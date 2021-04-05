Bement goes out on top — wins final tourney — Lowry claims Elko, regional titles

ELKO — On Monday, a brilliant high school golf career came to an emotional, triumphant finish.

During the Division 3A North-East season finale at Ruby View Golf Course, Elko senior Gabby Bement said goodbye in the best way she could.

While the Lady Indians did not win first as a team — taking second with a team score of 404 for a season low — Bement nailed down the individual victory in the last high school tournament of her remarkable career.

With an 87 — shooting a 43 on the front and a 44 on the back — Bement solidified her fifth win of the season in as many events, holding a three-stroke lead over the second-place 90 set by Lowry junior Bailey Hayes.

Bement was later awarded the League MVP honor.

Lowry senior Angelina Martinez closed out the medalists with a third-place 92.

Hayes and Martinez paced the Lady Buckaroos to a team total of 395, Lowry taking first place with a nine-stroke advantage over the Lady Indians.

The Lady Bucks (21.5 points) claimed the regional championship with an average score of 417.5 strokes, winning or splitting first in five of six events and adding a third.