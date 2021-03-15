Anderson 'hauls' Spring Creek to 4-1 win

SPRING CREEK — Scoring four goals in a soccer match is impressive, doing so in a half is remarkable.
On Saturday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team — after dropping its first-games of the year — picked up its second straight victory.
Hosting Dayton, the Spartans broke a scoreless draw in the second half — one that saw five-total goals — sophomore Spencer Anderson “hauling” Spring Creek to a 4-1 victory.
After no goals were mounted in the first 40 minutes of play, Anderson put his team on his back and on his foot — unleashing four scores in the final 40 minutes.
“All of them. Spencer Anderson scored all of our goals,” said Spring Creek head coach Craigh Cornelius. “He scored on a penalty kick, a free kick and the others were kind of thru balls.”
One of Anderson’s four goals came on a goal kick from senior Darryn Spring, who sent a boomer down the pitch — Anderson “winning a jump ball” and taking it in for the score.
In the Spartans’ first-two contests, they were outscored by a combined total of 15-2 — dropping their home and season opener 7-1 to Lowry and following with an 8-1 loss in Elko.
However — following a 4-3 win on the road in Fallon — the winning streak has now reached two for Cornelius in his first year at the helm and his young roster.
“I think in the first-two games, it was the first varsity (soccer) experience for almost all of us,” he said. “We’re playing with more confidence now. Once they got their feet wet, they have kind of settled in.”
Up Next
The Spartans (2-2) were slated to host Fernley (2-2 as of Monday) at 2 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, but the Vaqueros have informed them that they will not make the trip.
“I was told by our administration that they’re not coming. If they forfeit, that will be another win and get us to 3-2,” Cornelius said. “It’s crazy. Fernley is one of the best teams in the league; them and Elko.”
If Fernley does indeed cancel, Spring Creek will play its next game on the road versus Lowry (2-2 as of Monday) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.