LAUREL, Montana -- Tom Anderson of Laurel, Montana, winner of the Rocky Mountain Section Senior PGA Professional Championship on July 16 and 17 at Laurel (Montana) Golf Club will lead four Section PGA Professionals to compete Oct. 3-6, in the 31st Senior PGA Professional Championship.
This marks the fifth time Anderson has won the Senior Professional title in the Rocky Mountain Section.
The national Championship, presented by Cadillac and supported by Golf Channel and John Deere, will be held at Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa, in Austin, Texas.
Anderson turned in a winning total of even-par 144 to capture the Rocky Mountain Section Senior PGA Professional Championship presented by Cadillac. John Graham, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, finished five strokes back at 149, where he was joined by Ron Rawls, of Boise, Idaho.
Boise's Jim Empey took fourth with a two-round total total of 150.
Elko's Brad Martin finished fifth with a two-round score of 152, shooting a three-over 75 on Tuesday in round one — leading the field with three birdies — closing with a five-over 77 in round two.
On Wednesday, Martin posted five bogeys and a double bogey with two birdies (10th, 16th holes).
The Rocky Mountain Section PGA thanks host professional Tom Anderson and the members and staff of Laurel Golf Club for again hosting the Section Senior Professional Championship and Section Championship.
The Senior PGA Professional Championship brings together a field of 264 contestants representing the PGA of America’s 41 nationwide sections, and features a total purse of $300,000.
The first two rounds will be conducted on the Foothills and Coore Crenshaw Courses. The first cut will be made after 36 holes of play to the low-90 scorers and ties. The second cut will be made after 54 holes of play to the low-70 scorers and ties. The final two rounds will be played on the Foothills Course.
Designed by Tom Fazio, the Foothills Course was recently ranked as one of the top courses in Texas by "Golf Magazine." The course is protected by cliffs, waterfalls and creeks, making for a beautiful, scenic round, but also emphasizes the importance of accuracy.
Drives from the elevated tee boxes must be precise to hit the fairways, and even more so when approaching the small greens. Previously, the Foothills Course was home to the PGA Tour Champions Legends of Golf tournament from 1990-1994.
A collaboration between course architect Bill Coore and two-time Masters Champion, Ben Crenshaw, the Coore Crenshaw Course is designed with the ideology that nature is the best architect. Although the holes feature lush, wide fairways, the dense trees to their sides will swallow any ball that misses its mark. However, the real challenge is found on the large, undulated greens that are sure to stump and frustrate players. The course’s beauty is really seen on the signature 18th hole. Running slightly uphill, approach shots must carry a creek to the low-lying green which is designed to appear as though it was carved into the hillside.
Beginning in 1989, the Senior PGA Professional Championship is modeled after the PGA Professional Championship, with a field of 50-and-older senior PGA Professionals who advanced through 41 Section Championships conducted from June through August. The top 35 finishers in the national Championship earn a berth in the 81st KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will be conducted in May of 2020 at Harbor Shores, in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
The top five finishers earn an exemption into the final stage of the 2020 PGA Tour Champions National Finals in November 2019. Since its debut, many participants in the Senior PGA Professional Championship have used their success in the event as a springboard to a PGA Tour Champions career.
