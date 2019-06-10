All-Around hand: Coombs takes state’s top honor

LAS VEGAS — When it came to total points, no cowgirl of the Nevada State Junior High School Rodeo Association carved out better numbers than Battle Mountain’s Desi Coombs.
Although, the race was close.
For the season, Coombs scored 1,822 points and earned the All-Around Cowgirl award, holding off Spring Creek’s Syerra Silva’s total of 1,794 points — Silva finishing as the reserve All-Around Cowgirl.
Desi Coombs
Coombs will compete in three events at the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo, from June 23-29, in Huron, South Dakota.
She won two state titles and ranked as the runner-up in another — claiming the championships in the goat tying and the pole bending — finishing second in the breakaway roping.
Along with her three NJHSFR berths, she also qualified three times for the Silver State International Rodeo, from June 29 through July 6, in Winnemucca, missing out on two qualifications to nationals by one place — taking fifth in the barrel racing and the team roping, placing sixth in the ribbon roping.
In the pole bending, Coombs entered the state rodeo in second place with 179 points — trailing only the 180 points set by Silva.
Coombs placed fifth in the first round with a time of 22.038 seconds but took a five-second penalty for a 26.959 in round two.
In the short round, she clocked her best time of the rodeo with a 21.7-second run for fifth place — finishing seventh in the three-run average with a total time of 70.697 seconds — moving to the top of the state standings with 315 points.
Coombs found herself in a five-way dogfight for first place in the goat tying — each girl entering state with 180 points — the final-three runs of the year not only determining a champion, but also shaping the field of national qualifiers.
In the first round, Coombs did not place with a time of 12.78 seconds — by far her longest effort of the rodeo — shortening things up drastically on her last-two runs.
She placed second in round two with a time of 9.59 seconds, going even quicker for a 9.23 and second once more in the final round, her three-round time of 31.6 seconds ranking second in the average.
Coombs separated herself and claimed the state title with 340.75 points.
She will also need to take her rope to the NJHSFR, finishing as the state runner-up in the breakaway roping.
Entering the state rodeo in a four-way tie for first, neither Coombs nor the field could overcome the lights-out neck loops of Moapa Valley’s Rilee Christensen — who clocked 3.07 (second place), 3.81 seconds (third) and 3.06 (first) for a three-run total of 9.94 seconds — winning both the average and the state championship.
Coombs also caught al of her calves, placing fifth in the first round with a time of 3.68 seconds, notching a fifth-place in the second round as well in 4.65 second and going farther down the pen in the short-go for 10th with a 6.69.
She ranked fifth in the average with a three-round time of 15.02 seconds, finishing second in the year-end standings with 312.75 points.
Syerra Silva
Silva may have finished second in the All-Around standings, but she was No. 1 in the barrel racing.
She entered the state rodeo in a four-way split for first.
It was utter domination over the course of her three runs, picture-perfect consistency and aggressiveness.
Silva ranked second on all three of her runs, posting a 17.543 in round one, finishing in 17.356 in round two and notching her fastest time of the rodeo in the short-go in 17.353 seconds.
She won the average with a three-pattern time of 52.252 seconds and scored 363.25 points for the state championship.
While Coombs qualified for nationals in three events and SSIR in three more, Silva booked four trips to the NJHSFR and tallied two berths to SSIR.
Silva finished second in the year-end standings of the pole bending — entering state as the only girl with 180 points — dropping one spot when the dust settled.
A five-second penalty in round one resulted in a time of 26.386, taking another plus-five of 26.507 in the second round.
She posted her first and only clean run of 21.55 seconds in the final round for fourth place, managing a 10th-place finish in the average with a three-round time of 74.443 with 10 seconds in penalties.
Silva’s last-two qualifications came in events with a little help, competing with brother Emmett Silva.
In the team roping, the Silvas went to state tied for the lead.
They took two no-times, making their inly qualified run of the rodeo with a time of 19.12 seconds for third place in the second round, finishing ninth in the average — only dropping one spot to third in the year-end standings with 282.5 points.
The Silvas tied for the final berth to nationals in the ribbon roping — scoring 293.25 points — matching the total set by Fernley’s Kaden Florez and Fallon’s Sabra Steel.
Both teams entered the rodeo in a tie for the top spot with 180 points apiece, both scoring the same amount of points at state.
With a time of 18.6 seconds in round one, the Silvas ranked seventh, while Florez and Steel racked up a third-place finish with a 14.41
The tables were turned with a time of 9.77 for a third-place finish by the Silvas in round two, Florez and Steel taking a no-time.
In the final round, the Silvas went for a no-time — Florez and Steel finishing sixth with a time of 15.58 seconds.
The Silvas placed sixth in the average with a two-head time of 28.37 seconds, Florez and Steel closing in seventh with a two-animal time of 29.99 seconds.
When the points were tallied, each team scored 38.25 points at state, 75 bonus points and finished with 293.25 points in the year-end standings — splitting third and fourth.
Charlie Wright
Following the lead of his dad, J.M. Capriola Co. owner John Wright, Charlie Wright did his damage in the roughstock events.
He qualified for nationals in three events, winning one event and ranking second in another.
Wright captured his state title in the saddle-bronc steer riding, entering the finals in first place — the only rider with 180 points — maintaining his position throughout.
He won the first round with a 70-point ride, bucking off his second steer, but closing the rodeo with a 65 and a tie for second and third in the short-go.
Only one cowboy, Winnemucca’s Billy DeLong, rode all three steers (200 points) and claimed the average title, Wright’s mark of 135 points on two head taking second in the average and winning the year-end state championship with 341.88 points.
Wright was the runner-up for the state title in the bareback steer riding.
Entering state in a two-way split for the lead, he came down early in the first round but closed with strong rides of 71 (second) in round two and 68 (third) in the final round.
His two-head tally of 139 placed third in the average, ranking second in the year-end race with 305.38 points.
He will also make the trip to Huron in the bull riding, notching the fourth and final berth to nationals.
Wright held a 5.5-point lead over fifth entering state, and his qualification likely came down to one ride — the one he made and the one the person in fifth did not.
Importantly, Wright covered all three animals — scoring 67 for fourth in the first round, 69 for second place in in round two and a round-winning tie for a 74 in the short-go.
With a three-ride total of 210 points, Wright split first in the average with state champion Brandon Mountz, of Pahrump Valley.
Wright’s year-end total of 240.76 points rounded out the qualifiers to the NJHSFR.
Emmett Silva
Along with qualifying for the national finals with his sister in the ribbon roping and the team roping, Emmett Silva knocked down another qualification — his third — in the boys goat tying.
He entered state in a seven-way tie for the top spot with 180 points, the chips coming down to three runs.
He placed fifth in the first round with a time of 12.91 seconds, also finishing fifth in the second round with an 11.52-second run.
He blitzed through the short-round goat in a round-best 10.15 and ranked fourth in the average with a three-head time of 34.58 seconds, finishing third in the state with 325.25 points for the season.
Landon Albisu
A plethora of local competitors notched two qualifications to nationals, but just a single person won both events they qualified in.
Spring Creek’s Landon Albisu took home the title in both the bareback riding and the rifle shoot.
Tied for the top spot going to state, Albisu was nearly perfect on his final-three rides of the state season.
He covered all three steers, never placing lower than second.
Albisu bookended the rodeo with second-place rides of 67 and 72 in the first and third rounds, tying for the highest score of the rodeo for the win in round two with a mark of 73.
His 212 points on three rides won the average and lifted him to a year-end title with 365.5 points.
In the rifle shoot, he was eye was true and his arms steady — winning the event by 19 points with a score of 252 points.
Brock and Brock
No, Brock and Brock is not a law firm — however — they are the first names of the state champions in the team roping.
Header Brock Feyder and heeler Brock Borkman went to state as one of two teams tied for the lead with 180 points apiece, the other taking two no-times while they stopped the clock twice.
In the first round, Feyder and Borkman banged out a time of 7.25 seconds for first place.
They took a no-time in round two but bounced back with a time of 15.87 seconds in the short-go for a two-head time of 23.12 seconds for second place in the average.
With a total of 338.5 points, they claimed the state championship.
Each will compete at the national finals in two events, once together and once apart.
Feyder ranked second in the tie-down roping with 327.75 points.
After a no-time in round one, he placed second in round two with a 19.73 and took second once again in the final round in 38.61 seconds, his time of 58.34 on two runs finishing second in the average.
Borkman’s individual qualification to the NJHSFR came in the breakaway roping.
He made three catches at state, finishing sixth in the first round with a time of 12.06 and posting his best run of the rodeo in round two with a time of 3.57 for third place.
In the short round, he was 13.76 seconds and did not place on the run but his three-head time of 29.39 seconds ranked fifth in the average.
For the season, he finished with 302.75 points and closed the year in third place.
Arlee Morrison
Wells’ Arlee Morrison booked two qualifications to the NJHSFR, posting a runner-up finish in one event.
She ranked second in the girls goat tying, entering state in a five-way tie for the top spot.
Her first-two runs were eerily similar, stopping the clock in 11.37 seconds for seventh place in the first round and making an 11.47-second run for sixth place in round two.
Morrison shortened things up in a big way on her final run, taking third in a tough round with a time of 9.62 seconds.
With a total of 32.46 seconds on three runs, she finished fourth in the average and second in the year-end standings with 324 points.
In the breakaway roping, she nailed down the final trip to Huron.
She entered state in a four-way split for the lead, enduring a setback in the second round.
Morrison stopped the clock in 4.8 seconds for seventh place in the first round, taking a no-time in round two.
She was clutch on her final calf, her loop fitting sharply around the neck in 3.14 seconds for second place in the short-go.
Her two-head time of 7.94 seconds scratched ninth-place points in the average, finishing fourth in the season standings with 283.75 points.
Eyer Morrison
Wells’ Eyer Morrison also tallied two qualifications to nationals, each occurrence coming in roughstock events.
His best effort was third-place finish in the bull riding, taking fourth in the saddle-bronc steer riding.
In the bull riding, he went to state in third place and held his spot.
He took a no-score in rounds one and two, but closed out the rodeo with a mark of 65 points for fifth place in the short-go, dropping one position to sixth in the average.
For the year, he scored 277.25 points.
Morrison rounded out the field of bronc riders who qualified for nationals.
He went to state in second place did not make a qualified ride during the rodeo, falling two spots but hanging on for the fourth and final berth to the NJHSFR with 221 points.
Ethan Rockwell
Spring Creek’s Ethan Rockwell made his lone qualification to nationals count, stamping a state title for the second in a row.
He once again took home the hardware in the chute dogging, entering the state rodeo in a three-way split for the lead.
Rockwell got his longest run out of the way early, stopping the clock in 25.44 seconds for fifth place in the first round.
He dominated the final-two rounds, winning each with times of 3.44 and 2.94.
His three-run total of 31.82 seconds ranked third in the average, but his name stood atop of the year-end standings with 356.5 points.
Amelia Lancaster
A Lander County cowgirl, Austin’s Amelia Lancaster, will make her way to Huron to run barrels.
She finished third in the event after going to state in a four-way tie for first.
Lancaster did not place with a time of 18.64 seconds in the opening round, clocking her best run of 17.428 seconds for fourth place in round two.
She closed with a time of 18.084 seconds in the short-go but did not place in the round, finishing sixth in the three-round average with a total time of 53.976 seconds and third in the year-end standings with 287 points.
Silver State International Rodeo
For contestants who did not finish in the top-four of their respective events, the season is not necessarily over — the Silver State International Rodeo welcoming all competitors from fifth through 15th in the year-end standings.
Amelia Lancaster
While Lancaster booked one qualification to nationals, she finished with five SSIR nods.
She nearly went to Huron in the breakaway, entering state in a four-way tie for first.
With a time of 3.73 seconds in the first round, she placed sixth.
However, a no-time in round two called for an uphill climb.
She stopped the clock in 5.17 seconds in the final round for eight place, but her two-head time of 8.9 seconds fell to 10th in the average, dropping three positions to seventh in the year-end standings with 260.25 points.
Lancaster climbed from eight to sixth in the girls goat tying.
She opened the rodeo with a time of 10.29 seconds for fifth place, finishing eight on her second goat with a time of 13.5 seconds.
In the final round, she posted her fastest time of 9.77 seconds and placed fourth — finishing third in the average with a three-head time of 3.18 seconds – closing the year with 213.5 points.
Her final-three SSIR qualifications came on 12th-place finishes in the pole bending, the team roping and the ribbon roping.
She placed in two of three runs in the pole bending, ranking ninth in the first round with a time of 22.297 second and seventh in the second round in 21.628 for her fastest time.
A downed pole in the short-go resulted in a 27.867, her three-round average time of 71.792 placing eighth.
In the team roping, she competed with Crescent Valley partner Quinn Filippini.
They opened the rodeo with a sixth-place run of 13.5 seconds but took back-to-back no-times to close state.
Paired with Alamo partner CJ Christian in the ribbon roping, they took no-times in all-three rounds.
Quinn Filippini
Adding to his trip to SSIR with Lancaster, Filippini made three more — giving him four total.
His closest bid for a trip to nationals came in the saddle bronc, finishing sixth with 105 points.
He posted a 68 for his lone score, placing second in the first round and fourth in the average.
In the rifle shoot, he tied for 12th place.
Filippini posted a 16.3 (10th) in the first round of the goat tying, placed seventh in round two with a time of 15.04 and finished ninth in the short-go with a 14.1 — his three-run total of 45.45 ranking seventh in the average — placing 13th for the season.
Brock Feyder
With two berths to nationals, Feyder also qualified for SSIR in four events, finishing eighth, ninth and 10th twice.
He was eighth in the ribbon roping with Moapa Valley partner Hannah Fullmer, beginning state and ending it in the same spot.
They placed second in the first round with a time of 10.6 seconds, dropped to sixth in round two on a 16.53-second run and took a no-time in the short-go — still managing to pull off fifth place in the average with a two-head time of 27.13 seconds – scoring 199.5 points for the season.
He was ninth in the chute dogging, performing consistently at state — placing sixth in the first round (26.75), sixth in the second (10.5), sixth in the three-head average (50.1) and eighth in the short-go (12.85) — scoring 149.5 points for the year.
In the boys goat tying, Feyder rounded out the top-10.
He placed ninth in the second round with a time of 19.48 seconds, finishing fifth in the short-go with a 13.74 and ranking ninth in the three-head average with a time of 50.85 seconds for ninth place.
For the season, he scored 145.75 points.
Feyder also closed out the top-10 in the rifle shoot, tallying a score of 114 points.
Brock Borkman
Borkman, along with his two national qualifications, made it to SSIR in three events: a sixth, a seventh and an eighth.
He entered the rodeo in eighth place in the goat tying and climbed to spots to sixth.
Borkman opened with a 14-flat for sixth place in the first round, going sixth once again in round two with a 12.33 and ranking seventh in the short-go with a 13.21.
He placed sixth in the average with a three-round total of 39.54 seconds.
In the ribbon roping, Borkman placed seventh with Christensen — starting in seventh and maintaining the position.
They took fifth in the first round with a 17.28-second run, and fell to seventh in round two with a time of 18.55 before going for a no-time in the final round.
Despite the hiccup, they still placed eighth in the average with a two-head time of 35.83 seconds and scored 213.25 points for the year.
Borkman finished eighth in the chute dogging with 162 points.
He took consecutive no-times to start state and did not place with a time of 14.92 in the sort-go.
Jolena Ayers
Battle Mountain’s Jolena Ayers finished with three SSIR berths and one top-10 finish.
She placed rounded out the top-10 in the barrel racing, her best run coming in the third round with a time of 17.754 seconds for eighth place, opening with an 23.504 with a five-second penalty and not placing on a clean run of 18.079 in round two — scoring 122.75 points for the season.
Ayers finished 11th in the girls goat tying, making a ninth-place run in round one with a time of 11.92 seconds.
She was consistent in her efforts, clocking 11.07 in round two for sixth place and posting an 11.7 for ninth place in the final round — finishing sixth in the average with a three-goat time of 34.69 seconds.
Ayers and Douglas-Carson partner Colby Morian did not post a time in the ribbon roping, finishing the year in 14th place.
Desi Coombs
Paired with three qualifications to nationals, Coombs knocked down three berths to SSIR — narrowly missing out on two more trips to the NJHSFR.
She placed fifth in both the barrel racing and the team roping, finishing sixth in the ribbon roping.
Coombs performed well in the barrels, but she entered the state finals in a 48-point deficit behind fourth.
She placed fourth in the first round with a time of 17.754, followed with a 17.501 for fifth in round two and went for a 17.751 in the short-go — her three-run time of 53.006 seconds ranking third in the average — closing the year in fifth place with 248.25 points.
Coombs was also one spot out of nationals in the team roping, finishing fifth with Christensen.
They entered state in sixth place and climbed one position, taking no-times on their first-two runs but finishing sixth in the short-go with a time of 30.24 seconds, scoring 219.25 points for the year.
In the ribbon roping, Coombs ranked sixth with partner Zane Felton.
Coombs and Felton held a two-point lead over fourth place entering state, but a time of 27 seconds in the first round placed ninth and a no-time in round two spelled trouble.
The duo combined for a third-place run of 10.88 seconds in the short-go, but a total time of 37.88 seconds on two head placed ninth in the average, finishing the season with 232 points.
Landon Albisu
After Albisu’s two berths to nationals, he added a pair of SSIR qualifications — placing fifth in the chute dogging and eighth in the saddle bronc.
He was one spot away from his third trip to Huron in the dogging.
Albisu opened the rodeo with a long run of 29.55 seconds for eighth place, following with his best time of 4.52 seconds for third in the second round and an 11.74-second run in the short-go ranked sixth.
With a three-head time of 45.81 seconds, he placed fifth in the average and tallied 257.5 points for the season.
He did not post a score during the state rodeo in the saddle bronc, finishing with 56 points for the year.
Syerra Silva
Along with four NJHSFR berths, Silva added two SSIR qualifications to her resume.
She finished seventh in the girls goat tying and rounded out the top-10 in the breakaway roping.
Silva entered state rodeo in seventh place in the goat tying and stayed right there.
She placed sixth in the first round with a time of 10.96 seconds, fell to ninth in round two with a 12-flat and went to eighth in the short-go with an 11.57 — ranking sixth in the average with a three-head total of 34.53 — scoring 199 points for the season.
In the breakaway roping, she also went to state in seventh place.
However, she dropped three positions with two no-times, her lone time of 46.53 seconds coming in the second round. For the year, she tallied 122 points.
Emmett Silva
Like his sister, Emmett Silva also locked up two SSIR events — placing fifth in the boys breakaway and 13th in the chute dogging.
He was part of a three-way tie for first entering state, but a time of 27.89 seconds placed seventh in the first round.
Silva notched a 5.99 on his next calf but fell to ninth in a tough round, but he made his best run when it counted with a 4.1 for sixth place in the short-go — also finishing sixth in the three-head average with a total time of 37.98 seconds — narrowly missing a trip to Huron with 276 points.
In the chute dogging, he took a no-time in a round one and went long (57.92) in round two, placing ninth with a time of 13.7 in the short-go.
Eyer Morrison
Eyer Morrison also qualified for Winnemucca’s rodeo in two events with a seventh-place finish in the boys goat tying and a 13th-place effort in the boys breakaway roping.
In the goats, he started well with a 12.2-second run for fourth place in the first round, but he took consecutive no-times on the next two after entering state tied for the lead seven ways — finishing the season with 235.75 points.
In the dogging, he never stopped the clock in three runs.
Ethan Rockwell
Rockwell made it to SSIR with his aim, taking seventh place in the rifle shoot with a score of 188 points.
Zach Oros
Jiggs’ Zach Oros did all of his scoring in the bull riding before the state finals, finishing the year in eighth place with 68 points, not tallying a qualified ride during the state rodeo.
Arlee Morrison
With two qualifications to nationals under her belt, Arlee Morrison added an SSIR berth — placing ninth in the pole bending.
She did not place on a 22.618 in the first round, adding a 22.265 for 10th in the round two and a 22.051 for her fastest run and eighth place in the short-go — earning fourth in the average with consistent times for a three-round total of 66.934 seconds.
She scored 144.75 points for the year.
Charlie Wright
After three national berths, Wright added an SSIR qualification in the chute dogging — rounding out the top-10 in the event.
He stopped the clock on all-three runs at state, posting a 27.45 in round one for seventh place and finishing ninth with a 24.67 in the second round.
Wright did not place on his fastest run of 20.48 in the final round, but his three-steer tally of 72.6 seconds was good enough for ninth in the average.
For the season, he scored 122 points.
Congratulations to Desi Coombs for her All-Around title and her two state championships in the goat tying and pole bending, Syerra Silva for her Reserve All-Around and state title in the barrel racing, Charlie Wright for knocking down three trip to nationals and is state crown in the saddle bronc, Landon Albisu for knocking down a pair of championships in the bareback riding and the rifle shoot, Brock Feyder and Brock Borkman for teaming up on their victory and Ethan Rockwell for his state-winning performance in the chute dogging.
Best of luck to all qualifiers to both the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo and the Silver State International Rodeo.
Rodeo Schedule
The National Junior High School Rodeo Finals will run from June 23-29, in Huron, South Dakota, a quick turnaround for a June 29 through July 6 stint at the Silver State International Rodeo, at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, in Winnemucca.
