extra point extended Utah State’s advantage to 14-0 with 3:11 remaining in the first.

On its ensuing drive, Hawaii was forced into a three-and-out for the second time in three possessions.

Utah State methodically chewed up 57 yards on 11 plays before stalling out — gaining three first downs through the air on catches by Derek Wright, Carson Terrell and Deven Thompkins — Coles hitting a 40-yard field goal with 12:03 remaining in the half for a 17-0 lead.

The Rainbow Warriors found their first points on the next drive, going 43 yards in 10 plays — Parson moving the chains with a nine-yard reception and Jared Smart catching an 18-yard strike from Cordeiro on 3rd-and-5 — Matthew Shipley banging a 49-yard goal with 8:51 on the clock.

Utah State turned the ball over on downs at the Hawaii 36, and the Rainbow Warriors went 64 yards in seven plays — getting right back in the game.

Parson reeled in an 18-yard pass on 3rd-and-10, ran for 11 yards and pulled down a 29-yard touchdown from Cordeiro.

The Shipley kick made the score 17-10 with 2:36 remaining in the half.

The Aggies answered with a timely drive for points, going 70 yards in 10 plays — picking up first downs on a two-yard carry from John Gentry, an eight-yard carry by backup quarterback Andrew Peasley and 45-yard acrobatic snag by Thompkins on a throw by Peasley.

Utah State stalled out at the Hawaii 5, but the half closed with a 22-yard field goal by Coles

At the break, the Aggies led 20-10.

From the locker room, Utah State went back to work and exploded early in the third quarter.

A six-play, 70-yard drive was punctuated with a 45-yard touchdown pass by Bonner to Wright — Coles tacking on the extra point — opening a 27-10 lead with 13:18 still remaining in the third.

Hawaii went three-and-out, and the Aggies tore off an 80-yard touchdown drive in six plays.

Thompkins climbed the proverbial ladder for a great catch of 41 yards from Bonner, McGriff earned a fresh set of downs with a 16-yard reception and Bonner threw a pass back across the field to a wide-open Terrell for a walk-in, 21-yard TD.

With 8:12 on the clock, Coles’ PAT gave the Aggies a commanding 34-10 advantage.

Utah State’s defense forced another three-and-out, and the offense tore up Hawaii’s defense with an eight-play, 69-yard TD drive.

Thompkins made a 27-yard catch, Wright pulled in a 15-yard pass and Gentry ran for 10 yards to the Rainbow Warriors’ 17.

The drive was rounded off with a 14-yard TD pass from Bonner to Brandon Bowling, who broke a tackle after making a reception on a hitch and cruised into the end zone.

Coles’ extra point with 4:37 remaining in the third pushed the lead to blowout status at 41-10.

When Hawaii needed to make something to happen, the Rainbow Warriors went 67 yards in eight plays.

Smart caught a 23-yard pass at the Utah State 44, Turner Jr. converted a 4th-and-3 with a 22-yard catch from Cordeiro and Koali Nishigaya capped the possession with a 12-yard touchdown grab over the middle.

Shipley’s kick made the score 41-17.

Thompkins returned the kickoff 45 yards to the Hawaii 39, but the drive ended with a fumble — Peasley coughing the ball up and over to the Rainbow Warriors at the Aggies’ 45.

Nick Mardner caught a 21-yard pass, and Turner Jr. broke free after a defender went for an interception and missed — going for a 27-yard touchdown and also adding the two-point conversion — Hawaii pulling to within 16 at 41-25 with 23 ticks on the third-quarter clock.

The Aggies slowed the comeback bid with a 13-play, 70-yard drive that chewed up 4:48.

Noa picked up a first down with a 14-yard run, and Bonner called his own number for an 11-yard stick mover.

Thompkins made a 13-yard catch at the Hawaii 7, but the Aggies settled for a 22-yard Coles field goal and a 44-25 lead.

After turning the ball over on downs, Hawaii got right back into the contest with a Utah State turnover — Eugene Ford returning a Peasley fumble 60 yards to the house.

The two-point conversion failed, but the Rainbow Warriors trailed by just 13 at 44-31 with 8:20 remaining.

Hawaii’s momentum was short lived, Bowling taking an onside recovery back with nothing but turf in front of him — returning the kick 44 yards for the exclamation point.

On the Rainbow Warriors’ next possession, Monte McGary intercepted a Brayden Schager pass and returned 13 yards.

The Aggies were forced to punt, but Utah State made another takeaway in return.

Following a 14-yard catch by Smart and receptions of 18 and 11 yards by Parson, Vaughns unloaded on Schager and made a strip-sack — Poukesi Vakauta falling on the football for the Aggies near midfield.

Utah State punted the football but forced a turnover on downs, and the Aggies went into victory formation — maintaining their one-game lead in the MWC Mountain standings with a 51-31 victory over Hawaii.

Stats

Bonner had an excellent ballgame for the Aggies, completing 21-of-30 passes for 361 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cordeiro was 23-for-39 for 296 yards with three touchdowns against one INT.

Thompkins led all players with 176 yards from scrimmage on seven catches.

For Hawaii, Parson caught seven balls for 115 yards with a touchdown — also leading the Rainbow Warriors with 30 rushing yards on 10 totes — Turner Jr. also eclipsing the century mark with eight grabs for 110 yards and a score.

Noa carried 23 times for 111 yards and a TD, and McGriff pulled in five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Wright finished with four receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown, while Terrell closed with two catches for 34 yards and a score.

Bowling finished with two grabs for 11 yards — including a 14-yard TD — and returned an onside kick 45 yards to the house.

Darius Muasau led all players with 16 tackles (2.5 for losses) for Hawaii, joined in double digits with 10 stops from Ford — who also returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown — Solo Turner made nine stuffs and notched the team’s lone sack, Kai Kaneshiro added seven tackles and the Rainbow Warriors gained six stops apiece from Khoury Bethley, Colby Burton, Justus Tavai and Penei Pavihi.

Justin Race paced Utah State’s defense with eight tackles, Ajani Carter recorded six stops, Michael Anyanwu and Hunter Reynolds booked five tackles each and a game-best three of Vaughns’ four tackles went for losses — including two sacks and a forced fumble.

In the secondary, Gilliam and McGary each picked off a pass.

Both kickers were perfect on the day, Coles hitting 6-for-6 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals — Shipley going 2-for-2 on PATs and 1-for-1 on his only field goal.

Up Next

In a matchup of Aggies versus Aggies, Utah State (6-2 overall, 4-1 in conference) will play a non-conference game against Division-I FBS independent New Mexico State (1-7 overall) at 2 p.m. MST, Saturday, Nov. 6, in Las Cruces.







