Arkansas State (8-4, Sun Belt) vs Nevada (7-5, Mountain West), Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m. EST.
LOCATION: Tucson, Arizona
TOP PLAYERS
Arkansas State: QB Justice Hansen, 3,172 yards passing, 27 touchdowns.
Nevada: QB Ty Gangi, 3,131 yards passing, 23 touchdowns.
NOTABLE
Arkansas State: The Red Wolves are on a four-game winning streak.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack played in the inaugural Arizona Bowl in 2015, beating MWC rival Colorado State 28-23.
LAST TIME
Arkansas State 44, Nevada 28. (Nov. 6, 1999)
BOWL HISTORY
Arkansas State: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, eighth straight season in the postseason.
Nevada: Second appearance in the Arizona Bowl, 14th bowl appearance in school history.
