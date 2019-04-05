SPRING CREEK – A low-scoring, defensive struggle between two 11-1 teams ended Friday with some rare offense.
With the game between the Spring Creek and Truckee baseball teams deadlocked at 2-2, senior Brock Gilligan gave the Spartans an early Easter present – coming in the form of a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning – the knock driving in senior Clay Campbell for the game-winning run.
Spring Creek won the ballgame 3-2 and improved to 12-1 in league play, breaking a three way tie with the Wolverines and the Indians – the Spartans and Elko now the only one-loss teams in the land following the Indians’ 5-1 win Friday, in Fallon.
Fittingly, Campbell scored the first and last runs of the contest – notching a game-best two runs scored – leading off the bottom of the first with a walk.
He advanced on a sacrifice by Gilligan and scored on a one-out double by senior Jay King, Spring Creek taking a 1-0 lead.
Truckee evened the contest in the top of the second inning.
Following a fly out to junior Kyle Owsley in center field, the Wolverines tallied back-to-back hits.
Senior Jake Streit ripped a double and scored on a single by senior Sawyer Thompson, tying the game 1-1.
Spring Creek escaped further damage with a groundout to Gilligan and a strikeout by senior Max Shanks.
Walks to senior Brendyn Taylor and Owsley were Spring Creek’s only signs of offense in the bottom half.
The Spartans retired the Wolverines in order in the top of the third, senior James Testerman catching two balls in right field and junior Cameron Dockery making a nice running play at third base.
In the bottom of the third, the only baserunner came in the form of King – drawing a one-out walk – the Spartans flying out three times, once to short and twice to center and left field.
Truckee was sat down one-two-three in the top of the fourth on a play by Dockery for a groundout at third, a looking punchout by Shanks and a dribbler back to Shanks on the hill – applying the tag down the first-base line for an unassisted out.
In the bottom of the fourth, Spring Creek was sparked by a leadoff double from junior Adam Davis to the gap in right-center field.
He advanced to third on a sacrifice by Testerman, scoring on a groundout RBI by Taylor to second base for a 2-1 lead.
Once again, the Wolverines answered a score with a run of their own – cooking up some two-out magic.
Sophomore Timmy Reeve extended the inning with a two-out double, and junior Tyler Estabrook followed with a two-base poke of his own – Reeve knotting the score 2-2.
Senior Marcus Bellon reached on an error at third base – placing runners on the corners – but the inning closed with a groundout to Gilligan at short.
Spring Creek went down in order in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff strikeout and consecutive fly balls to center and right field.
The Spartans returned the favor in the top of the sixth – Owsley and Testerman each catching fly balls in the outfield and Dockery fielding a grounder at third – but the Spartans were retired in order in the bottom half on two groundballs to short and a fly ball to right.
In the effort to post a scoreless defensive effort in the top of the seventh, Spring Creek came up clutch – notching a one-two-three frame – Dockery making a play at third on a grounder, Shanks sitting a batter down with a looking K and Owsley covering a lot of ground for a great catch in shallow-left center.
After a fly out to center put one away in the bottom half, the Spartans gained a base knock by Campbell.
Gilligan stepped in the box, and the rest is history – his RBI double giving Campbell the green light to step on the gas – Campbell turning second and rounding third, hitting the jets and easily scoring before the ball could arrive.
The Spartans opened the three-game series with a 3-2 walk-off dub over the defending state champs.
Gilligan finished 1-for-3 with a game-winning RBI double, King going 1-for-2 with a double and driving in a run.
Campbell scored a game-high two runs, hitting 1-for-3.
Davis also went 1-for-3 at the dish with a two-bagger and scored a run, driven in by a groundout RBI by Taylor.
Owsley batted 1-for-2 for the Spartans.
Shanks went the distance for Spring Creek, earning a complete-game win – allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
Up Next
The Spartans will look to maintain at least a tie for their share of the No. 1 spot in the league standings, closing the three-game series with Truckee in a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
