ELKO — Well, the middle portion of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo did not go as planned for Elko’s Dakota Eldridge, but it’s hard to complain about winning the first and 10th rounds of the steer wrestling — or knocking down nearly $100,000 in a week and a half.

Earning his sixth NFR back number in seven years, Eldridge entered the WNFR in 11th place of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings and moved to eighth in the year-end tally, slamming down $96,730.77 in Las Vegas.

He won the first round with a time of 3.6 seconds for $26,230.77 and kicked the week off with a bang.

In Round 4, Eldridge split the sixth and final check of the night with a time of 4.4 seconds for $2,115.38.

Eldridge kept the ball rolling in Round 5 with a second-place run of four-flat and another $20.730.77.

However, as the week progressed — he was getting taken too far down the arena to earn checks by the time he got his hands on the steers.

In Round 10, Eldridge elected to change from his 20-year-old sorrel gelding “Rusty” and jumped on his hazer, Clayton Hass’, horse “Benz.”

The payoff was immediate.

After a frustrating four-round drought, Eldridge struck gold — drilling his final steer in 3.5 seconds.

He bookended the WNFR with wins — coming in the first and 10th rounds — placing on four of 10 steers.

Eldridge earned another $11,423.08 for a seventh-place check in the average with a total time of 68.5 seconds on 10 runs.

Jade Corkill

Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion heeler (2012-2014) — was in the driver’s seat for his fourth gold buckle, needing to catch two steers in the ninth and 10th rounds of the WNFR.

However, a steer off to the left gave Corkill a tough look as he was charging in for a shot — the animal stepping on the bottom strand of his rope.

Initially, Corkill had a leg roped — still fine for staying alive in the average — but the steer jumped out of the loop for a no-time.

He essentially went from first in the world to in trouble.

Roping with partner Clay Smith — who nailed down his second straight world championship — the team rebounded with a clean run of 4.7 seconds in the 10th round for a fourth-place Saturday night in Round 10 for $11,000.

But the team of Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp laid down their steer in 4.4 seconds and placed second in Round 10 — more importantly — winning the average with a nine-run time of 43.8 seconds, no team catching all 10 steers.

The Round 9 bugaboo dropped Smith and Corkill from fourth in the average to sixth when the dust settled, finishing with an eight-head time of 47.3 seconds for $16,500 apiece.

With Snow and Thorp earning $67,269.23 for the average title, the discrepancy of $50,769.23 more than Smith and Corkill’s average checks proved to be the difference in the hunt for the world championship on the heeling side.

Thorp jumped to his first gold buckle with $249,180.61 in season earnings, Corkill falling to fourth $226,945.62 in winnings for the year.

If Smith and Corkill could have remained fourth in the average, Corkill would have nailed down his fourth world championship by $13,303.47.

Smith defended his world title on the heading side, finishing the 2019 season with $268,819.91 — Snow ranking second with $256,938.14.

In Round 2, Smith and Corkill made the trip to the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa — tearing off a winning run of 4.4 seconds for the $26,230.77 check.

They tied for fourth and fifth in Round 4 with a time of 4.3 seconds, shared second and third on a 4.4-second run in Round 5, made three-consecutive trips to the pay window in Round 6 with a time of 4.2 — their fastest run of the rodeo — and finished fifth in Round 8 on a 4.7-second effort, matching their 4.7 again in Round 10 for a fourth-place finish.

Despite not accomplishing their ultimate goal, Smith and Corkill placed in six of 10 rounds and each earned $117,597.06 during the WNFR — not a bad Christmas for either one of their households.

Trenten Montero

Winnemucca bareback rider did not look like a WNFR rookie in the slightest.

In his first trip under the lights of Thomas & Mack Center, Montero shone bright.

He entered the WNFR in 14th place and climbed four positions for a top-10 finish in the year-end standings and was less than $120 from ninth place, closing the year with $170,295.58 — raking in $89,538.46 during his 10 days at the Super Bowl of rodeo.

Montero lit up the scoreboard in Round 2, winning the bareback riding with a 90.5-point spur ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ “Prairie Rose” for a $26,230.77 payday.

He maintained momentum in Round 3 with a second-place score of 89 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s “Neutrena’s Bad Influence” for $20,730.77.

In Round 4, Montero split fifth and sixth place — scoring 86.5 points aboard Three Hills Rodeo’s “Show Boat” and collecting $5,500.

He earned his fourth and final check of the WNFR Saturday night.

Drawing the two-time PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year, C5 Rodeo’s “Virgil,” Montero did not back down from the challenge.

Riding the once-gray, now-whiter bucker, Montero cut loose and was charging the neck — his left foot getting a little loose toward the end of the ride.

The controlled aggression paid off.

When he stepped to the dirt, the scoreboard read 89.5 points for a third-place check worth $15,563.85.

Montero finished as one of just seven men who covered all their horses, pocketing $11,423.08 for seventh in the average with a 10-score total of 839 points.

Mitch Pollock

Winnemucca saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock took a while to get rolling during his inaugural trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Prior to Round 9, Pollock had posted just one score on his first eight broncs — marking 84 points on C5 Rodeo’s “Bad Intentions” and finishing 10th in Round 3 — struggling both to mark out his horses from the chute and make the eight-second whistle.

On Friday night, Pollock broke the ice in Round 9 — spurring the hide off of Pickett Pro Rodeo’s “Watch The Night.”

He earned third-place money with his highest-scored ride of the week, booking 87.5 points and $15,653.85.

Pollock closed the WNFR with a buck-off, losing his seat at 7.6 seconds.

He closed the season in 13th place of the PRCA world standings with $125,196.09 in earnings — making all but $25,671.85 prior to the WNFR.

Season Over

Congratulations to Elko’s Dakota Eldridge, Fallon’s Jade Corkill and Winnemucca’s Trenten Montero and Mitch Pollock for their phenomenal 2019 seasons and WNFR qualifications and best of luck as they enter the full swing of the 2020 season, which is already underway.

World Champions

All-Around Cowboy

Stetson Wright (first world title) with $297,922.56 in earnings for the 2019 season

Bareback Riding

Clayton Biglow (first world title) with a record $425,843.19 in earnings for the 2019 season

Steer Wrestling

Ty Erickson (first world title) with $234,491.09 in earnings during the 2019 season

Team Roping (Header)

Clay Smith (second straight world title) with $268,819.91 in earnings for the 2019 season

Team Roping (Heeler)

Wesley Thorp (first world title) with $249,180.61 in earnings for the 2019 season

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston (second world title 2016, 2019) with $347,055.57 in earnings for the 2019 season

Tie-Down Roping

Haven Meged (first world title) with $246,013.45 in earnings for the 2019 season

Barrel Racing

Hailey Kinsel Lockwood (second straight world title) with $290,020.50 in earnings for the 2019 season

Bull Riding

Sage Kimzey (sixth-consecutive world championship) with $480,796.85 in earnings for the 2019 season

WNFR Average Winners

Bareback Riding

Clayton Biglow with 886.5 points on 10 horses

Steer Wrestling

Matt Reeves with a time of 48.4 seconds on 10 steers

Team Roping

Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp with a time of 43.8 seconds on nine runs, no team catching all 10 steers

Saddle Bronc Riding

Brody Cress with 840.5 points on 10 horses and the only cowboy to ride all 10, placing in nine of 10 rounds

Tie-Down Roping

Have Meged with a time of 85.7 seconds on 10 calves

Barrel Racing

Ivy Conrado-Saebens with a 10-pattern time of 138.44 seconds

Bull Riding

Sage Kimzey with a total score of 709 points on eight-qualified rides, the only cowboy to ride eight of 10 bulls

Round 10 Winners

Bareback Riding

Clayton Biglow, riding Northcott Macza’s “Stevie Knicks” for 93 points

Steer Wrestling

Dakota Eldridge with a time of 3.5 seconds

Team Roping

Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira with a time of 4.1 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding

Brody Cress with a score of 91 points on The Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s RODEOHOUSTON’s “Womanizer”

Tie-Down Roping

Adam Gray and Shane Hanchey each with a time of 7.1 seconds

Barrel Racing

Lisa Lockhart with a time of 13.71 seconds

Bull Riding

Jordan Hansen with a score of 88.5 points on Four Star Rodeo’s “Hell Hound”

