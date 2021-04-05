Bement goes out on top — wins final tourney — Lowry claims Elko, regional titles

ELKO — On Monday, a brilliant high school golf career came to an emotional, triumphant finish.
During the Division 3A North-East season finale at Ruby View Golf Course, Elko senior Gabby Bement said goodbye in the best way she could.
While the Lady Indians did not win first as a team — taking second with a team score of 404 for a season low — Bement nailed down the individual victory in the last high school tournament of her remarkable career.
With an 87 — shooting a 43 on the front and a 44 on the back — Bement solidified her fifth win of the season in as many events, holding a three-stroke lead over the second-place 90 set by Lowry junior Bailey Hayes.
Bement was later awarded the League MVP honor.
Lowry senior Angelina Martinez closed out the medalists with a third-place 92.
Hayes and Martinez paced the Lady Buckaroos to a team total of 395, Lowry taking first place with a nine-stroke advantage over the Lady Indians.
The Lady Bucks (21.5 points) claimed the regional championship with an average score of 417.5 strokes, winning or splitting first in five of six events and adding a third.
Elko finished second in the regional standings with 17 points and an average round of 424.2 strokes — the Lady Indians winning in Spring Creek, placing second three times and adding two thirds.
“I am very pleased how our girls finished the season on our home golf course,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “They played wll and we had our lowest score of the season.”
Spring Creek took third Monday with a collective team score of 428, also ranking third in the league standings with 15.5 points and averaging 430.8 strokes — tying for first in Fallon and adding two seconds and three thirds.
“Today (Monday), it wasn’t too cold but with the wind speeds, I thought the girls, overall, did a great job,” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker. “For the season, they battled the weather and pulled through and some of them even had some PRs. They went through some stuff, that’s for sure.”
On Monday, the Lady Spartans were paced by a fourth-place 98 from senior Jordan Maher in the last tourney of her prep career.
Fifth place went to senior teammate Jaedin Martinez — a junior who will graduate early — shooting a smooth-century mark with a round of 100.
Fallon junior Lainee Reid placed sixth with a 101, followed by a seventh-place 102 from Lowry freshman Piper Nichols.
Elko sophomore Gabby Peracchi finished eighth with a 103, senior teammate Katrina De Guzman notching a 104 for ninth in her final tourney.
Fallon junior Gabby Loop closed out the top-10 with a 107.
Locally, Elko junior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez capped the Lady Indians’ top-four scoring with a 110.
In non-qualifying totals, Elko sophomore Katelyn Boatman notched a 111 and junior teammate Myla Negrete closed the season with a 112.
Behind Maher and Martinez, Spring Creek’s third-best round came from junior Grace Heieie’s 113 and the team’s qualifying scoring was finished off with a 117 from junior Holland Miller.
Junior Elexia Mauer capped the Lady Spartans’ roster with a non-qualifying round of 121.
League MVP
Bement (65 points in five tournaments) capped her stellar career with the 3A North-East MVP award, averaging 86.6 strokes per round — nearly 14 strokes ahead of the second-place average — winning each of the five events she played.
She shot her career-best 82 in Fernley.
She has been a four-year varsity starter for the Lady Indians, earning a 2nd-Team All-League honor as a freshman with an average round of 104.7 strokes.
In 2017, she was a member of Elko’s regional championship and state runner-up effort — finishing 16th individually at state with a two-day score of 202.
As a sophomore, Bement notched her first 1st-Team All-League season with an average of 96.9 strokes per round, posting a 2nd-Team All-State selection with an eighth-place finish in the 3A state tourney on a two-round tally of 182.
During her junior year, Bement and the Lady Indians reached the mountaintop — winning their second 3A state championship in a four-year span and adding to their 3A North regional title.
She was a 1st-Team All-League golfer — averaging 90.3 strokes — and earned a 1st-Team All-State nod with a sixth-place finish on a two-round score of 184.
In total, Bement tallied three 1st-Team All-League seasons, a 2nd-Team All-League selection, a 1st-Team All-State honor, two 2nd-Team All-State performances, a pair of regional titles, a state championship and a League MVP.
Not bad at all, girl.
“I’m so proud of Gabby for winning each and every tournament she competed in this season en route to MVP,” Sarbacker said. “We are certainly going to miss her.”
1st-Team All-League
Maher (61 points, 99.5 strokes per round) won her home tourney in Spring Creek, finished second once, added a third and a pair of fourths and an eighth — shooting a season-low, second-place 95 in Fernley.
Nichols (59.5 points, 99.5-stroke average) — in just her freshman year — took second in her career opener in Winnemucca, placed third three times and notched a fifth and a seventh.
Her season best was a 97 in Lory’s home tournament.
Hayes (57 points) posted the second-best average in the league at 99 strokes per round, finishing the year with a second, two thirds, a fourth, a sixth and a seventh.
Her low score of 90 came on Monday, in Elko.
Reid (55.5 points, 99.5 strokes per round) placed second in a pair of tournaments, added a fifth, finished sixth on two occasions and ranked seventh in the season opener.
She posted her low score of 94 during her home tournament in Fallon.
Angelina Martinez (50 points) averaged 101 strokes per round, tying her career best and ranking third on Monday with a 93, at Ruby View.
She took second in Dayton, placed fourth in Winnemucca, tied for fifth on March 30, in Spring Creek, and split seventh in Fernley.
For the Lady Spartans, Miller (36 points) rounded out the 1st-Team All-League selections with an average round of 105.3 strokes.
She finished in the top-10 in five of six tournaments with a third, a fifth-place split, a pair of sevenths and a 10th — shooting her season-best 86 in Fallon.
2nd-Team All-League
Lozano-Jimenez (31.5 points) led the 2nd-Team All-League selections with an average round of 107.2 strokes, posting her season-low 99 at Dayton.
Jaedin Martinez (19 points) averaged 110.4 strokes per round, shooting her best score on the final day of the season with a fifth-place 100 on Monday.
Lowry senior Katelyn Hales (17 points) averaged 109 strokes per round, finishing with her season best of 100 in Fernley.
De Guzman (15.5 points in five events) shot an even 110 strokes per tournament, her season low coming in the last high school event of her career with a 104 on Monday in her home event.
“It was nice to see our other senior, Katrina, turn in her best round of the season today (Monday) with a 104,” Sarbacker said.
Peracchi averaged 120 strokes per round and scored all her 14.5 points of the season in the last-two events, posting a fifth-place 104 in Spring Creek and following with her season-best, eighth-place 103 on Monday.
She was followed by Fernley freshman Nadia Velazquez (14 points), who averaged 107.3 strokes and tallied her season best with a third-place 98 during the Lady Vaqueros’ home event.
Todd Milton Sportsmanship Award
The Todd Milton Sportsmanship Award — honoring the late, former Lowry head coach who passed away in 2018 — was given to Lowry’s very own Katelyn Hales.
Clubhouse Chatter
Congratulations to Bement on winning her fifth event in five tries on the year, taking first in her last home tournament and the season finale, her League MVP and for all of her accomplishments in what has been a stunning career.
Job well done to Lowry on its victory Elko’s tourney and its league championship, and to all 1st-Team and 2nd-Team All-League selections in what has proven to be an interesting, delayed and abbreviated season.