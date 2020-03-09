ARLINGTON — In the words of Kid Rock, rodeo — specifically RFD-TV’s The American — provides “a slice of America you can’t get too many places” and he’d rather be there “way more” than be in “Holly-weird.”

Well, of the Americana pie — Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge bit off a big piece and made a huge jump in the standings of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Eldridge was an invitee — granted to the top-10 of the previous year-end world standings in each event — to the richest one-weekend rodeo in the world.

With 16 contestants in the American Finals, the top-eight from each event Saturday earned a second-round go on Sunday and the top-four in the two-round average qualified for the grand finale short-go.

On Saturday, Eldridge, riding Clayton Hass’ horse “Benz,” took second in the steer wrestling with a time of 4.22 seconds — bested only by the 3.74-second run of Rowdy Parrott — earning $2,250.

Consistency was the name of the game for Eldridge, who slapped down a third-place, 4.26-second effort on his first steer Sunday.

With a two-steer total of 8.48 seconds, Eldridge qualified third for the top-four final — trailing Tyler Waguespack (8.42) and Matt Reeves (8.46) and leading Tyler Pearson (8.49).

In the final, every started with a clean slate — one run for the chance to win at least $100,000.

Pearson ran first and went down the arena for a time of 4.93 seconds, leaving the door open.

Eldridge was second out and caught his steer quickly, but the animal hung a hind leg and threw slowly — the clock stopping in 4.8 seconds.

Reeves, the third cowboy out, jumped to the top and ran away with the $100,000 prize with a time of 4.05 seconds.

Waguespack, the two-time world champion (2016, 2018), was the last to go with the pressure tightened significantly by Reeves’ run.

His steer broke sharply from the chute and went way down massive arena of AT&T Stadium — the home of the Dallas Cowboys — Waguespack not getting his hands on his steer in time to threaten anywhere near the top, finishing fourth in 6.3 seconds.

Eldridge did not win first, but he hung on for a second-place finish and a $25,000 payday.

Pearson knocked down $10,000 for third, and Waguespack pocketed $5,000 for fourth.

Entering the rodeo — after a slow start to the winter — Eldridge was 39th in the world standings with $7,226.88.

However, his $27,250 at The American catapulted him to $34,476.88 in earnings on the year and jumped him all the way to second in the standings.

Half of Reeves’ $100,000 payoff counted toward the PRCA standings — his $50,000 added to his already-third-place total of $27,580.09 — giving him $77,580.09 in eligible earnings and a wide lead of more than double ahead of second place.

Entering The American in fifth, Waguespack moved up to fourth in the world standings.

“When Tyler was getting ready to run, I thought I was going to wind up third in The American again,” Eldridge said. “So now, I have two thirds and a second at The American.”

However, so much can change in rodeo — example, The American — and another huge-paying rodeo is already both underway and right around the bend.

Beginning on March 3, RODEOHOUSTON runs through March 22, which uses a bracket format that takes the top-four money winners from each Super Series into a pair semifinals on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 (10 contestants in each event in each semifinal, 20 total).

“There are some high-paying rodeos now. Fort Worth was big, and San Antonio was a big one,” Eldridge said. “It can all change so fast. I jumped up in the standings, but Houston is another $50,000 rodeo (to the winner in each event). I have about a week off, but I have to get ready for that one.”

From each semifinal, the top-four in each event — plus two wild cards (Saturday, March 21) — will advance to the Championship Round at 3:45 p.m. CST on Sunday, March 22, at NRG Stadium.

Eldridge will run his three steers at RODEOHOUSTON in Super Series V from March 16-18.

Jade Corkill

Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion heeler — could have taken a big step toward gold buckle No. 4 in the team roping with back-to-back world champion header Clay Smith, both invited to The American.

In long-go, Smith and Corkill made a businessmen’s run of 4.51 seconds and finished in fifth place.

In the top-eight — a lightning-quick round on good steers with a short setup — Smith and Corkill upped their game significantly and stopped the clock with a round-best time of 3.83 seconds.

With a two-steer total of 8.34 seconds, they ranked second in the average behind the No. 1 time of 8.33 seconds set by Luke Brown and Joseph Harrison.

The top-four teams were rounded out by a two-head time of 8.37 seconds by Colby Lovell and Jared Fillmore (4.51 and 3.86) and the two-round total of 8.64 seconds from Tate Kirchenschlager and Kyle Lockett.

Kirchenschlager and Lockett ran first in the final, the head loop sailing wide and underneath the right horn for a no-time.

Lovell and Fillmore made a smooth run of 4.61 seconds, but Smith and Corkill went long — the head loop splitting the horns and Smith needing to fish his catch clean — the clock rolling as Corkill waited for his chance to wheel two feet for a time of 5.98 seconds.

Last out, Brown and Harrison were as smooth as glass; the head catch snappy, the handle textbook and the heel loop money — big money.

With a time of 4.3 seconds, Brown and Harrison each claimed $100,000.

Lovell and Fillmore ranked second for $25,000 each, Smith and Corkill earned $10,000 apiece for third and Kirchenschlager and Lockett each took home $5,000 for fourth.

Entering The American, Corkill was No. 1 in the PRCA heeling world standings with $35,675.54 in winnings on the 2020 season and added $10K to his cause for a total of $45,675.54.

However, Harrison overcame the deficit and then some — climbing from 39th to first — increasing his earnings from $7,360 to $60,360 with $50,0000 of his $100K counting toward the total and $3,000 from the long-go round of The American.

Anthony Barrington

While Eldridge and Corkill were both invited to The American, Tony Barrington had to qualify for his chance at the big money in the bareback riding.

The journey began clear back to New Year, when Barrington made an 85-point ride on Kesler Rodeo’s “Slingshot” during a qualifier in Albany, Oregon, placing second with the top-four advancing to the semifinals of The American.

On Feb. 27, Barrington scored 79.25 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ “Widower” and tied for ninth, 10th and 11th — an extra bareback rider advancing due to the tie.

From there, the top-six earned their spots in The American’s final weekend — Barrington nailing down the sixth and final qualification with an 81-point ride on Vold Rodeo’s “Misty Valley” on Feb. 29.

Barrington had never been on his first draw for The American, “Uncapped” of Pickett Pro Rodeo, but he was excited for the opportunity.

“I have never been on it or seen it live, but I watched some video on Instagram of Paden Hurst,” Barrington said. “The horse looked good. I don’t think they’ve been under 80 (points) on that horse in like three years.”

Adding to the streak of 80-plus points, Barrington tied for sixth Saturday in the long-go with reigning world champion Clayton Biglow — each marking 85.25 points.

During the round of eight, Barrington was consistent and bumped his score half of a point to 85.75 — getting jerked near the end of the ride and coming down under a pickup man’s horse.

However, his two-round total of 171 was all he needed to lock up fourth in the two-horse average for a chance to run at the big cash.

Barrington, as a qualifier and not an invitee, was eligible for the $1 million side pot.

In the final, Barrington had trouble on a rank horse and placed fourth with a score of 67 points for $5,000.

The earnings moved Barrington into the top-50 of the PRCA bareback world standings, currently placing 41st with $6,410 on the season.

Trenten Montero

Winnemucca bareback rider Trenten Montero was granted an invitation to The American after finishing 10th in the 2019 year-end standings.

Aboard a younger colt of Pickett Pro Rodeo’s, the bucker was wild and made several rearing leaps — Montero staying in the middle with his feet in the neck during the long-go on Saturday.

However, the trip of the horse was not conducive to a high score — the judges awarding Montero just 79 points and tying for 13th place with the top-eight earning another horse.

Montero needs to climb a shade more than 20 spots in the standings in order to earn his second Wrangler National Finals Rodeo back number, ranking 36th in the PRCA standings with $6,942.16 on the year.

Follow the action

To stay up on the current list of rodeos, full results and world standings — follow the action at prodeo.com, the official website of the PRCA.

For live broadcasts, watch events of the PRCA season on RFD-TV (Channel 345 on DirecTV, Channel 231 on Dish Network) and The Cowboy Channel (Channel 603 on DirecTV, Channel 232 on Dish Network).

