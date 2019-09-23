RIBGY, Idaho — Spring Creek head football coach Mike Tournahu knew from watching tape that his team would face the biggest, best offensive and defensive lines the Spartans have seen all season.
On Friday night, the Spartans’ trip to Rigby, Idaho, was not a pleasant experience.
Spring Creek fell behind 34-0 in the first half and were kept off the scoreboard throughout the contest in a 48-0 shutout loss.
The Spartans ran just 43 offensive plays in the ballgame, struggling mightily to move the chains and extend drives.
Up front, the massive and mean Trojans locked down Spring Creek’s run game — the Spartans playing without senior tailback Reed Westwood.
For the game, Spring Creek rushed for just 35 yards on 33 carries — limited to only 1.1 yards per tote.
Junior Q Boyd found the most success, carrying 17 times for 31 yards.
He was followed by 15 rushing yards on 13 touches from senior Matthew Writer.
You have free articles remaining.
With the ground game nullified, the Spartans could not manage anything through the air either — actually finishing the contest in the negative with the passing attack.
Senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie finished 2-for-7 for minus-two yards.
The only completion that went for plus yardage was a three-yard catch by senior Ryan Thurston.
Spring Creek fumbled three times, losing two of the loose balls.
In relief for Westwood, Boyd punted the ball well — striking six punts for 228 yard with a long of 42 and an average of 36.8.
Up Next
The Spartans (1-3 overall, 1-2 in league) will return to Division 3A North play against Sparks (1-4 overall, 0-3 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.