After a lengthy repair to the municipal facility, the Elko Anacondas have returned to the swimming pool.
Elko swimmers participated in four meets this summer, kicking the season off with the Elko High Desert Invitational in June.
At the Snake River Summer Championships, in Twin Falls, Idaho, 21 athletes competed for Elko.
Bryce and Alex Ferris earned high-point awards for their strong age-group performances.
Bryce also represented Snake River Swimming at the prestigious Western Zone Age Group Championship in August, in Gresham, Oregon.
His finishes included 14th in 200-meter freestyle, 15th in the 50 fly and 17th in the 200 individual medley.
Swimming for Elko at the Summer Championships were Nate Christensen, Laszlo Demick, Brooke Detwiler, Alex Ferris, Bryce Ferris, Charles Gonin, Du Toit Gonin, Nevaeh Gray, Cealia Greener, Ahri Gross, Ellie Gross, Ronan Gross, Savannah Larson, Anna Lavering, Ethan Lydon, Cash Maier, Maddison Short, Cooper Sirotek, Justice Sirotek, Daniel Smith and John Watson.
The High Country Championship, in Minden, concluded the summer meets, with five swimmers competing.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Charles Gonin, Justice Sirotek, Cooper Sirotek and Smith placed first.
The 400 medley relay team of Justice Sirotek, Cooper Sirotek, Daniel Smith and Charles Gonin placed second.
Smith (Boys 15-19 age group) made the finals in all his events and included distance events in his weekend, finishing second in the 1000 free, fifth in the 500 free, sixth in the 200 free, seventh in the 50 free, eighth in the 100 free, eighth in the 100 fly and 11th in the 100 back.
Charles Gonin (Boys 15-19) swam two personal-best times and took second in the 200 IM, 10th in 100 free, 12th in the 100 fly, 12th in the 100 back, 13th in the 50 free, 14th in the 200 free and 28th in the 100 breaststroke.
Cooper Sirotek (Boys 15-19) swam for five PRs and was ninth in the 200 back, 13th in the 200 IM, 15th in the 200 free, 20th in the 50 free, 21st in the 100 back, 24th in the 100 free and 27th in the 100 breast.
Justice Sirotek (Boys 15-19) had seven personal bests and ranked ninth in the 200 back, 21st in the 100 fly, 24th in the 100 back, 26th in the 200 free, 30th in the 100 breast, 31st in the 50 free and 32nd in the 100 free.
Savannah Larson (Girls 8-10) posted six personal-best times and placed 17th in the 100 back, 23rd in the 100 breast, 26th in the 100 free, 27th in the 50 back and 31st in the 50 free.
Tryouts
The Elko Swim Team will start the new season with tryouts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Elko City Pool.
