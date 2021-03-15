Anderson 'hauls' Spring Creek to 4-1 win

SPRING CREEK — Scoring four goals in a soccer match is impressive, doing so in a half is remarkable.

On Saturday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team — after dropping its first-games of the year — picked up its second straight victory.

Hosting Dayton, the Spartans broke a scoreless draw in the second half — one that saw five-total goals — sophomore Spencer Anderson “hauling” Spring Creek to a 4-1 victory.

After no goals were mounted in the first 40 minutes of play, Anderson put his team on his back and on his foot — unleashing four scores in the final 40 minutes.

“All of them. Spencer Anderson scored all of our goals,” said Spring Creek head coach Craigh Cornelius. “He scored on a penalty kick, a free kick and the others were kind of thru balls.”

One of Anderson’s four goals came on a goal kick from senior Darryn Spring, who sent a boomer down the pitch — Anderson “winning a jump ball” and taking it in for the score.

In the Spartans’ first-two contests, they were outscored by a combined total of 15-2 — dropping their home and season opener 7-1 to Lowry and following with an 8-1 loss in Elko.

