Battle on 'The Blue' as No. 9 BYU faces No. 21 Boise State

No. 9 BYU (7-0) at No. 21 Boise State (2-0), Friday at 9:45 p.m. EST (FS1).

Line: BYU by 3.

Series record: Boise State leads 7-3.

What’s at stake?

If No. 9 BYU wants to keep its special season rolling it must win on the blue turf for the first time. The Cougars improved to 7-0 with last week’s 41-10 thumping of Western Kentucky. There isn’t a bigger statement opportunity for the Cougars. Boise State could find itself in the New Year’s Six conversation by the end of the season and a win over the Cougars would be a great resume addition. The biggest question for the Broncos is who will be under center after Hank Bachmeier did not make the trip to Air Force last week. Jack Sears filled in more than admirably throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Key matchup

It’s only two games but Boise State’s offense is cooking. The Broncos scored 42 against Utah State and 49 last week at Air Force, each time with different quarterbacks at the helm. But they haven’t faced a defense as stingy at BYU. The Cougars are giving up just 13.4 points and 281 yards per game.

Players to watch