Bement wins opening tourney with 83

WINNEMUCCA — One tournament into the Division 3A North-East girls golf season, and a few things are apparent.

A: Elko senior Gabby Bement is one of the best girls golfers in the state.

B: The Lady Indians will find defending their 2019 state championship — no state tournament planned — very difficult.

C: Other teams in the league — Lowry and Spring Creek — showed Friday that they will make the Lady Indians step up if they hope to repeat as league champions.

On Friday, in Winnemucca, Lowry locked down a convincing victory on its home turf — shooting a collective round of 412 for a 21-stroke win.

Elko — led by Bement’s individual championship of 83 — finished second with a four-girl card of 433 and barely fended off a game Spring Creek bunch and its 435 for third place.

Individually, Bement blew away the field — opening a 14-stroke victory — tying her personal best, matching her score from Elko’s 2019 home tournament at Ruby View Golf Course.