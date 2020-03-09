Related to this story

Badger bookends WNFR

ELKO — Well, the middle portion of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo did not go as planned for Elko’s Dakota Eldridge, but it’s hard to compl…

4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo

While Dakota Eldridge may be the only Elko County contestant at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, he's far from the only Nevada cowboy who will rock and roll under the bright lights of Las Vegas. He will be joined by Fallon team roper Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion and 10-time WNFR qualifier — and a pair of Winnemucca talents as saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock and bareback rider Trenten Montero make their WNFR debuts.