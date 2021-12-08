Avila named League MVP, Lujan Coach of the Year

ELKO — The Division 3A North-East and Region boys soccer awards — like the season — was headlined and punctuated by the Elko Indians.

The Indians were undefeated in league play, won the conference title and advanced to the regional championship — also qualifying for the state tournament.

Nico Avila

Elko sophomore Nico Avila — in his second season of varsity soccer — took a giant leap and proved to be the best boys soccer player in the land, earning the League MVP award for the 3A North-East.

He also closed the year with 1st-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-State selections in the midfield.

Avila led the league in points by a wide margin — putting 54 on the board with 33 ranking second — topping the conference with 22 goals (14 ranking second) and tying for second in the league with 10 assists.

In 19 contests, he scored in 14 contests — notching multiple goals five times.

Avila notched a hat trick in the Indians’ season opener versus Lowry on Aug. 27, 2021, in the Spring Creek Cup — also booting an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Buckaroos.

He recorded at least one assist in eight games, dishing a pair in two contests — scoring a goal and setting up two more in a 5-0 victory on Sept. 24, 2021, in Dayton, and cashing two goals and two dimes in a 9-0 home win over Fallon on Oct. 8, 2021, at Adobe Middle School.

Avila punched the Indians’ tickets to state with a goal on a penalty kick late in the 3A North regional semifinal during a 2-1 win over Douglas on Nov. 5, 2021, in Winnemucca.

Alonso Lujan

A successful team is often led by someone who knows how and when to push the right buttons, coupled with a vast knowledge of the game.

In his fourth season as the face of the program, Elko’s Alonso Lujan was named the 3A North-East Coach of the Year — leading the Indians to consecutive league titles, their first state appearance since 2011 and their fifth trip to state in program history.

Elko finished the season with a 12-6-4 overall record and went 9-0-1 in league play.

Miguel Abarca

Simply put, the Indians had the privilege of playing with the probably the best sweeper in the league and — arguably — the state.

Junior Miguel Abarca commanded the back end of Elko’s defense, doing so with knowledge of schemes, anticipation, size and athleticism.

Abarca was a 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-State selection.

He led a defense that never allowed more than two goals by a 3A North-East opponent.

In 11 games against league foes — one coming in the preseason — Abarca and the Indians pitched six shutouts and gave up just one score three times.

Not only gifted with impressive defense skills and a knack for being in the right place at the right time, Abarca also possesses offensive talent.

Despite limited opportunities, he finished the season with three goals and made two assists.

His best offensive game came in a 4-0 home victory over Fernley on Oct. 16, 2021, turning in a score and an assist against the Vaqueros.

1st-Team All-League, 2nd-Team All-Region

A number of players were recognized with 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-North selections.

Freddy Cervantes

Elko senior Freddy Cervantes is gifted both as a scorer and a distributor of the ball in the midfield.

Despite missing a number of games or being severely limited in more than a handful of contests, Cervantes still managed to split second in points for the 3A North-East.

In 16 games of field stats, he finished second with 35 points — leading the league by nearly double over second place with 19 assists.

He tied for fifth in the conference with eight goals.

Cervantes finished with at least one assist in 11 contests, setting up three scores on four occasions — doing so twice against Lowry, once versus Fernley and once against Fallon.

In two of those instances, Cervantes tallied seven points — finishing with two goals and three assists on Sept. 25 in a 7-2 home win over Fernley and once again in a 9-0 victory Oct. 8 versus Fallon.

In his career finale, Cervantes scored a late goal on a penalty kick in Elko’s 4-1 loss to Sports and Leadership Management Academy in the 3A state semifinal on Nov. 12, in Las Vegas.

Spencer Anderson

Spring Creek junior Spencer Anderson earned his 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region selections as a utility.

Anderson finished fourth in the 3A North-East with 27 points and ranked third in the league with 11 goals, tying for fifth place with five assists — pacing the Spartans in every category.

He scored at least one goal in seven games and notched an assist five times.

His best offensive performance came in a 5-2 home win over Fallon on Oct. 9, 2021, notching a hat trick and an assist versus the Greenwave.

Anderson posted a pair of two-goal games, doing so in a 3-2 comeback win over Lowry on Aug. 27, 2021 — in the Spring Creek Cup — and in a 10-2 home loss against McQueen on Sept, 10, 2021.

Brady Smith

Despite a 5-13-2 overall record, the Spartans went 4-4-2 in league play and earned the third and final berth to the regional tournament.

With a young team, the Spartans have found a mainstay of their program for years to come.

At goalie, freshman Brady Smith was remarkable and was tabbed as the 1st-Team All-League goalkeeper of the 3A North-East — also earning a 2nd-Team All-North nod.

Although he is small in stature, Smith demonstrates both smarts and ability — knowing when to advance from the frame, went to cross over and how to collect shots.

In 11 contests against league opponents, Smith allowed 22 goals — two per contest — giving up two goals or less in seven games.

He posted a pair of league shutouts and two one-goal efforts against 3A North-East competition.

Jarom Woo

Another young player the Spartans can build around is sophomore Jarom Woo, who was named a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region midfielder — many of his duties revolving around the defensive side of the field.

The Spartans settled in defensively as the season progressed, giving up 25 goals after starting league play — allowing 2.3 goals per contest in the stretch.

Offensively, Woo’s touches were limited.

However, he managed to notch a goal and an assist — often taking the Spartans’ corner kicks and direct kicks.

Woo scored his only goal of the year in a 2-0 home win against Dayton on Sept. 25, 2021, and made his lone assist in a 2-2 tie versus Lowry on Oct. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek.

2nd-Team All-League

Five local players were recognized as 2nd-Team All-League athletes, four from Elko and one from Spring Creek.

Marcos Carlos

Elko sophomore Marcos Carlos (a two-year varsity starter) — paired with Avila — should provide the Indians with a formidable punch for two more seasons at forward.

Carlos finished sixth in the league with 21 points and ranked fifth in the 3A North-East with eight goals, tying for fifth in the conference with five assists.

His best contest was a two-goal, two-assist performance in a 7-2 win over Lowry on Oct. 9, at Adobe Middle School.

Carson Fisher

Like Carlos, sophomore Carson Fisher’s 2nd-Team All-League nod came at forward for Spring Creek.

In his second season of varsity ball, Fisher tied for 15th in the league with six points — coming on a goal and four assists.

His four assists split ninth in the conference.

On Oct. 28, 2021, Fisher turned in his best offensive contest — scoring a goal and making an assist in a 2-1 road victory over Fallon.

Manny Cortes

In his final season with the Indians, senior Manny Cortes wore a number of hats — potentially serving as Elko’s most well-rounded athlete — earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection as a utility player.

Whether in the midfield, up top at forward on the wings or on defense, Cortes portrayed someone who could make impact plays — regardless of the skill required at the position he manned.

On the year, he finished with five points — scoring two goals and assisting another.

He posted a goal against both McQueen (6-2 home loss on Sept. 11, 2021) and Fallon (3-1 road win on Oct. 27, 2021) and dished his only assist in a 9-0 home win versus the Greenwave on Oct. 8, 2021.

Cortes drew a foul in the box in the 3A state semifinal, setting up the Indians’ only goal in a 4-1 loss to SLAM Academy on Nov. 12, 2021, in Vegas.

Jeremy Ankomah, Jonathan Jaimes

Elko senior Jeremy Ankomah and sophomore provided both experience and hard-nosed, physical play for a defense that allowed just seven goals in 11 contests against a 3A North-East opponent.

Opponents found tough sledding when trying to score down the right side, as the left side — as viewed from the Indians’ goal — was pretty impenetrable.

While Ankomah departs, Jaimes still has two years of eligibility.

Honorable Mentions

OC Orozco

Doubling both as a defender and a midfielder, Elko senior OC Orozco split seventh in the league with 14 points — tying for seventh in the 3A North-East with six goals and adding a pair of assists.

Orozco’s biggest goal came in the 3A North regional semifinal against Douglas, scoring on a series of deflections from a corner kick by Carlos and tying the game 1-1.

Nathan Morrill

Spring Creek sophomore Nathan Morrill tied for seventh in the league with 14 points, split seventh in the conference with six goals and made two assists.

He posted two one-goal, one-assist games — accomplishing the feat in a 52- home win over Fallon on Oct. 9, 2021, and once again during a 2-2 tie with Lowry on Oct. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek.

Morrill’s last goal came in the Spartans’ final game during a 5-1 loss to Douglas in the 3A North regional quarterfinal on Nov. 4, 2021, in Winnemucca.

Langston Bonafide

Elko junior Langston Bonafide provided the Indians will ample speed at forward and immediate firepower after missing the first half of the season.

In 10 games, Bonafide scored four goals — tying for ninth in the league — and made two assists.

During the Indians’ 9-0 victory over Fallon, Bonafide scored a goal and made an assist.

Eric Azcue

Elko senior goalie Eric Azcue allowed just seven goals in 11 league contests, notching 32 saves.

He posted his season high of 10 saves in two matches, doing so on Sept. 10 in a 2-2 tie versus Bishop Manogue and on Sept. 17 during a scoreless draw against South Tahoe.

Connor Knotts

Spring Creek sophomore Connor Knotts finished the season with three assists — tying for 10th in the league — notching his last assist to Morrill during the regional tournament versus the Tigers.

Djrevan Demick

Freshman Djrevan Demick finished his first season of varsity soccer with the Spartans, scoring a goal and adding a pair of assists.

Owen May

For the Spartans, junior Owen May — generally a defender — closed the year with a pair of goals, posting one in each meeting with Fernley.

Spenser Jones

Elko senior Spenser Jones likely should have received an all-league selection as a defender, providing the Indians with remarkable toughness.

Offensively, he finished the year with a goal and an assist.

Kendrick Lee

Sophomore Kendrick Lee will give the Spartans his services for another two years on the defensive side of the ball.

Congratulations to Nico Avila on his League MVP and 1st-Team All-State selection, Miguel Abarca on his 1st-Team All-State nod, Alonso Lujan for his Coach of the Year, Freddy Cervantes, Spencer Anderson, Brady Smith and Jarom Woo for their 1st-Team All-League choices and to all players who brought recognition for the league awards back to Elko County after the 3A North-East boys soccer season.

