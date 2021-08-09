Tuesday, Aug. 10

Productivity is the name of the game. How you go about getting ahead physically, emotionally and financially will affect your status and reputation. Think outside the box, and take the path of least resistance. If you use intelligence and insight, you will overcome any setback you encounter.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let anyone stifle your plans or come between you and someone who has always supported you. Indulgence will set you back. Consider every angle, ask questions and verify information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take pride in what you do. Accept responsibility and honor your promises. Do quality work and live up to your word. Work to improve your relationships with others, and hone your skills.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do what you can to make a difference. The suggestions you make and the help you offer will bring about changes that will make your life easier. New friendships and beginnings await if you get out and mingle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Move in a direction that suits you. You’ll miss your chance to create a solid position for yourself if you follow someone else. It’s time to look out for No. 1 and engage in what’s best for you.